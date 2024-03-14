Configuration
The Workers Vitest integration provides additional configuration on top of Vitest’s usual options. To configure the Workers Vitest integration, use the
poolOptions.workers key. Use the
defineWorkersConfig() function from the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config module for type checking and completions.
An example configuration would be:
vitest.config.ts
import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config";
export default defineWorkersConfig({ test: { poolOptions: { workers: { wrangler: { configPath: "./wrangler.toml" }, }, }, },
});
Functions
The following functions are exported from the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config module.
defineWorkersConfig(options:UserConfig & { test?: { poolOptions?: { workers?: WorkersPoolOptions | ((ctx: WorkerPoolOptionsContext) => Awaitable<WorkersPoolOptions>) } } })
- Ensures Vitest is configured to use the Workers integration with the correct module resolution settings, and provides type checking for
WorkersPoolOptions. This should be used in place of the
defineConfig()function from Vitest. The
defineWorkersConfig()function also accepts a
Promiseof
options, or an optionally-
asyncfunction returning
options.
- Ensures Vitest is configured to use the Workers integration with the correct module resolution settings, and provides type checking for
WorkersPoolOptions. This should be used in place of the
defineProject()function from Vitest. The
defineWorkersProject()function also accepts a
Promiseof
options, or an optionally-
asyncfunction returning
options.
readD1Migrations(migrationsPath:string):
D1Migration[]
- Reads all D1 migrations stored at
migrationsPathand returns them ordered by migration number. Each migration will have its contents split into an array of individual SQL queries. Call the
applyD1Migrations()function inside a test or setup file to apply migrations. Refer to the D1 recipe for an example project using migrations.
WorkersPoolOptions
main:
string
- Entry point to Worker run in the same isolate/context as tests. This option is required to use
import { SELF } from "cloudflare:test"for integration tests, or Durable Objects without an explicit
scriptNameif classes are defined in the same Worker. This file goes through Vite transforms and can be TypeScript. Note that
import module from "<path-to-main>"inside tests gives exactly the same
moduleinstance as is used internally for the
SELFand Durable Object bindings. If
wrangler.configPathis defined and this option is not, it will be read from the
mainfield in that configuration file.
isolatedStorage:
boolean
Enables per-test isolated storage. If enabled, any writes to storage performed in a test will be undone at the end of the test. The test’s storage environment is copied from the containing suite, meaning
beforeAll()hooks can be used to seed data. If this option is disabled, all tests will share the same storage.
.concurrenttests are not supported when isolated storage is enabled. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information on the isolation model.
Defaults to
true.
Illustrative exampleimport { env } from "cloudflare:test";import { beforeAll, beforeEach, describe, test, expect } from "vitest";// Get the current list stored in a KV namespaceasync function get(): Promise<string[]> {return await env.NAMESPACE.get("list", "json") ?? [];}// Add an item to the end of the listasync function append(item: string) {const value = await get();value.push(item);await env.NAMESPACE.put("list", JSON.stringify(value));}beforeAll(() => append("all"));beforeEach(() => append("each"));test("one", async () => {// Each test gets its own storage environment copied from the parentawait append("one");expect(await get()).toStrictEqual(["all", "each", "one"]);});// `append("each")` and `append("one")` undonetest("two", async () => {await append("two");expect(await get()).toStrictEqual(["all", "each", "two"]);});// `append("each")` and `append("two")` undonedescribe("describe", async () => {beforeAll(() => append("describe all"));beforeEach(() => append("describe each"));test("three", async () => {await append("three");expect(await get()).toStrictEqual([// All `beforeAll()`s run before `beforeEach()`s"all", "describe all", "each", "describe each", "three"]);});// `append("each")`, `append("describe each")` and `append("three")` undonetest("four", async () => {await append("four");expect(await get()).toStrictEqual(["all", "describe all", "each", "describe each", "four"]);});// `append("each")`, `append("describe each")` and `append("four")` undone});
singleWorker:
boolean
Runs all tests in this project serially in the same Worker, using the same module cache. This can significantly speed up execution if you have lots of small test files. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information on the isolation model.
Defaults to
false.
miniflare:
SourcelessWorkerOptions & { workers?: WorkerOptions[]; }
Use this to provide configuration information that is typically stored within the Wrangler configuration file, such as bindings, compatibility dates, and compatibility flags. The
WorkerOptionsinterface is defined here. Use the
mainoption above to configure the entry point, instead of the Miniflare
script,
scriptPath, or
modulesoptions.
If your project makes use of multiple Workers, you can configure auxiliary Workers that run in the same
workerdprocess as your tests and can be bound to. Auxiliary Workers are configured using the
workersarray, containing regular Miniflare
WorkerOptionsobjects. Note that unlike the
mainWorker, auxiliary Workers:
- Cannot have TypeScript entrypoints. You must compile auxiliary Workers to JavaScript first. You can use the
wrangler deploy --dry-run --outdir distcommand for this.
- Use regular Workers module resolution semantics. Refer to the Isolation and concurrency page for more information.
- Cannot access the
cloudflare:testmodule.
- Do not require specific compatibility dates or flags.
- Can be written with the Service Worker syntax.
- Are not affected by global mocks defined in your tests.
wrangler:
{ configPath?: string; }
- Path to Wrangler configuration file to load
main, compatibility settings and bindings from. These options will be merged with the
miniflareoption above, with
miniflarevalues taking precedence. For example, if your Wrangler configuration defined a service binding named
SERVICEto a Worker named
service, but you included
serviceBindings: { SERVICE(request) { return new Response("body"); } }in the
miniflareoption, all requests to
SERVICEin tests would return
body. Note
configPathaccepts both
.tomland
.jsonfiles.
- Path to Wrangler configuration file to load
WorkersPoolOptionsContext
inject:
typeof import(“vitest”).inject
The same
inject()function usually imported from the
vitestmodule inside tests. This allows you to define
miniflareconfiguration based on injected values from
globalSetupscripts. Use this if you have a value in your configuration that is dynamically generated and only known at runtime of your tests. For example, a global setup script might start an upstream server on a random port. This port could be
provide()d and then
inject()ed in the configuration for an external service binding or Hyperdrive. Refer to the Hyperdrive recipe for an example project using this provide/inject approach.
Illustrative example// env.d.tsdeclare module "vitest" {interface ProvidedContext {port: number;}}// global-setup.tsimport type { GlobalSetupContext } from "vitest/node";export default function ({ provide }: GlobalSetupContext) {// Runs inside Node.js, could start server here...provide("port", 1337);return () => { /* ...then teardown here */ };}// vitest.config.tsimport { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config";export default defineWorkersConfig({test: {globalSetup: ["./global-setup.ts"],pool: "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers",poolOptions: {workers: ({ inject }) => ({miniflare: {hyperdrives: {DATABASE: `postgres://user:[email protected]:${inject("port")}/db`,},},}),},},});
SourcelessWorkerOptions
Sourceless
WorkerOptions type without
script,
scriptPath, or
modules properties. Refer to the Miniflare
WorkerOptions type for more details.
type SourcelessWorkerOptions = Omit< WorkerOptions, "script" | "scriptPath" | "modules" | "modulesRoot"
>;