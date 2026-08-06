Wrangler commands for creating, developing, deploying, and managing Workers.
Create a new project via the create-cloudflare-cli (C3) tool. A variety of web frameworks are available to choose from as well as templates. Dependencies are installed by default, with the option to deploy your project immediately.
NAME
stringoptional (default: name of working directory)
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
nameproperty in the generated Wrangler configuration.
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
--yes
booleanoptional
- Answer yes to any prompts for new projects.
--from-dash
stringoptional
- Fetch a Worker initialized from the dashboard. This is done by passing the flag and the Worker name.
wrangler init --from-dash <WORKER_NAME>.
- The
--from-dashcommand will not automatically sync changes made to the dashboard after the command is used. Therefore, it is recommended that you continue using the CLI.
- Fetch a Worker initialized from the dashboard. This is done by passing the flag and the Worker name.
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Start a local server for developing your Worker.
SCRIPT
string
- The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
mainkey (for example,
main = "index.js").
- The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
--name
stringoptional
- Name of the Worker.
--config,
-c
string[]optional
- Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If not provided, Wrangler will use the nearest config file based on your current working directory.
- You can provide multiple configuration files to run multiple Workers in one dev session like this:
wrangler dev -c ./wrangler.toml -c ../other-worker/wrangler.toml. The first config will be treated as the primary Worker, which will be exposed over HTTP. The remaining config files will only be accessible via a service binding from the primary Worker.
--no-bundle
boolean(default: false) optional
- Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling for more information.
--env
stringoptional
- Perform on a specific environment.
--compatibility-date
stringoptional
- A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.
--compatibility-flags,
--compatibility-flag
string[]optional
- Flags to use for compatibility checks.
--latest
boolean(default: true) optional
- Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.
--ip
stringoptional
- IP address to listen on, defaults to
localhost.
- IP address to listen on, defaults to
--port
numberoptional
- Port to listen on.
--inspector-port
numberoptional
- Port for devtools to connect to.
--routes,
--route
string[]optional
- Routes to upload.
- For example:
--route example.com/*.
--host
stringoptional
- Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project.
--local-protocol
'http'|'https'(default: http) optional
- Protocol to listen to requests on.
--https-key-path
stringoptional
- Path to a custom certificate key.
--https-cert-path
stringoptional
- Path to a custom certificate.
--local-upstream
stringoptional
- Host to act as origin in local mode, defaults to
dev.hostor route.
- Host to act as origin in local mode, defaults to
--assets
stringoptional beta
- Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.
--site
stringoptional deprecated, use `--assets`
-
Folder of static assets for Workers Sites.
-
--site-include
string[]optional deprecated
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.
- Array of
--site-exclude
string[]optional deprecated
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.
- Array of
--upstream-protocol
'http'|'https'(default: https) optional
- Protocol to forward requests to host on.
--var
key:value\[]optional
- Array of
key:valuepairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker.
- For example,
--var "git_hash:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'" "test:123"makes the
git_hashand
testvariables available in your Worker's
env.
- This flag is an alternative to defining
varsin your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.
- Array of
--define
key:value\[]optional
- Array of
key:valuepairs to replace global identifiers in your code.
- For example,
--define "GIT_HASH:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'"will replace all uses of
GIT_HASHwith the actual value at build time.
- This flag is an alternative to defining
definein your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.
- Array of
--tsconfig
stringoptional
- Path to a custom
tsconfig.jsonfile.
- Path to a custom
--minify
booleanoptional
- Minify the Worker.
--persist-to
stringoptional
- Specify directory to use for local persistence.
--remote
boolean(default: false) optional
- Develop against remote resources and data stored on Cloudflare's network.
--tunnel
boolean(default: false) optional
- Expose your local dev server over a Cloudflare Tunnel. For more information, refer to Share a local dev server.
--tunnel-name
stringoptional
- Use an existing named Cloudflare Tunnel. Combine with
--tunnelto open it automatically at startup.
- Use an existing named Cloudflare Tunnel. Combine with
--test-scheduled
boolean(default: false) optional
- Exposes a
/__scheduledfetch route which will trigger a scheduled event (Cron Trigger) for testing during development. To simulate different cron patterns, a
cronquery parameter can be passed in:
/__scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*or
/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*.
- Exposes a
--log-level
'debug'|'info'|'log'|'warn'|'error|'none'(default: log) optional
- Specify Wrangler's logging level.
--show-interactive-dev-session
boolean(default: true if the terminal supports interactivity) optional
- Show the interactive dev session.
-
--alias
Array<string>
- Specify modules to alias using module aliasing.
--types
boolean(default: false) optional
- Generate types from your Worker configuration.
--local
boolean(default: false) optional
- Run in local mode. In this mode:
- the Worker code is running locally on your machine
- all remote bindings are disabled, which behaves exactly as if they were configured with
remote: false.
- Run in local mode. In this mode:
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
wrangler dev is a way to locally test your Worker while developing. With
wrangler dev running, send HTTP requests to
localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see
console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal.
Deploy your Worker to Cloudflare.
When you run
wrangler deploy in a project directory without a Wrangler configuration file, Wrangler will automatically detect your framework and configure your project for Cloudflare Workers. This command will prompt you to confirm the detected settings before applying changes. Confirm that you would like to proceed, and your project will be configured and deployed.
To deploy from an AI agent or another environment before Cloudflare authentication is available, use
wrangler deploy --temporary. This flow requires Wrangler 4.102.0 or later. Wrangler creates or reuses a temporary preview account, deploys to that account, and prints a claim URL. For more information, refer to Claim deployments.
To configure your project without deploying, use
wrangler setup instead.
PATH
string
- A path specific what needs to be deployed, this can either be:
-
The path to an entry point for your Worker.
- Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
mainkey (for example,
main = "index.js").
- Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
-
Or the path to an assets directory for the deployment of a static site.
- Visit assets for more information.
- This overrides the eventual
assetsconfiguration in your Wrangler configuration file.
- This is equivalent to the
--assetsoption listed below.
- Note: this option currently only works only in interactive mode (so not in CI systems).
-
- A path specific what needs to be deployed, this can either be:
--name
stringoptional
- Name of the Worker.
--no-bundle
boolean(default: false) optional
- Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling for more information.
--env
stringoptional
- Perform on a specific environment.
--outdir
stringoptional
- Path to directory where Wrangler will write the bundled Worker files.
--compatibility-date
stringoptional
- A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.
--compatibility-flags,
--compatibility-flag
string[]optional
- Flags to use for compatibility checks.
--latest
boolean(default: true) optional
- Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.
--assets
stringoptional beta
- Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.
--site
stringoptional deprecated, use `--assets`
-
Folder of static assets for Workers Sites.
-
--site-include
string[]optional deprecated
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.
- Array of
--site-exclude
string[]optional deprecated
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.
- Array of
--var
key:value\[]optional
- Array of
key:valuepairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker.
- For example,
--var git_hash:$(git rev-parse HEAD) test:123makes the
git_hashand
testvariables available in your Worker's
env.
- This flag is an alternative to defining
varsin your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.
- Array of
--define
key:value\[]optional
- Array of
key:valuepairs to replace global identifiers in your code.
- For example,
--define GIT_HASH:$(git rev-parse HEAD)will replace all uses of
GIT_HASHwith the actual value at build time.
- This flag is an alternative to defining
definein your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.
- Array of
--triggers,
--schedule,
--schedules
string[]optional
- Cron schedules to attach to the deployed Worker. Refer to Cron Trigger Examples.
-
--routes,
--routestring[] optional
- Routes where this Worker will be deployed.
- For example:
--route example.com/*.
--domain
string[]optional
- Custom domains where this Worker will be deployed.
- For example:
--domain example.com.
--tsconfig
stringoptional
- Path to a custom
tsconfig.jsonfile.
- Path to a custom
--minify
booleanoptional
- Minify the bundled Worker before deploying.
--dry-run
boolean(default: false) optional
- Compile a project without actually deploying to live servers. Combined with
--outdir, this is also useful for testing the output of
npx wrangler deploy. It also gives developers a chance to upload our generated sourcemap to a service like Sentry, so that errors from the Worker can be mapped against source code, but before the service goes live.
