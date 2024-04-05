TypeScript
The
@cloudflare/workers-types package provides the
Service and
DurableObjectNamespace types, each of which accepts a single type parameter for the server-side
WorkerEntrypoint or
DurableObject types.
Using higher-order types, we automatically generate client-side stub types (e.g., forcing all methods to be async).
For example:
interface Env { SUM_SERVICE: Service<SumService>; COUNTER_OBJECT: DurableObjectNamespace<Counter>
}
export default <ExportedHandler<Env>>{ async fetch(req, env, ctx) { const result = await env.SUM_SERVICE.sum(1, 2); return new Response(result.toString()); }
}