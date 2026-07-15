Deployment management

By default, a new version is created and immediately deployed to 100% of traffic when you use any of the following:
You can separate these steps so that uploading a version and deploying it are independent actions. This lets you control exactly when a new version goes live.
Use the
wrangler versions upload command:
npx wrangler versions upload
yarn wrangler versions upload
pnpm wrangler versions upload
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select your Worker > Edit code.
-
Make your changes, then select the down arrow next to Deploy > Save.
Once you have uploaded a version, you can create a deployment that routes traffic to it.
Use the
wrangler versions deploy command and follow the interactive prompts to select the version and set it to 100%:
npx wrangler versions deploy
yarn wrangler versions deploy
pnpm wrangler versions deploy
You can also set the traffic percentage to less than 100% to start a gradual deployment.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
-
Select your Worker > Deployments.
-
Select Promote deployment and choose the version you want to deploy.
You can also create versions and deployments directly with the API, library SDKs, and Terraform. Refer to Infrastructure as Code for examples.
You can only create a deployment with the last 100 uploaded versions of your Worker.
You must use C3 or
wrangler deploy the first time you create a new Workers project. Using
wrangler versions upload the first time you upload a Worker will fail.
Service worker syntax is not supported for versions that are uploaded through
wrangler versions upload. You must use ES modules format.
Refer to Migrate from Service Workers to ES modules to learn how to migrate your Workers from the service worker format to the ES modules format.
Uploading a version that changes Durable Object class lifecycle is not supported. This applies to both the declarative
exports field and the legacy
migrations array - any change that creates, deletes, renames, or transfers a Durable Object class must be applied through
wrangler deploy.