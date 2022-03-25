Known issues

Below are some known bugs and issues to be aware of when using Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Route specificity

When defining route specificity, a trailing /* in your pattern may not act as expected.

Consider two different Workers, each deployed to the same zone. Worker A is assigned the example.com/images/* route and Worker B is given the example.com/images* route pattern. With these in place, here are how the following URLs will be resolved:

// (A) example.com/images/* // (B) example.com/images* "example.com/images" // -> B "example.com/images123" // -> B "example.com/images/hello" // -> B

You will notice that all examples trigger Worker B. This includes the final example, which exemplifies the unexpected behavior.

​​ wrangler dev