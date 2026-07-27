Integration test harness

Overview Features Guides

createTestHarness() is a Wrangler API for integration testing from any Node.js test runner. It runs one or more Workers from Wrangler projects or Vite projects that use the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

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Features

Runs production build output from Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin

Dispatches requests and events to one or more Workers

Provides access to bindings and local storage from tests

Captures logs and diagnostic output from the Workers runtime

Guides