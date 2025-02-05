Billing and Limitations

Billing

Requests to a project with static assets can either return static assets or invoke the Worker script, depending on if the request matches a static asset or not.

Requests to static assets are free and unlimited. Requests to the Worker script (for example, in the case of SSR content) are billed according to Workers pricing. Refer to pricing for an example.

There is no additional cost for storing Assets.

Limitations

The following limitations apply for Workers with static assets:

There is a 20,000 file count limit per Worker version, and a 25 MiB individual file size limit. This matches the limits in Cloudflare Pages today.

In local development, you cannot make Service Binding RPC calls to a Worker with static assets. This is a temporary limitation, we are working to remove it.

Workers with assets cannot run on a route or domain with a path component. For example, example.com/* is an acceptable route, but example.com/foo/* is not. Wrangler and the Cloudflare dashboard will throw an error when you try and add a route with a path component.

Troubleshooting