- Compile a project without actually deploying to live servers. Combined with
--keep-vars
boolean(default: false) optional
- It is recommended best practice to treat your Wrangler developer environment as a source of truth for your Worker configuration, and avoid making changes via the Cloudflare dashboard.
- If you change your environment variables in the Cloudflare dashboard, Wrangler will override them the next time you deploy. If you want to disable this behaviour set
keep-varsto
true.
- Secrets are never deleted by a deployment whether this flag is true or false.
--secrets-file
stringoptional
- Path to a file containing secrets to upload alongside the deployment. Accepts JSON or
.envformat — the same formats used by
wrangler secret bulk. Existing secrets not included in the file are preserved from the previous version. Refer to Secrets — Upload secrets alongside code for more details.
- Path to a file containing secrets to upload alongside the deployment. Accepts JSON or
--dispatch-namespace
stringoptional
- Specify the Workers for Platforms dispatch namespace to upload this Worker to.
--metafile
stringoptional
- Specify a file to write the build metadata from esbuild to. If flag is used without a path string, this defaults to
bundle-meta.jsoninside the directory specified by
--outdir. This can be useful for understanding the bundle size.
- Specify a file to write the build metadata from esbuild to. If flag is used without a path string, this defaults to
--containers-rollout
immediate | gradual | noneoptional
- Specify the rollout strategy for Containers associated with the Worker. If set to
immediate, 100% of container instances will be updated in one rollout step, overriding any configuration in
rollout_step_percentage. Note that
rollout_active_grace_period, if configured, still applies.
- If set to
none, Wrangler deploys the Worker without building or updating associated Containers.
- Defaults to
gradual, where the default rollout is 10% then 100% of instances.
- Specify the rollout strategy for Containers associated with the Worker. If set to
--strict
boolean(default: false) optional
- Turns on strict mode for the deployment command, meaning that the command will be more defensive and prevent deployments which could introduce potential issues. In particular, this mode prevents deployments if the deployment would potentially override remote settings in non-interactive environments.
--tag
stringoptional
- A tag for this Worker version. Matches the behavior of
wrangler versions upload --tag.
- A tag for this Worker version. Matches the behavior of
--message
stringoptional
- A descriptive message for this Worker version and deployment. Matches the behavior of
wrangler versions upload --message. The message is also applied to the deployment.
- A descriptive message for this Worker version and deployment. Matches the behavior of
--yes
boolean(default: false) optional
- Skip confirmation prompts and run automatic project configuration non-interactively using detected settings. Only applicable when no Wrangler configuration file exists in your project.
--temporary
booleanoptional
- Deploy with a temporary preview account when no Cloudflare credentials are available. Requires Wrangler 4.102.0 or later. Wrangler prints a claim URL that lets you claim the deployment within 60 minutes. This is intended for AI agents and other first-time deployment flows. If Wrangler can already use OAuth,
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or a global API key, this flag returns an error. For more information, refer to Claim deployments.
- Deploy with a temporary preview account when no Cloudflare credentials are available. Requires Wrangler 4.102.0 or later. Wrangler prints a claim URL that lets you claim the deployment within 60 minutes. This is intended for AI agents and other first-time deployment flows. If Wrangler can already use OAuth,
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Delete your Worker and all associated Cloudflare developer platform resources.
SCRIPT
string
- The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
mainkey (for example,
main = "index.js").
- The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a
--name
stringoptional
- Name of the Worker.
--env
stringoptional
- Perform on a specific environment.
--dry-run
boolean(default: false) optional
- Do not actually delete the Worker. This is useful for testing the output of
wrangler delete.
- Do not actually delete the Worker. This is useful for testing the output of
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
setup
🪄 Setup a project to work on Cloudflare
npx wrangler setup
yarn wrangler setup
pnpm wrangler setup
--yes
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Answer "yes" to any prompts for configuring your project
--build
booleandefault: false
Run your project's build command once it has been configured
--dry-run
boolean
Runs the command without applying any filesystem modifications
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
This command configures your project for Cloudflare Workers without deploying. It performs the same automatic project configuration as
wrangler deploy, but does not deploy. This is useful when you want to review the generated configuration before deploying.
