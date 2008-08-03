Environment variables and secrets
During local development, you may need to configure environment variables (such as API URLs, feature flags) and secrets (API tokens, private keys). You can use a
.dev.vars file in the root of your project to override environment variables for local development, and both Wrangler and the Vite plugin will respect this override.
Use
.dev.vars to set local overrides for environment variables that should not be checked into your repository.
If you want to manage environment-based configuration that you want checked into your repository (for example, non-sensitive or shared environment defaults), you can define environment variables as
[vars] in your Wrangler configuration. Using a
.dev.vars file is specifically for local-only secrets or configuration that you do not want in version control and only want to inject in local dev sessions.
-
Create a
.dev.varsfile in your project root.
-
Add key-value pairs:
-
Run your
devcommand
Wrangler
Vite plugin
To simulate different local environments, you can:
-
Create a file named
.dev.vars.<environment-name>. For example, we'll use
.dev.vars.staging.
-
Add key-value pairs:
-
Specify the environment when running the
devcommand:
Wrangler
Vite plugin
Only the values from
.dev.vars.stagingwill be applied instead of
.dev.vars.
- To learn how to configure multiple environments in Wrangler configuration, read the documenation.
- To learn how to use Wrangler environments and Vite environments together, read the Vite plugin documentation
