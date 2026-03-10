Secrets Store
Interact with Secret Store using Wrangler.
Use the following commands to manage your account secrets.
Create a secret within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which the secret resides
-
--namestring required
Name of the secret
-
--valuestring
Value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)
-
--scopesstring required
Scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")
-
--commentstring
Comment for the secret
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
The following is an example of using the
create command to create an account-level secret.
Update a secret within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which the secret resides
-
--secret-idstring required
ID of the secret to update
-
--valuestring
Updated value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)
-
--scopesstring
Updated scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")
-
--commentstring
Updated comment for the secret
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Duplicate a secret within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which the secret resides
-
--secret-idstring required
ID of the secret to duplicate the secret value of
-
--namestring required
Name of the new secret
-
--scopesstring required
Scopes for the new secret
-
--commentstring
Comment for the new secret
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get a secret within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which the secret resides
-
--secret-idstring required
ID of the secret to retrieve
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
The following is an example with the expected output:
Delete a secret within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which the secret resides
-
--secret-idstring required
ID of the secret to delete
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List secrets within a store
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store in which to list secrets
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number of secrets listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"
-
--per-pagenumber default: 10
Number of secrets to show per page
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Use the following commands to manage your store.
Create a store within an account
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the store
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
The following is an example of using the
create command to create a store.
Delete a store within an account
-
[STORE-ID]string required
ID of the store
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
The following is an example of using the
delete command to delete a store.
List stores within an account
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number of stores listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"
-
--per-pagenumber default: 10
Number of stores to show per page
-
--remoteboolean default: false
Execute command against remote Secrets Store
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
The following is an example of using the
list command to list stores.