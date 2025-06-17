Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Uploading and managing a Worker is easy with
Wrangler, but sometimes you need to do it more programmatically. You might do this with IaC ("Infrastructure as Code") tools or by calling the Cloudflare API directly. Use cases for the API include build and deploy scripts, CI/CD pipelines, custom dev tools, or testing. We provide API SDK libraries for common languages that make interacting with the API easier, such as cloudflare-typescript or ↗ cloudflare-python. For IaC, a common tool is HashiCorp's Terraform where you can use the ↗ Cloudflare Provider to create and manage Workers resources.
Here are examples of deploying a Worker with common tools and languages. In particular, they highlight how to upload script content and metadata which is different with each approach. Reference the Upload Worker Module API docs
here.
All of these examples need an
account id and API token (not Global API key) to work.
In this example, you need a local file named
my-hello-world-script.mjs with script content similar to the above examples. Replace
account_id with your own. Learn more about the Cloudflare Terraform Provider
here, and see an example with all the Workers script resource settings here. ↗
source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "my-hello-world-script" { account_id = "<replace_me>" script_name = "my-hello-world-script" main_module = "my-hello-world-script.mjs" content = trimspace ( file ( "my-hello-world-script.mjs" ))
Note
trimspace() removes empty lines in the file
The Workers Script resource does not have a
metadata property like in the other examples. All of the properties found in
metadata are instead at the top-level of the resource class, such as
bindings or
compatibility_date. Please see the
cloudflare_workers_script (Resource) docs. ↗
This example uses the
cloudflare-typescript library which provides convenient access to the Cloudflare REST API from server-side JavaScript or TypeScript. ↗
#!/usr/bin/env -S npm run tsn -T * Generate an API token: https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/api/get-started/create-token/ * Find your account id: https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/setup/find-account-and-zone-ids/ * Set these environment variables: * - CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID * ### Workers for Platforms ### * For uploading a User Worker to a dispatch namespace: * https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-for-platforms/workers-for-platforms/ * Define a "dispatchNamespaceName" variable and change the entire "const script = " line to the following: * "const script = await client.workersForPlatforms.dispatch.namespaces.scripts.update(dispatchNamespaceName, scriptName, {" import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; import { toFile } from "cloudflare/index" ; const apiToken = process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] ?? "" ; throw new Error ( "Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ) ; const accountID = process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] ?? "" ; throw new Error ( "Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ) ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { const scriptName = "my-hello-world-script" ; const scriptFileName = ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` ; // Workers Scripts prefer Module Syntax // https://blog.cloudflare.com/workers-javascript-modules/ async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 }); // https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/resources/workers/subresources/scripts/methods/update/ const script = await client . workers . scripts . update ( scriptName , { // https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/multipart-upload-metadata/ main_module : scriptFileName , [ scriptFileName ] : await toFile ( Buffer . from ( scriptContent ) , type : "application/javascript+module" , // Can add other files, such as more modules or source maps // [sourceMapFileName]: await toFile(Buffer.from(sourceMapContent), sourceMapFileName, { // type: 'application/source-map', console . log ( "Script Upload success!" ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( script , null , 2 )) ; console . error ( "Script Upload failure!" ) ; #!/usr/bin/env -S npm run tsn -T * Generate an API token: https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/api/get-started/create-token/ * Find your account id: https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/setup/find-account-and-zone-ids/ * Set these environment variables: * - CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID * ### Workers for Platforms ### * For uploading a User Worker to a dispatch namespace: * https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-for-platforms/workers-for-platforms/ * Define a "dispatchNamespaceName" variable and change the entire "const script = " line to the following: * "const script = await client.workersForPlatforms.dispatch.namespaces.scripts.update(dispatchNamespaceName, scriptName, {" import Cloudflare from 'cloudflare' ; import { toFile } from 'cloudflare/index' ; const apiToken = process . env [ 'CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN' ] ?? '' ; throw new Error ( 'Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID' ) ; const accountID = process . env [ 'CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID' ] ?? '' ; throw new Error ( 'Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN' ) ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { const scriptName = 'my-hello-world-script' ; const scriptFileName = ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` ; // Workers Scripts prefer Module Syntax // https://blog.cloudflare.com/workers-javascript-modules/ async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 }); // https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/resources/workers/subresources/scripts/methods/update/ const script = await client . workers . scripts . update ( scriptName , { // https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/multipart-upload-metadata/ main_module : scriptFileName , [ scriptFileName ] : await toFile ( Buffer . from ( scriptContent ) , scriptFileName , { type : 'application/javascript+module' , // Can add other files, such as more modules or source maps // [sourceMapFileName]: await toFile(Buffer.from(sourceMapContent), sourceMapFileName, { // type: 'application/source-map', console . log ( 'Script Upload success!' ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( script , null , 2 )) ; console . error ( 'Script Upload failure!' ) ;
This example uses the
cloudflare-python library. ↗
"""Workers Script Upload Example https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/api/get-started/create-token/ https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/setup/find-account-and-zone-ids/ Set these environment variables: ### Workers for Platforms ### For uploading a User Worker to a dispatch namespace: https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-for-platforms/workers-for-platforms/ Change the entire "script = " line to the following: "script = client.workers_for_platforms.dispatch.namespaces.scripts.update(" Then, define a "dispatch_namespace_name" variable and add a "dispatch_namespace=dispatch_namespace_name" keyword argument to the "update" method. from cloudflare import Cloudflare , BadRequestError API_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ) raise RuntimeError ( "Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ) ACCOUNT_ID = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ) raise RuntimeError ( "Please set envar CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ) client = Cloudflare ( api_token = API_TOKEN ) """Workers Script Upload Example""" script_name = "my-hello-world-script" script_file_name = f " { script_name } .mjs" # Workers Scripts prefer Module Syntax # https://blog.cloudflare.com/workers-javascript-modules/ async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 }); # https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/resources/workers/subresources/scripts/methods/update/ script = client . workers . scripts . update ( account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , # type: ignore # https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/multipart-upload-metadata/ "main_module" : script_file_name , bytes ( script_content , "utf-8" ), "application/javascript+module" , # Can add other files, such as more modules or source maps # source_map_file_name: ( # bytes(source_map_content, "utf-8"), # "application/source-map" print ( "Script Upload success!" ) print ( script . to_json ( indent = 2 )) except BadRequestError as err : print ( "Script Upload failure!" ) if __name__ == "__main__" :
Open a terminal or create a shell script to upload a Worker easily with curl. For this example, replace
<account_id> and
<api_token> with your own. What's notable about interacting with the Workers Script Upload API directly is that it uses
multipart/form-data for uploading metadata, multiple JavaScript modules, source maps, and more. This is abstracted away in Terraform and the API libraries. ↗
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/workers/scripts/my-hello-world-script \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ "main_module": "my-hello-world-script.mjs", "compatibility_date": "2025-03-11" };type=application/json' \ -F 'my-hello-world-script.mjs=@-;filename=my-hello-world-script.mjs;type=application/javascript+module' << EOF async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 });
With
Workers for Platforms, you can upload User Workers in a dispatch namespace. You can use the exact same example above for that if you simply change the url to:
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<dispatch_namespace>/scripts/my-hello-world-script
For this to work, you will first need to configure
Workers for Platforms, create a dispatch namespace, and replace
<dispatch_namespace> with your own.
Python Workers (open beta) have their own special
text/x-python content type and
python_workers compatibility flag for uploading.
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/workers/scripts/my-hello-world-script \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ "main_module": "my-hello-world-script.py", "compatibility_date": "2025-03-11", };type=application/json' \ -F 'my-hello-world-script.py=@-;filename=my-hello-world-script.py;type=text/x-python' << EOF from workers import Response def on_fetch(request, env): return Response(env.MESSAGE)
You can upload Python Workers in any of our language SDKs, even the non-Python ones. Just modify the above SDK examples with the
text/x-python content type, change the script file extension from
.mjs to
.py, change the script content to a Python Worker format, and add the
python_workers compatibility date.