Manage the secret variables for a Worker.
This action creates a new version of the Worker and deploys it immediately. To only create a new version of the Worker, use the
wrangler versions secret commands.
secret put
Create or update a secret for a Worker
npx wrangler secret put [KEY]
yarn wrangler secret put [KEY]
pnpm wrangler secret put [KEY]
[KEY]
stringrequired
The variable name to be accessible in the Worker
--name
string
Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
When running this command, you will be prompted to input the secret's value:
The
put command can also receive piped input. For example:
secret delete
Delete a secret from a Worker
npx wrangler secret delete [KEY]
yarn wrangler secret delete [KEY]
pnpm wrangler secret delete [KEY]
[KEY]
stringrequired
The variable name to be accessible in the Worker
--name
string
Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
secret list
List all secrets for a Worker
npx wrangler secret list
yarn wrangler secret list
pnpm wrangler secret list
--name
string
Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.
--format
"json" | "pretty"default: json
The format to print the secrets in
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
The following is an example of listing the secrets for the current Worker.
secret bulk
Create, update, or delete multiple secrets for a Worker in a single request, with up to 100 secrets per command.
npx wrangler secret bulk [FILE]
yarn wrangler secret bulk [FILE]
pnpm wrangler secret bulk [FILE]
[FILE]
string
The file of key-value pairs to create, update, or delete, as JSON in form {"key": "value", ...} or .env file in the form KEY=VALUE. Set a key to null in the JSON file to delete it. Deletion is not supported with .env files. If omitted, Wrangler expects to receive input from stdin rather than a file.
--name
string
Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
The following is an example of creating, updating, and deleting secrets from a JSON file redirected to
stdin. Set a key to
null to delete it.
tail
🦚 Start a log tailing session for a Worker
npx wrangler tail [WORKER]
yarn wrangler tail [WORKER]
pnpm wrangler tail [WORKER]
[WORKER]
string
Name or route of the worker to tail
--format
"json" | "pretty"
The format of log entries
--status
"ok" | "error" | "canceled"
Filter by invocation status
--header
string
Filter by HTTP header
--method
string
Filter by HTTP method
--sampling-rate
number
Adds a percentage of requests to log sampling rate
--search
string
Filter by a text match in console.log messages
--ip
string
Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to filter for your own IP
--version-id
string
Filter by Worker version
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
After starting
wrangler tail, you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.
If your Worker has a high volume of traffic, the tail might enter sampling mode. This will cause some of your messages to be dropped and a warning to appear in your tail logs. To prevent messages from being dropped, add the options listed above to filter the volume of tail messages.
If sampling persists after using options to filter messages, consider using instant logs.
versions upload
Upload a new version of your Worker that is not deployed immediately.
npx wrangler versions upload [PATH]
yarn wrangler versions upload [PATH]
pnpm wrangler versions upload [PATH]
[PATH]
string
The path to an entry point for your Worker or a directory of static assets
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--tag
string
A tag for this Worker Version
--message
string
A descriptive message for this Worker Version
--no-bundle
booleandefault: false
Skip internal build steps and directly upload Worker
--outdir
string
Output directory for the bundled Worker
--outfile
string
Output file for the bundled worker
--compatibility-date
string
Date to use for compatibility checks
--compatibility-flags
stringalias: --compatibility-flag
Flags to use for compatibility checks
--latest
booleandefault: false
Use the latest version of the Workers runtime
--assets
string
Static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites.
--var
string
A key-value pair to be injected into the script as a variable
--define
string
A key-value pair to be substituted in the script
--alias
string
A module pair to be substituted in the script
--jsx-factory
string
The function that is called for each JSX element
--jsx-fragment
string
The function that is called for each JSX fragment
--tsconfig
string
Path to a custom tsconfig.json file
--minify
boolean
Minify the Worker
--upload-source-maps
boolean
Include source maps when uploading this Worker
--dry-run
boolean
Compile a project and run checks without actually uploading the Worker
--secrets-file
string
Path to a file containing secrets to upload with the version (JSON or .env format). Applies additively with secrets from previous deployments - omitted secrets will not be deleted.
