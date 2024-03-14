Configuration

The Workers Vitest integration provides additional configuration on top of Vitest’s usual options. To configure the Workers Vitest integration, use the poolOptions.workers key. Use the defineWorkersConfig() function from the @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config module for type checking and completions.

An example configuration would be:

vitest.config.ts import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config" ; export default defineWorkersConfig ( { test : { poolOptions : { workers : { wrangler : { configPath : "./wrangler.toml" } , } , } , } , } ) ;

Use Vitest Workspaces External link icon Open external link to only use the Workers Vitest integration for certain tests.

Custom environment s or runner s are not supported when using the Workers Vitest integration.

The following functions are exported from the @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config module.

main : string Entry point to Worker run in the same isolate/context as tests. This option is required to use import { SELF } from "cloudflare:test" for integration tests, or Durable Objects without an explicit scriptName if classes are defined in the same Worker. This file goes through Vite transforms and can be TypeScript. Note that import module from "<path-to-main>" inside tests gives exactly the same module instance as is used internally for the SELF and Durable Object bindings. If wrangler.configPath is defined and this option is not, it will be read from the main field in that configuration file.

isolatedStorage : boolean Enables per-test isolated storage. If enabled, any writes to storage performed in a test will be undone at the end of the test. The test’s storage environment is copied from the containing suite, meaning beforeAll() hooks can be used to seed data. If this option is disabled, all tests will share the same storage. .concurrent tests are not supported when isolated storage is enabled. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information on the isolation model. Defaults to true . Illustrative example import { env } from "cloudflare:test"; import { beforeAll, beforeEach, describe, test, expect } from "vitest"; async function get(): Promise<string[]> { return await env.NAMESPACE.get("list", "json") ?? []; } async function append(item: string) { const value = await get(); value.push(item); await env.NAMESPACE.put("list", JSON.stringify(value)); } beforeAll(() => append("all")); beforeEach(() => append("each")); test("one", async () => { await append("one"); expect(await get()).toStrictEqual(["all", "each", "one"]); }); test("two", async () => { await append("two"); expect(await get()).toStrictEqual(["all", "each", "two"]); }); describe("describe", async () => { beforeAll(() => append("describe all")); beforeEach(() => append("describe each")); test("three", async () => { await append("three"); expect(await get()).toStrictEqual([ "all", "describe all", "each", "describe each", "three" ]); }); test("four", async () => { await append("four"); expect(await get()).toStrictEqual([ "all", "describe all", "each", "describe each", "four" ]); }); });

singleWorker : boolean Runs all tests in this project serially in the same Worker, using the same module cache. This can significantly speed up execution if you have lots of small test files. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information on the isolation model. Defaults to false .

miniflare : SourcelessWorkerOptions & { workers?: WorkerOptions[]; } Use this to provide configuration information that is typically stored within the Wrangler configuration file, such as bindings, compatibility dates, and compatibility flags. The WorkerOptions interface is defined here External link icon Open external link . Use the main option above to configure the entry point, instead of the Miniflare script , scriptPath , or modules options. If your project makes use of multiple Workers, you can configure auxiliary Workers that run in the same workerd process as your tests and can be bound to. Auxiliary Workers are configured using the workers array, containing regular Miniflare WorkerOptions External link icon Open external link objects. Note that unlike the main Worker, auxiliary Workers: Cannot have TypeScript entrypoints. You must compile auxiliary Workers to JavaScript first. You can use the wrangler deploy --dry-run --outdir dist command for this. Use regular Workers module resolution semantics. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information. Cannot access the cloudflare:test module. Do not require specific compatibility dates or flags. Can be written with the Service Worker syntax . Are not affected by global mocks defined in your tests.

wrangler : { configPath?: string; } Path to Wrangler configuration file to load main , compatibility settings and bindings from. These options will be merged with the miniflare option above, with miniflare values taking precedence. For example, if your Wrangler configuration defined a service binding named SERVICE to a Worker named service , but you included serviceBindings: { SERVICE(request) { return new Response("body"); } } in the miniflare option, all requests to SERVICE in tests would return body . Note configPath accepts both .toml and .json files.



You must define a compatibility date of 2022-10-31 or higher, and include nodejs_compat in your compatibility flags to use the Workers Vitest integration.

inject : typeof import(“vitest”).inject The same inject() function usually imported from the vitest module inside tests. This allows you to define miniflare configuration based on injected values from globalSetup External link icon Open external link scripts. Use this if you have a value in your configuration that is dynamically generated and only known at runtime of your tests. For example, a global setup script might start an upstream server on a random port. This port could be provide() d and then inject() ed in the configuration for an external service binding or Hyperdrive. Refer to the Hyperdrive recipe External link icon Open external link for an example project using this provide/inject approach. Illustrative example declare module "vitest" { interface ProvidedContext { port: number; } } import type { GlobalSetupContext } from "vitest/node"; export default function ({ provide }: GlobalSetupContext) { provide("port", 1337); return () => { }; } import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config"; export default defineWorkersConfig({ test: { globalSetup: ["./global-setup.ts"], pool: "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers", poolOptions: { workers: ({ inject }) => ({ miniflare: { hyperdrives: { DATABASE: `postgres://user: [email protected] :${inject("port")}/db`, }, }, }), }, }, });



Sourceless WorkerOptions type without script , scriptPath , or modules properties. Refer to the Miniflare WorkerOptions External link icon Open external link type for more details.