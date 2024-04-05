Cloudflare Docs
Workers
  4. Context (ctx)

The Context API provides methods to manage the lifecycle of your Worker or Durable Object.

Context is exposed via the following places:

​​ waitUntil

ctx.waitUntil() extends the lifetime of your Worker, allowing you to perform work without blocking returning a response, and that may continue after a response is returned. It accepts a Promise, which the Workers runtime will continue executing, even after a response has been returned by the Worker’s handler.

waitUntil is commonly used to:

  • Fire off events to external analytics providers. (note that when you use Workers Analytics Engine, you do not need to use waitUntil)
  • Put items into cache using the Cache API

You can call waitUntil() multiple times. Similar to Promise.allSettled, even if a promise passed to one waitUntil call is rejected, promises passed to other waitUntil() calls will still continue to execute.

For example:

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    // Forward / proxy original request
    let res = await fetch(request);


    // Add custom header(s)
    res = new Response(res.body, res);
    res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');


    // Cache the response
    // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait
    ctx.waitUntil(caches.default.put(request, res.clone()));


    // Done
    return res;
  },

};

​​ passThroughOnException

The passThroughOnException method allows a Worker to fail open, and pass a request through to an origin server when a Worker throws an unhandled exception. This can be useful when using Workers as a layer in front of an existing service, allowing the service behind the Worker to handle any unexpected error cases that arise in your Worker.

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions
    context.passThroughOnException();
    throw new Error('Oops');
  },

};