--keep-vars
booleandefault: false
When not used (or set to false), Wrangler will delete all vars before setting those found in the Wrangler configuration. When used (and set to true), the environment variables are not deleted before the deployment. If you set variables via the dashboard you probably want to use this flag. Note that secrets are never deleted by deployments.
--strict
booleandefault: false
Enables strict mode, which prevents uploads when there are conflicting remote changes.
--preview-alias
string
Name of an alias for this Worker version
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions deploy
Deploy a previously created version of your Worker all at once or create a gradual deployment to incrementally shift traffic to a new version by following an interactive prompt.
npx wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS]
yarn wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS]
pnpm wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS]
--name
string
Name of the worker
--version-id
string
Worker Version ID(s) to deploy
--percentage
number
Percentage of traffic to split between Worker Version(s) (0-100)
[VERSION-SPECS]
string
Shorthand notation to deploy Worker Version(s) [<version-id>@<percentage>..]. Omitted percentages share the remaining traffic.
--version-tag
string
Worker Version tag(s) to deploy, resolved to a Version ID against the deployable versions. Supports the shorthand notation [<version-tag>@<percentage>..].
--message
string
Description of this deployment (optional)
--yes
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Automatically accept defaults to prompts
--dry-run
booleandefault: false
Don't actually deploy
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions list
Retrieve details for the 10 most recent versions. Details include
Version ID,
Created on,
Author,
Source, and optionally,
Tag or
Message.
npx wrangler versions list
yarn wrangler versions list
pnpm wrangler versions list
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--json
booleandefault: false
Display output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions view
View the details of a specific version of your Worker
npx wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID]
yarn wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID]
pnpm wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID]
[VERSION-ID]
stringrequired
The Worker Version ID to view
--name
string
Name of the worker
--json
booleandefault: false
Display output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions secret put
Create or update a secret variable for a Worker
npx wrangler versions secret put [KEY]
yarn wrangler versions secret put [KEY]
pnpm wrangler versions secret put [KEY]
[KEY]
string
The variable name to be accessible in the Worker
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--message
string
Description of this deployment
--tag
string
A tag for this version
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions secret delete
Delete a secret variable from a Worker
npx wrangler versions secret delete [KEY]
yarn wrangler versions secret delete [KEY]
pnpm wrangler versions secret delete [KEY]
[KEY]
string
The variable name to be accessible in the Worker
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--message
string
Description of this deployment
--tag
string
A tag for this version
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
versions secret bulk
Create or update a secret variable for a Worker
npx wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE]
yarn wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE]
pnpm wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE]
[FILE]
string
The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .dev.vars file in the form KEY=VALUE
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--message
string
Description of this deployment
--tag
string
A tag for this version
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
triggers deploy
Experimental
Apply changes to triggers (Routes or domains and Cron Triggers) when using
wrangler versions upload
npx wrangler triggers deploy
yarn wrangler triggers deploy
pnpm wrangler triggers deploy
--name
string
Name of the worker
--triggers
stringaliases: --schedule, --schedules
cron schedules to attach
--routes
stringalias: --route
Routes to upload
--dry-run
boolean
Don't actually deploy
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Deployments track the version(s) of your Worker that are actively serving traffic.
deployments list
Displays the 10 most recent deployments of your Worker
npx wrangler deployments list
yarn wrangler deployments list
pnpm wrangler deployments list
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--json
booleandefault: false
Display output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
deployments status
View the current state of your production
npx wrangler deployments status
yarn wrangler deployments status
pnpm wrangler deployments status
--name
string
Name of the Worker
--json
booleandefault: false
Display output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
VERSION_ID
stringoptional
- The ID of the version you wish to roll back to. If not supplied, the
rollbackcommand defaults to the version uploaded before the latest version.
- The ID of the version you wish to roll back to. If not supplied, the
--name
stringoptional
- Perform on a specific Worker rather than inheriting from the Wrangler configuration file.
--message
stringoptional
- Add message for rollback. Accepts empty string. When specified, interactive prompts for rollback confirmation and message are skipped.
