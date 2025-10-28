Export to Sentry

Sentry is a software monitoring tool that helps developers identify and debug performance issues and errors. From end-to-end distributed tracing to performance monitoring, Sentry provides code-level observability that makes it easy to diagnose issues and learn continuously about your application code health across systems and services. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Sentry, you can:

Query logs and traces in Sentry

Create custom alerts and dashboards to monitor your Workers

This guide will walk you through exporting OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Sentry from your Cloudflare Worker application

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

Are signed up for a Sentry account ↗ (free tier available)

(free tier available) A deployed Worker that you want to monitor

Step 1: Create a Sentry project

If you don't already have a Sentry project to send data to, you'll need to create one to start sending Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Sentry.

Log in to your Sentry account ↗ Navigate to the Insights > Projects in the navigation sidebar, which will open a list of your projects. Click New Project ↗ Fill out the project creation form and click Create Project to complete the process.

Step 2: Get your Sentry OTLP endpoints

Sentry provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs which you can use to send your telemetry data to Sentry.

Traces : https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/traces

: Logs: https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/logs

You can find your OTLP endpoints in the your project settings.

Go to the Settings > Projects ↗ page in Sentry. Select your project from the list and click on the project name to open the project settings. Go to the "Client Keys (DSN)" sub-page for this project under the "SDK Setup" heading.

There you'll find your Sentry project's OTLP logs and OTLP traces endpoints, as well as authentication headers for the endpoints. Make sure to copy the endpoints and authentication headers.

For more details on how to use Sentry's OTLP endpoints, refer to Sentry's OTLP documentation ↗.

Step 3: Set up destination in the Cloudflare dashboard

To set up a destination in the Cloudflare dashboard, navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section. Then click Add destination and configure either a traces or logs destination.

Traces Destination

To configure your traces destination, click Add destination and configure the following:

Destination Name : sentry-traces (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Destination Type : Select Traces

: Select OTLP Endpoint : Your Sentry OTLP traces endpoint (e.g., https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/traces )

: Your Sentry OTLP traces endpoint (e.g., ) Custom Headers : Add the Sentry authentication header: Header name: x-sentry-auth Header value: sentry sentry_key={SENTRY_PUBLIC_KEY} where {SENTRY_PUBLIC_KEY} is your Sentry project's public key

: Add the Sentry authentication header:

Logs destination

To configure your logs destination, click Add destination and configure the following:

Destination Name : sentry-logs (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Destination Type : Select Logs

: Select OTLP Endpoint : Your Sentry OTLP logs endpoint (e.g., https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/logs )

: Your Sentry OTLP logs endpoint (e.g., ) Custom Headers : Add the Sentry authentication header: Header name: x-sentry-auth Header value: sentry sentry_key={SENTRY_PUBLIC_KEY} where {SENTRY_PUBLIC_KEY} is your Sentry project's public key

: Add the Sentry authentication header:

Step 4: Configure your Worker

With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " traces " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "sentry-traces" ] }, " logs " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "sentry-logs" ] } } } [ observability . traces ] enabled = true destinations = [ "sentry-traces" ] [ observability . logs ] enabled = true destinations = [ "sentry-logs" ]

After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.