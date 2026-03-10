Interact with a Vectorize vector database using Wrangler.

Create a Vectorize index

[NAME] string required The name of the Vectorize index to create (must be unique).

--dimensions number The dimension size to configure this index for, based on the output dimensions of your ML model.

--metric string The distance metric to use for searching within the index.

--preset string The name of an preset representing an embeddings model: Vectorize will configure the dimensions and distance metric for you when provided.

--description string An optional description for this index.

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

--deprecated-v1 boolean default: false Create a deprecated Vectorize V1 index. This is not recommended and indexes created with this option need all other Vectorize operations to have this option enabled.

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource