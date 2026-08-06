Workers

Overview init dev deploy delete secret versions triggers deployments rollback types Multi-environment support Options check startup

Wrangler commands for creating, developing, deploying, and managing Workers.

init

Create a new project via the create-cloudflare-cli (C3) tool. A variety of web frameworks are available to choose from as well as templates. Dependencies are installed by default, with the option to deploy your project immediately.

wrangler init [<NAME>] [OPTIONS]

NAME string optional (default: name of working directory) The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and name property in the generated Wrangler configuration.

--yes boolean optional Answer yes to any prompts for new projects.

--from-dash string optional Fetch a Worker initialized from the dashboard. This is done by passing the flag and the Worker name. wrangler init --from-dash <WORKER_NAME> . The --from-dash command will not automatically sync changes made to the dashboard after the command is used. Therefore, it is recommended that you continue using the CLI.



The following global flags work on every command:

--help boolean Show help.

--config string (not supported by Pages) Path to your Wrangler configuration file.

(not supported by Pages) --cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.



dev

Start a local server for developing your Worker.

wrangler dev [<SCRIPT>] [OPTIONS]

Note None of the options for this command are required. Many of these options can be set in your Wrangler file. Refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--config , -c string[] optional Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If not provided, Wrangler will use the nearest config file based on your current working directory. You can provide multiple configuration files to run multiple Workers in one dev session like this: wrangler dev -c ./wrangler.toml -c ../other-worker/wrangler.toml . The first config will be treated as the primary Worker, which will be exposed over HTTP. The remaining config files will only be accessible via a service binding from the primary Worker.

--no-bundle boolean (default: false) optional Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling for more information.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment.

--compatibility-date string optional A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag string[] optional Flags to use for compatibility checks.

--latest boolean (default: true) optional Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--ip string optional IP address to listen on, defaults to localhost .

--port number optional Port to listen on.

--inspector-port number optional Port for devtools to connect to.

--routes , --route string[] optional Routes to upload. For example: --route example.com/* .

--host string optional Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project.

--local-protocol 'http'|'https' (default: http) optional Protocol to listen to requests on.

--https-key-path string optional Path to a custom certificate key.

--https-cert-path string optional Path to a custom certificate.

--local-upstream string optional Host to act as origin in local mode, defaults to dev.host or route.

--assets string optional beta Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.

--site string optional deprecated, use `--assets` Folder of static assets for Workers Sites. Caution Workers Sites is deprecated. Please use Workers Assets or Pages.

--site-include string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--upstream-protocol 'http'|'https' (default: https) optional Protocol to forward requests to host on.

--var key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker. For example, --var "git_hash:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'" "test:123" makes the git_hash and test variables available in your Worker's env . This flag is an alternative to defining vars in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--define key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to replace global identifiers in your code. For example, --define "GIT_HASH:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'" will replace all uses of GIT_HASH with the actual value at build time. This flag is an alternative to defining define in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--tsconfig string optional Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--minify boolean optional Minify the Worker.

--persist-to string optional Specify directory to use for local persistence.

--remote boolean (default: false) optional Develop against remote resources and data stored on Cloudflare's network.

--tunnel boolean (default: false) optional Expose your local dev server over a Cloudflare Tunnel. For more information, refer to Share a local dev server.

--tunnel-name string optional Use an existing named Cloudflare Tunnel. Combine with --tunnel to open it automatically at startup.

--test-scheduled boolean (default: false) optional Exposes a /__scheduled fetch route which will trigger a scheduled event (Cron Trigger) for testing during development. To simulate different cron patterns, a cron query parameter can be passed in: /__scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+* or /cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+* .

--log-level 'debug'|'info'|'log'|'warn'|'error|'none' (default: log) optional Specify Wrangler's logging level.

--show-interactive-dev-session boolean (default: true if the terminal supports interactivity) optional Show the interactive dev session.

--alias Array<string> Specify modules to alias using module aliasing.

--types boolean (default: false) optional Generate types from your Worker configuration.

--local boolean (default: false) optional Run in local mode. In this mode: the Worker code is running locally on your machine all remote bindings are disabled, which behaves exactly as if they were configured with remote: false .



The following global flags work on every command:

--help boolean Show help.

--config string (not supported by Pages) Path to your Wrangler configuration file.

(not supported by Pages) --cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.



wrangler dev is a way to locally test your Worker while developing. With wrangler dev running, send HTTP requests to localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal.

Note wrangler dev runs the local workerd runtime with TZ=UTC to match the production Cloudflare runtime. Date and Intl APIs inside your Worker observe UTC during local development, regardless of your machine's timezone.

deploy

Deploy your Worker to Cloudflare.

When you run wrangler deploy in a project directory without a Wrangler configuration file, Wrangler will automatically detect your framework and configure your project for Cloudflare Workers. This command will prompt you to confirm the detected settings before applying changes. Confirm that you would like to proceed, and your project will be configured and deployed.

To deploy from an AI agent or another environment before Cloudflare authentication is available, use wrangler deploy --temporary . This flow requires Wrangler 4.102.0 or later. Wrangler creates or reuses a temporary preview account, deploys to that account, and prints a claim URL. For more information, refer to Claim deployments.

To configure your project without deploying, use wrangler setup instead.

wrangler deploy [<PATH>] [OPTIONS]

Note None of the options for this command are required. Also, many can be set in your Wrangler file. Refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.

PATH string A path specific what needs to be deployed, this can either be: The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ). Or the path to an assets directory for the deployment of a static site. Visit assets for more information. This overrides the eventual assets configuration in your Wrangler configuration file. This is equivalent to the --assets option listed below. Note: this option currently only works only in interactive mode (so not in CI systems).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--no-bundle boolean (default: false) optional Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling for more information.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment. Note If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you select the environment at dev or build time via the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable rather than the --env flag. Otherwise, environments are defined in your Worker config file as usual. For more detail on using environments with the Cloudflare Vite plugin, refer to the plugin documentation.

--outdir string optional Path to directory where Wrangler will write the bundled Worker files.

--compatibility-date string optional A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag string[] optional Flags to use for compatibility checks.

--latest boolean (default: true) optional Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--assets string optional beta Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.

--site string optional deprecated, use `--assets` Folder of static assets for Workers Sites. Caution Workers Sites is deprecated. Please use Workers Assets or Pages.

--site-include string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--var key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker. For example, --var git_hash:$(git rev-parse HEAD) test:123 makes the git_hash and test variables available in your Worker's env . This flag is an alternative to defining vars in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--define key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to replace global identifiers in your code. For example, --define GIT_HASH:$(git rev-parse HEAD) will replace all uses of GIT_HASH with the actual value at build time. This flag is an alternative to defining define in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--triggers , --schedule , --schedules string[] optional Cron schedules to attach to the deployed Worker. Refer to Cron Trigger Examples.

--routes , --route string[] optional Routes where this Worker will be deployed. For example: --route example.com/* .

--domain string[] optional Custom domains where this Worker will be deployed. For example: --domain example.com .

--tsconfig string optional Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--minify boolean optional Minify the bundled Worker before deploying.

--dry-run boolean (default: false) optional Compile a project without actually deploying to live servers. Combined with --outdir , this is also useful for testing the output of npx wrangler deploy . It also gives developers a chance to upload our generated sourcemap to a service like Sentry, so that errors from the Worker can be mapped against source code, but before the service goes live.

--keep-vars boolean (default: false) optional It is recommended best practice to treat your Wrangler developer environment as a source of truth for your Worker configuration, and avoid making changes via the Cloudflare dashboard. If you change your environment variables in the Cloudflare dashboard, Wrangler will override them the next time you deploy. If you want to disable this behaviour set keep-vars to true . Secrets are never deleted by a deployment whether this flag is true or false.

--secrets-file string optional Path to a file containing secrets to upload alongside the deployment. Accepts JSON or .env format — the same formats used by wrangler secret bulk . Existing secrets not included in the file are preserved from the previous version. Refer to Secrets — Upload secrets alongside code for more details.

--dispatch-namespace string optional Specify the Workers for Platforms dispatch namespace to upload this Worker to.

--metafile string optional Specify a file to write the build metadata from esbuild to. If flag is used without a path string, this defaults to bundle-meta.json inside the directory specified by --outdir . This can be useful for understanding the bundle size.

--containers-rollout immediate | gradual | none optional Specify the rollout strategy for Containers associated with the Worker. If set to immediate , 100% of container instances will be updated in one rollout step, overriding any configuration in rollout_step_percentage . Note that rollout_active_grace_period , if configured, still applies. If set to none , Wrangler deploys the Worker without building or updating associated Containers. Defaults to gradual , where the default rollout is 10% then 100% of instances.

--strict boolean (default: false) optional Turns on strict mode for the deployment command, meaning that the command will be more defensive and prevent deployments which could introduce potential issues. In particular, this mode prevents deployments if the deployment would potentially override remote settings in non-interactive environments.

--tag string optional A tag for this Worker version. Matches the behavior of wrangler versions upload --tag .

--message string optional A descriptive message for this Worker version and deployment. Matches the behavior of wrangler versions upload --message . The message is also applied to the deployment.

--yes boolean (default: false) optional Skip confirmation prompts and run automatic project configuration non-interactively using detected settings. Only applicable when no Wrangler configuration file exists in your project.

--temporary boolean optional Deploy with a temporary preview account when no Cloudflare credentials are available. Requires Wrangler 4.102.0 or later. Wrangler prints a claim URL that lets you claim the deployment within 60 minutes. This is intended for AI agents and other first-time deployment flows. If Wrangler can already use OAuth, CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN , or a global API key, this flag returns an error. For more information, refer to Claim deployments.



The following global flags work on every command:

--help boolean Show help.

--config string (not supported by Pages) Path to your Wrangler configuration file.

(not supported by Pages) --cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.



delete

Delete your Worker and all associated Cloudflare developer platform resources.

wrangler delete [<SCRIPT>] [OPTIONS]

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment.

--dry-run boolean (default: false) optional Do not actually delete the Worker. This is useful for testing the output of wrangler delete .



The following global flags work on every command:

--help boolean Show help.

--config string (not supported by Pages) Path to your Wrangler configuration file.

(not supported by Pages) --cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.



setup

🪄 Setup a project to work on Cloudflare

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler setup yarn wrangler setup pnpm wrangler setup

--yes boolean alias: --y default: false Answer "yes" to any prompts for configuring your project

--build boolean default: false Run your project's build command once it has been configured

--dry-run boolean Runs the command without applying any filesystem modifications

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

This command configures your project for Cloudflare Workers without deploying. It performs the same automatic project configuration as wrangler deploy , but does not deploy. This is useful when you want to review the generated configuration before deploying.

secret

Manage the secret variables for a Worker.

This action creates a new version of the Worker and deploys it immediately. To only create a new version of the Worker, use the wrangler versions secret commands.

secret put

Create or update a secret for a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret put [KEY] yarn wrangler secret put [KEY] pnpm wrangler secret put [KEY]

[KEY] string required The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

When running this command, you will be prompted to input the secret's value:

npx wrangler secret put FOO

? Enter a secret value: > *** 🌀 Creating the secret for script worker-app ✨ Success! Uploaded secret FOO

The put command can also receive piped input. For example:

echo "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

M...==

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----

" | wrangler secret put PRIVATE_KEY

secret delete

Delete a secret from a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret delete [KEY] yarn wrangler secret delete [KEY] pnpm wrangler secret delete [KEY]

[KEY] string required The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

secret list

List all secrets for a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret list yarn wrangler secret list pnpm wrangler secret list

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

--format "json" | "pretty" default: json The format to print the secrets in

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

The following is an example of listing the secrets for the current Worker.

npx wrangler secret list

[ { "name" : "FOO" , "type" : "secret_text" } ]

secret bulk

Create, update, or delete multiple secrets for a Worker in a single request, with up to 100 secrets per command.

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret bulk [FILE] yarn wrangler secret bulk [FILE] pnpm wrangler secret bulk [FILE]

[FILE] string The file of key-value pairs to create, update, or delete, as JSON in form {"key": "value", ...} or .env file in the form KEY=VALUE. Set a key to null in the JSON file to delete it. Deletion is not supported with .env files. If omitted, Wrangler expects to receive input from stdin rather than a file.

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Note Deleting secrets by setting a key to null requires wrangler version 4.97.0 or later and JSON format. Deletion is not supported with .env files.

The following is an example of creating, updating, and deleting secrets from a JSON file redirected to stdin . Set a key to null to delete it.

{ "secret-name-1" : "secret-value-1" , "secret-name-2" : "secret-value-2" , "secret-name-3" : null }

npx wrangler secret bulk < secrets.json

🌀 Processing the secrets for the Worker "script-name" ✨ Successfully created secret for key: secret-name-1 ✨ Successfully created secret for key: secret-name-2 💥 Successfully deleted secret for key: secret-name-3 Finished processing secrets file: ✨ 2 secrets successfully created 💥 1 secrets successfully deleted

tail

🦚 Start a log tailing session for a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler tail [WORKER] yarn wrangler tail [WORKER] pnpm wrangler tail [WORKER]

[WORKER] string Name or route of the worker to tail

--format "json" | "pretty" The format of log entries

--status "ok" | "error" | "canceled" Filter by invocation status

--header string Filter by HTTP header

--method string Filter by HTTP method

--sampling-rate number Adds a percentage of requests to log sampling rate

--search string Filter by a text match in console.log messages

--ip string Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to filter for your own IP

--version-id string Filter by Worker version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

After starting wrangler tail , you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.

If your Worker has a high volume of traffic, the tail might enter sampling mode. This will cause some of your messages to be dropped and a warning to appear in your tail logs. To prevent messages from being dropped, add the options listed above to filter the volume of tail messages.

Note It may take up to 1 minute (60 seconds) for a tail to exit sampling mode after adding an option to filter tail messages.

If sampling persists after using options to filter messages, consider using instant logs.

versions

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

versions upload

Upload a new version of your Worker that is not deployed immediately.

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions upload [PATH] yarn wrangler versions upload [PATH] pnpm wrangler versions upload [PATH]

[PATH] string The path to an entry point for your Worker or a directory of static assets

--name string Name of the Worker

--tag string A tag for this Worker Version

--message string A descriptive message for this Worker Version

--no-bundle boolean default: false Skip internal build steps and directly upload Worker

--outdir string Output directory for the bundled Worker

--outfile string Output file for the bundled worker

--compatibility-date string Date to use for compatibility checks

--compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag Flags to use for compatibility checks

--latest boolean default: false Use the latest version of the Workers runtime

--assets string Static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites.

--var string A key-value pair to be injected into the script as a variable

--define string A key-value pair to be substituted in the script

--alias string A module pair to be substituted in the script

--jsx-factory string The function that is called for each JSX element

--jsx-fragment string The function that is called for each JSX fragment

--tsconfig string Path to a custom tsconfig.json file

--minify boolean Minify the Worker

--upload-source-maps boolean Include source maps when uploading this Worker

--dry-run boolean Compile a project and run checks without actually uploading the Worker

--secrets-file string Path to a file containing secrets to upload with the version (JSON or .env format). Applies additively with secrets from previous deployments - omitted secrets will not be deleted.

--keep-vars boolean default: false When not used (or set to false), Wrangler will delete all vars before setting those found in the Wrangler configuration. When used (and set to true), the environment variables are not deleted before the deployment. If you set variables via the dashboard you probably want to use this flag. Note that secrets are never deleted by deployments.

--strict boolean default: false Enables strict mode, which prevents uploads when there are conflicting remote changes.

--preview-alias string Name of an alias for this Worker version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

versions deploy

Deploy a previously created version of your Worker all at once or create a gradual deployment to incrementally shift traffic to a new version by following an interactive prompt.

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS] yarn wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS] pnpm wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS]

--name string Name of the worker

--version-id string Worker Version ID(s) to deploy

--percentage number Percentage of traffic to split between Worker Version(s) (0-100)

[VERSION-SPECS] string Shorthand notation to deploy Worker Version(s) [<version-id>@<percentage>..]. Omitted percentages share the remaining traffic.

--version-tag string Worker Version tag(s) to deploy, resolved to a Version ID against the deployable versions. Supports the shorthand notation [<version-tag>@<percentage>..].

--message string Description of this deployment (optional)

--yes boolean alias: --y default: false Automatically accept defaults to prompts

--dry-run boolean default: false Don't actually deploy

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Note The non-interactive version of this prompt is: wrangler versions deploy version-id-1@percentage-1% version-id-2@percentage-2 -y For example: wrangler versions deploy 095f00a7-23a7-43b7-a227-e4c97cab5f22@10% 1a88955c-2fbd-4a72-9d9b-3ba1e59842f2@90% -y

versions list

Retrieve details for the 10 most recent versions. Details include Version ID , Created on , Author , Source , and optionally, Tag or Message .

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions list yarn wrangler versions list pnpm wrangler versions list

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

versions view

View the details of a specific version of your Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID] yarn wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID] pnpm wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID]

[VERSION-ID] string required The Worker Version ID to view

--name string Name of the worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

versions secret put

Create or update a secret variable for a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions secret put [KEY] yarn wrangler versions secret put [KEY] pnpm wrangler versions secret put [KEY]

[KEY] string The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

versions secret delete

Delete a secret variable from a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions secret delete [KEY] yarn wrangler versions secret delete [KEY] pnpm wrangler versions secret delete [KEY]

[KEY] string The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

versions secret bulk

Create or update a secret variable for a Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE] yarn wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE] pnpm wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE]

[FILE] string The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .dev.vars file in the form KEY=VALUE

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

triggers

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

triggers deploy

Experimental

Apply changes to triggers (Routes or domains and Cron Triggers) when using wrangler versions upload

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler triggers deploy yarn wrangler triggers deploy pnpm wrangler triggers deploy

--name string Name of the worker

--triggers string aliases: --schedule, --schedules cron schedules to attach

--routes string alias: --route Routes to upload

--dry-run boolean Don't actually deploy

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

deployments

Deployments track the version(s) of your Worker that are actively serving traffic.

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

deployments list

Displays the 10 most recent deployments of your Worker

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deployments list yarn wrangler deployments list pnpm wrangler deployments list

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

deployments status

View the current state of your production

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deployments status yarn wrangler deployments status pnpm wrangler deployments status

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

rollback

Caution A rollback will immediately create a new deployment with the specified version of your Worker and become the active deployment across all your deployed routes and domains. This change will not affect work in your local development environment.

wrangler rollback [<VERSION_ID>] [OPTIONS]

VERSION_ID string optional The ID of the version you wish to roll back to. If not supplied, the rollback command defaults to the version uploaded before the latest version.

--name string optional Perform on a specific Worker rather than inheriting from the Wrangler configuration file.

--message string optional Add message for rollback. Accepts empty string. When specified, interactive prompts for rollback confirmation and message are skipped.



The following global flags work on every command:

--help boolean Show help.

--config string (not supported by Pages) Path to your Wrangler configuration file.

(not supported by Pages) --cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.



types

Generate types based on your Worker configuration, including Env types based on your bindings, module rules, and runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.

wrangler types [<PATH>] [OPTIONS]

Note If you are running a version of Wrangler that is greater than 3.66.0 but below 4.0.0 , you will need to include the --experimental-include-runtime flag. During its experimental release, runtime types were output to a separate file ( .wrangler/types/runtime.d.ts by default). If you have an older version of Wrangler, you can access runtime types through the @cloudflare/workers-types package.

Multi-environment support

By default, wrangler types generates types for bindings from all environments defined in your configuration file. This ensures your generated Env type includes all bindings that might be used across different deployment environments (such as staging and production), preventing TypeScript errors when accessing environment-specific bindings.

For example, if you have a KV namespace binding only in production and an R2 bucket binding only in staging, both will be included in the generated types as optional properties.

To generate types for only a specific environment, use the --env flag.

Options

PATH string (default: `./worker-configuration.d.ts`) The path to where types for your Worker will be written. The path must have a d.ts extension.

--env string optional Generate types for bindings in a specific environment only, rather than aggregating bindings from all environments.

--env-interface string (default: `Env`) The name of the interface to generate for the environment object. Not valid if the Worker uses the Service Worker syntax.

--include-runtime boolean (default: true) Whether to generate runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.

--include-env boolean (default: true) Whether to generate Env types based on your Worker bindings.

--strict-vars boolean optional (default: true) Control the types that Wrangler generates for vars bindings. If true , (the default) Wrangler generates literal and union types for bindings (e.g. myVar: 'my dev variable' | 'my prod variable' ). If false , Wrangler generates generic types (e.g. myVar: string ). This is useful when variables change frequently, especially when working across multiple environments.

--check boolean optional Check if the generated types at the specified path are up-to-date without regenerating them. Exits with code 0 if types are up-to-date, or code 1 if types are out-of-date. Useful for CI/CD pipelines and pre-commit hooks to ensure types have been regenerated after configuration changes.

--config , -c string[] optional Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If the Worker you are generating types for has service bindings or bindings to Durable Objects, you can also provide the paths to those configuration files so that the generated Env type will include RPC types. For example, given a Worker with a service binding, wrangler types -c wrangler.toml -c ../bound-worker/wrangler.toml will generate an Env type like this: interface Env { SERVICE_BINDING : Service < import ( "../bound-worker/src/index" ). Entrypoint >; }

,

check

startup

Analyze your Worker's startup phase. Wrangler reports bundle size and a summary of local CPU activity. It also saves a detailed CPU profile.

wrangler check startup

Bundle: 42.31 KiB / gzip: 11.24 KiB Local startup profile: Profile window: 25.2 ms Sampled time: 24.8 ms Active: 18.4 ms (including 1.2 ms garbage collection) Idle: 6.4 ms Samples: 25

The local startup profile includes the following metrics:

Metric Description Profile window Elapsed time between the start and end of the profiling session. Sampled time Total time represented by the captured CPU samples. Active Sampled time that the Worker was not idle, including garbage collection. Idle Sampled time that the Worker was idle. Samples Number of CPU samples captured during the profiling session.

Import the generated .cpuprofile file into Chrome DevTools or open it directly in VS Code to view a flamegraph. When a Worker deployment fails with a startup time error, Wrangler also generates this profile automatically.

Note This command measures performance of your Worker locally, on your own machine — which has a different CPU than when your Worker runs on Cloudflare. This means results can vary widely. Use the summary and CPU profile to understand where your Worker spends time during startup. Do not expect the local profile duration to match your Worker's startup time on Cloudflare.

--args string optional To customise the way wrangler check startup builds your Worker for analysis, provide the exact arguments you use when deploying your Worker with wrangler deploy , or your Pages project with wrangler pages functions build . For instance, if you deploy your Worker with wrangler deploy --no-bundle , you should use wrangler check startup --args="--no-bundle" to profile the startup phase.

--worker string optional If you don't use Wrangler to deploy your Worker, you can use this argument to provide a Worker bundle to analyse. This should be a file path to a serialized multipart upload, with the exact same format as the API expects.

--pages boolean optional If you don't use a Wrangler config file with your Pages project (i.e. a Wrangler config file containing pages_build_output_dir ), use this flag to force wrangler check startup to treat your project as a Pages project.



The following global flags work on every command: