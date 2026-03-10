Vectorize
Interact with a Vectorize vector database using Wrangler.
Create a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index to create (must be unique).
--dimensionsnumber
The dimension size to configure this index for, based on the output dimensions of your ML model.
--metricstring
The distance metric to use for searching within the index.
--presetstring
The name of an preset representing an embeddings model: Vectorize will configure the dimensions and distance metric for you when provided.
--descriptionstring
An optional description for this index.
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
--deprecated-v1boolean default: false
Create a deprecated Vectorize V1 index. This is not recommended and indexes created with this option need all other Vectorize operations to have this option enabled.
--use-remoteboolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
--update-configboolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
--bindingstring
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
--deprecated-v1boolean default: false
Delete a deprecated Vectorize V1 index.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get a Vectorize index by name
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
--deprecated-v1boolean default: false
Fetch a deprecated V1 Vectorize index. This must be enabled if the index was created with V1 option.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List your Vectorize indexes
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
--deprecated-v1boolean default: false
List deprecated Vectorize V1 indexes for your account.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List vector identifiers in a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index
--countnumber
Maximum number of vectors to return (1-1000)
--cursorstring
Cursor for pagination to get the next page of results
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Query a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index
--vectornumber
Vector to query the Vectorize Index
--vector-idstring
Identifier for a vector in the index against which the index should be queried
--top-knumber default: 5
The number of results (nearest neighbors) to return
--return-valuesboolean default: false
Specify if the vector values should be included in the results
--return-metadatastring default: none
Specify if the vector metadata should be included in the results
--namespacestring
Filter the query results based on this namespace
--filterstring
Filter the query results based on this metadata filter.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Insert vectors into a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--filestring required
A file containing line separated json (ndjson) vector objects.
--batch-sizenumber default: 1000
Number of vector records to include when sending to the Cloudflare API.
--jsonboolean default: false
return output as clean JSON
--deprecated-v1boolean default: false
Insert into a deprecated V1 Vectorize index. This must be enabled if the index was created with the V1 option.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Upsert vectors into a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--filestring required
A file containing line separated json (ndjson) vector objects.
--batch-sizenumber default: 5000
Number of vector records to include in a single upsert batch when sending to the Cloudflare API.
--jsonboolean default: false
return output as clean JSON
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get vectors from a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--idsstring required
Vector identifiers to be fetched from the Vectorize Index. Example:
--ids a 'b' 1 '2'
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete vectors in a Vectorize index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--idsstring required
Vector identifiers to be deleted from the Vectorize Index. Example:
--ids a 'b' 1 '2'
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get additional details about the index
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--jsonboolean default: false
return output as clean JSON
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Enable metadata filtering on the specified property
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--propertyNamestring required
The name of the metadata property to index.
--typestring required
The type of metadata property to index. Valid types are 'string', 'number' and 'boolean'.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List metadata properties on which metadata filtering is enabled
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--jsonboolean default: false
return output as clean JSON
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete metadata indexes
[NAME]string required
The name of the Vectorize index.
--propertyNamestring required
The name of the metadata property to index.
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources