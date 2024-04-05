Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers
  3. ...
  4. Remote-procedure call (RPC)
  5. TypeScript

TypeScript

The @cloudflare/workers-types package provides the Service and DurableObjectNamespace types, each of which accepts a single type parameter for the server-side WorkerEntrypoint or DurableObject types.

Using higher-order types, we automatically generate client-side stub types (e.g., forcing all methods to be async).

For example:

interface Env {
  SUM_SERVICE: Service<SumService>;
  COUNTER_OBJECT: DurableObjectNamespace<Counter>

}



export default <ExportedHandler<Env>>{
  async fetch(req, env, ctx) {
    const result = await env.SUM_SERVICE.sum(1, 2);
    return new Response(result.toString());
  }

}