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Generate types based on your Worker configuration, including
Env types based on your bindings, module rules, and runtime types based on the
compatibility_date and
compatibility_flags in your config file.
By default,
wrangler types generates types for bindings from all environments defined in your configuration file. This ensures your generated
Env type includes all bindings that might be used across different deployment environments (such as staging and production), preventing TypeScript errors when accessing environment-specific bindings.
For example, if you have a KV namespace binding only in production and an R2 bucket binding only in staging, both will be included in the generated types as optional properties.
To generate types for only a specific environment, use the
--env flag.
PATH
string(default: `./worker-configuration.d.ts`)
- The path to where types for your Worker will be written.
- The path must have a
d.tsextension.
--env
stringoptional
- Generate types for bindings in a specific environment only, rather than aggregating bindings from all environments.
--env-interface
string(default: `Env`)
- The name of the interface to generate for the environment object.
- Not valid if the Worker uses the Service Worker syntax.
--include-runtime
boolean(default: true)
- Whether to generate runtime types based on the
compatibility_dateand
compatibility_flagsin your config file.
- Whether to generate runtime types based on the
--include-env
boolean(default: true)
- Whether to generate
Envtypes based on your Worker bindings.
- Whether to generate
--strict-vars
booleanoptional (default: true)
- Control the types that Wrangler generates for
varsbindings.
- If
true, (the default) Wrangler generates literal and union types for bindings (e.g.
myVar: 'my dev variable' | 'my prod variable').
- If
false, Wrangler generates generic types (e.g.
myVar: string). This is useful when variables change frequently, especially when working across multiple environments.
- Control the types that Wrangler generates for
--check
booleanoptional
- Check if the generated types at the specified path are up-to-date without regenerating them.
- Exits with code 0 if types are up-to-date, or code 1 if types are out-of-date.
- Useful for CI/CD pipelines and pre-commit hooks to ensure types have been regenerated after configuration changes.
--config,
-c
string[]optional
- Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If the Worker you are generating types for has service bindings or bindings to Durable Objects, you can also provide the paths to those configuration files so that the generated
Envtype will include RPC types. For example, given a Worker with a service binding,
wrangler types -c wrangler.toml -c ../bound-worker/wrangler.tomlwill generate an
Envtype like this:
- Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If the Worker you are generating types for has service bindings or bindings to Durable Objects, you can also provide the paths to those configuration files so that the generated
Analyze your Worker's startup phase. Wrangler reports bundle size and a summary of local CPU activity. It also saves a detailed CPU profile.
The local startup profile includes the following metrics:
|Metric
|Description
|Profile window
|Elapsed time between the start and end of the profiling session.
|Sampled time
|Total time represented by the captured CPU samples.
|Active
|Sampled time that the Worker was not idle, including garbage collection.
|Idle
|Sampled time that the Worker was idle.
|Samples
|Number of CPU samples captured during the profiling session.
Import the generated
.cpuprofile file into Chrome DevTools or open it directly in VS Code to view a flamegraph. When a Worker deployment fails with a startup time error, Wrangler also generates this profile automatically.
--args
stringoptional
- To customise the way
wrangler check startupbuilds your Worker for analysis, provide the exact arguments you use when deploying your Worker with
wrangler deploy, or your Pages project with
wrangler pages functions build. For instance, if you deploy your Worker with
wrangler deploy --no-bundle, you should use
wrangler check startup --args="--no-bundle"to profile the startup phase.
- To customise the way
--worker
stringoptional
- If you don't use Wrangler to deploy your Worker, you can use this argument to provide a Worker bundle to analyse. This should be a file path to a serialized multipart upload, with the exact same format as the API expects.
--pages
booleanoptional
- If you don't use a Wrangler config file with your Pages project (i.e. a Wrangler config file containing
pages_build_output_dir), use this flag to force
wrangler check startupto treat your project as a Pages project.
- If you don't use a Wrangler config file with your Pages project (i.e. a Wrangler config file containing
The following global flags work on every command:
--help
boolean
- Show help.
--config
string(not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwd
string
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.