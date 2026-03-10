 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Secrets Store

Interact with Secret Store using Wrangler.

secrets-store secret

Use the following commands to manage your account secrets.

secrets-store secret create

Create a secret within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret create [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which the secret resides

  • --name string required

    Name of the secret

  • --value string

    Value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)

  • --scopes string required

    Scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")

  • --comment string

    Comment for the secret

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the create command to create an account-level secret.

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret create 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d --name ServiceA_key-1 --scopes workers --remote
 Enter a secret value:  ***


🔐 Creating secret... (Name: ServiceA_key-1, Value: REDACTED, Scopes: workers, Comment: undefined)
 Select an account:  My account
 Created secret! (ID: 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1)

secrets-store secret update

Update a secret within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret update [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which the secret resides

  • --secret-id string required

    ID of the secret to update

  • --value string

    Updated value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)

  • --scopes string

    Updated scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")

  • --comment string

    Updated comment for the secret

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

secrets-store secret duplicate

Duplicate a secret within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret duplicate [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which the secret resides

  • --secret-id string required

    ID of the secret to duplicate the secret value of

  • --name string required

    Name of the new secret

  • --scopes string required

    Scopes for the new secret

  • --comment string

    Comment for the new secret

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

secrets-store secret get

Get a secret within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret get [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which the secret resides

  • --secret-id string required

    ID of the secret to retrieve

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

The following is an example with the expected output:

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret get 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d --secret-id 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1 --remote
🔐 Getting secret... (ID: 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1)
 Select an account:  My account
| Name                        | ID                                  | StoreID                             | Comment | Scopes  | Status  | Created                | Modified               |
|-----------------------------|-------------------------------------|-------------------------------------|---------|---------|---------|------------------------|------------------------|
| ServiceA_key-1          | 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1    | 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d    |         | workers | active  | 4/9/2025, 10:06:01 PM  | 4/15/2025, 09:13:05 AM |

secrets-store secret delete

Delete a secret within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret delete [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which the secret resides

  • --secret-id string required

    ID of the secret to delete

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

secrets-store secret list

List secrets within a store

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store secret list [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store in which to list secrets

  • --page number default: 1

    Page number of secrets listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"

  • --per-page number default: 10

    Number of secrets to show per page

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

secrets-store store

Use the following commands to manage your store.

secrets-store store create

Create a store within an account

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the store

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

The following is an example of using the create command to create a store.

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store create default --remote
🔐 Creating store... (Name: default)
 Created store! (Name: default, ID: 2e2a82d317134506b58defbe16982d54)

secrets-store store delete

Delete a store within an account

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store delete [STORE-ID]
  • [STORE-ID] string required

    ID of the store

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

The following is an example of using the delete command to delete a store.

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store delete d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211 --remote
🔐 Deleting store... (Name: d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211)
 Deleted store! (ID: d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211)

secrets-store store list

List stores within an account

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store list
  • --page number default: 1

    Page number of stores listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"

  • --per-page number default: 10

    Number of stores to show per page

  • --remote boolean default: false

    Execute command against remote Secrets Store

The following is an example of using the list command to list stores.

Terminal window
npx wrangler secrets-store store list --remote
🔐 Listing stores...
┌─────────┬──────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬──────────────────────┐
 Name     ID                                AccountID                         Created               Modified             
├─────────┼──────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
 default  8876bad33f164462bf0743fe8adf98f4  REDACTED  4/9/2025, 1:11:48 PM   4/9/2025, 1:11:48 PM 
└─────────┴──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────────┘