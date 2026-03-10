Interact with Secret Store using Wrangler.

secrets-store secret

Use the following commands to manage your account secrets.

--remote option In order to interact with Secrets Store in production, you should append --remote to your command. Without it, your command will default to local development mode.

secrets-store secret create

Create a secret within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret create [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret create [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret create [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which the secret resides

--name string required Name of the secret

--value string Value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)

--scopes string required Scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")

--comment string Comment for the secret

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the create command to create an account-level secret.

Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret create 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d --name ServiceA_key-1 --scopes workers --remote

✓ Enter a secret value: › *** 🔐 Creating secret... (Name: ServiceA_key-1, Value: REDACTED, Scopes: workers, Comment: undefined ) ✓ Select an account: › My account ✅ Created secret! (ID: 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1 )

Update a secret within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret update [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret update [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret update [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which the secret resides

--secret-id string required ID of the secret to update

--value string Updated value of the secret (Note: Only for testing. Not secure as this will leave secret value in plain-text in terminal history, exclude this flag and use automatic prompt instead)

--scopes string Updated scopes for the secret (comma-separated list of scopes eg:"workers")

--comment string Updated comment for the secret

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

secrets-store secret duplicate

Duplicate a secret within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret duplicate [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret duplicate [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret duplicate [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which the secret resides

--secret-id string required ID of the secret to duplicate the secret value of

--name string required Name of the new secret

--scopes string required Scopes for the new secret

--comment string Comment for the new secret

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

secrets-store secret get

Get a secret within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret get [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret get [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret get [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which the secret resides

--secret-id string required ID of the secret to retrieve

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example with the expected output:

Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret get 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d --secret-id 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1 --remote

🔐 Getting secret... (ID: 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1 ) ✓ Select an account: › My account | Name | ID | StoreID | Comment | Scopes | Status | Created | Modified | | ----------------------------- | ------------------------------------- | ------------------------------------- | --------- | --------- | --------- | ------------------------ | ------------------------ | | ServiceA_key-1 | 13bc7498c6374a4e9d13be091c3c65f1 | 8f7a1cdced6342c18d223ece462fd88d | | workers | active | 4/9/2025, 10:06:01 PM | 4/15/2025, 09:13:05 AM |

secrets-store secret delete

Delete a secret within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret delete [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret delete [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret delete [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which the secret resides

--secret-id string required ID of the secret to delete

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

secrets-store secret list

List secrets within a store

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store secret list [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store secret list [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store secret list [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store in which to list secrets

--page number default: 1 Page number of secrets listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"

--per-page number default: 10 Number of secrets to show per page

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

secrets-store store

Use the following commands to manage your store.

Store limitation Secrets Store is in open beta. Currently, you can only have one store per Cloudflare account.

secrets-store store create

Create a store within an account

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store create [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store store create [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store store create [NAME]

[NAME] string required Name of the store

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the create command to create a store.

Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store create default --remote

🔐 Creating store... (Name: default ) ✅ Created store! (Name: default, ID: 2e2a82d317134506b58defbe16982d54 )

secrets-store store delete

Delete a store within an account

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store delete [STORE-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store store delete [STORE-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store store delete [STORE-ID]

[STORE-ID] string required ID of the store

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the delete command to delete a store.

Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store delete d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211 --remote

🔐 Deleting store... (Name: d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211 ) ✅ Deleted store! (ID: d2dafaeac9434de2b6d08b292ce08211 )

secrets-store store list

List stores within an account

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store list Terminal window pnpm wrangler secrets-store store list Terminal window yarn wrangler secrets-store store list

--page number default: 1 Page number of stores listing results, can configure page size using "per-page"

--per-page number default: 10 Number of stores to show per page

--remote boolean default: false Execute command against remote Secrets Store

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the list command to list stores.

Terminal window npx wrangler secrets-store store list --remote