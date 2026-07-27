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Integration test harness

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

createTestHarness() is a Wrangler API for integration testing from any Node.js test runner. It runs one or more Workers from Wrangler projects or Vite projects that use the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

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Features

  • Runs production build output from Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin
  • Dispatches requests and events to one or more Workers
  • Provides access to bindings and local storage from tests
  • Captures logs and diagnostic output from the Workers runtime

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