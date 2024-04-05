Context (
ctx)
The Context API provides methods to manage the lifecycle of your Worker or Durable Object.
Context is exposed via the following places:
- As the third parameter in all handlers, including the
fetch()handler. (
fetch(request, env, ctx))
- As a class property of the
WorkerEntrypointclass
waitUntil
ctx.waitUntil() extends the lifetime of your Worker, allowing you to perform work without blocking returning a response, and that may continue after a response is returned. It accepts a
Promise, which the Workers runtime will continue executing, even after a response has been returned by the Worker’s handler.
waitUntil is commonly used to:
- Fire off events to external analytics providers. (note that when you use Workers Analytics Engine, you do not need to use
waitUntil)
- Put items into cache using the Cache API
You can call
waitUntil() multiple times. Similar to
Promise.allSettled, even if a promise passed to one
waitUntil call is rejected, promises passed to other
waitUntil() calls will still continue to execute.
For example:
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { // Forward / proxy original request let res = await fetch(request);
// Add custom header(s) res = new Response(res.body, res); res.headers.set('x-foo', 'bar');
// Cache the response // NOTE: Does NOT block / wait ctx.waitUntil(caches.default.put(request, res.clone()));
// Done return res; },
};
passThroughOnException
The
passThroughOnException method allows a Worker to fail open, and pass a request through to an origin server when a Worker throws an unhandled exception. This can be useful when using Workers as a layer in front of an existing service, allowing the service behind the Worker to handle any unexpected error cases that arise in your Worker.
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { // Proxy to origin on unhandled/uncaught exceptions context.passThroughOnException(); throw new Error('Oops'); },
};