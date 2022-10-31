Write your first test
This guide will instruct you through getting started with the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package. For more complex examples of testing using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, refer to Recipes.
First, make sure that:
-
Your compatibility date is set to
2022-10-31or later.
-
Your Worker using the ES modules format (if not, refer to the migrate to the ES modules format guide).
-
Vitest and
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workersare installed in your project as dev dependencies
In your
vitest.config.ts file, use
defineWorkersConfig to configure the Workers Vitest integration.
You can use your Worker configuration from your Wrangler config file by specifying it with
wrangler.configPath.
You can also override or define additional configuration using the
miniflare key. This takes precedence over values set in via your Wrangler config.
For example, this configuration would add a KV namespace
TEST_NAMESPACE that was only accessed and modified in tests.
For a full list of available Miniflare options, refer to the Miniflare
WorkersOptions API documentation ↗.
For a full list of available configuration options, refer to Configuration.
If you are not using Typescript, you can skip this section.
First make sure you have run
wrangler types, which generates types for the Cloudflare Workers runtime and an
Env type based on your Worker's bindings.
Then add a
tsconfig.json in your tests folder and add
"@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers" to your types array to define types for
cloudflare:test.
You should also add the output of
wrangler types to the
include array so that the types for the Cloudflare Workers runtime are available.
Example test/tsconfig.json
You also need to define the type of the
env object that is provided to your tests. Create an
env.d.ts file in your tests folder, and declare the
ProvidedEnv interface by extending the
Env interface that is generated by
wrangler types.
If your test bindings differ from the bindings in your Wrangler config, you should type them here in
ProvidedEnv.
We will use this simple Worker as an example. It returns a 404 response for the
/404 path and
"Hello World!" for all other paths.
By importing the Worker we can write a unit test for its
fetch handler.
You can use the SELF fetcher provided by the
cloudflare:test to write an integration test. This is a service binding to the default export defined in the main Worker.
When using
SELF for integration tests, your Worker code runs in the same context as the test runner. This means you can use global mocks to control your Worker, but also means your Worker uses the subtly different module resolution behavior provided by Vite.
Usually this is not a problem, but to run your Worker in a fresh environment that is as close to production as possible, you can use an auxiliary Worker. Refer to this example ↗ for how to set up integration tests using auxiliary Workers. However, using auxiliary Workers comes with limitations that you should be aware of.
- For more complex examples of testing using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, refer to Recipes.
- Configuration API reference
- Test APIs reference
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-