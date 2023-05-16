TCP sockets
The Workers runtime provides the
connect() API for creating outbound TCP connections from Workers.
Many application-layer protocols are built on top of the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP). These application-layer protocols, including SSH, MQTT, SMTP, FTP, IRC, and most database wire protocols including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, require an underlying TCP socket API in order to work.
connect()
The
connect() function returns a TCP socket, with both a readable and writable stream of data. This allows you to read and write data on an ongoing basis, as long as the connection remains open.
connect() is provided as a Runtime API, and is accessed by importing the
connect function from
cloudflare:sockets. This process is similar to how one imports built-in modules in Node.js. Refer to the following codeblock for an example of creating a TCP socket, writing to it, and returning the readable side of the socket as a response:
import { connect } from 'cloudflare:sockets';
export default { async fetch(req: Request) { const gopherAddr = { hostname: "gopher.floodgap.com", port: 70 }; const url = new URL(req.url);
try { const socket = connect(gopherAddr);
const writer = socket.writable.getWriter() const encoder = new TextEncoder(); const encoded = encoder.encode(url.pathname + "\r\n"); await writer.write(encoded);
return new Response(socket.readable, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" } }); } catch (error) { return new Response("Socket connection failed: " + error, { status: 500 }); } }
};
connect(address::
SocketAddress| string, options?:
SocketOptions)
Socket
connect()accepts either a URL string or
SocketAddressto define the hostname and port number to connect to, and an optional configuration object,
SocketOptions. It returns an instance of a
Socket.
SocketAddress
hostname
string
- The hostname to connect to. Example:
cloudflare.com.
port
number
- The port number to connect to. Example:
5432.
SocketOptions
secureTransport
“off” | “on” | “starttls”— Defaults to
off
- Specifies whether or not to use TLS when creating the TCP socket.
off— Do not use TLS.
on— Use TLS.
starttls— Do not use TLS initially, but allow the socket to be upgraded to use TLS by calling
startTls().
allowHalfOpen
boolean— Defaults to
false
- Defines whether the writable side of the TCP socket will automatically close on end-of-file (EOF). When set to
false, the writable side of the TCP socket will automatically close on EOF. When set to
true, the writable side of the TCP socket will remain open on EOF.
- This option is similar to that offered by the Node.js
netmodule and allows interoperability with code which utilizes it.
- Defines whether the writable side of the TCP socket will automatically close on end-of-file (EOF). When set to
Socket
readable:
ReadableStream
- Returns the readable side of the TCP socket.
writeable:
WriteableStream
- Returns the writable side of the TCP socket.
closed
Promise<void>
- This promise is resolved when the socket is closed and is rejected if the socket encounters an error.
close()
Promise<void>
- Closes the TCP socket. Both the readable and writable streams are forcibly closed.
startTls():
Socket
- Upgrades an insecure socket to a secure one that uses TLS, returning a new Socket. Note that in order to call
startTls(), you must set
secureTransportto
starttlswhen initially calling
connect()to create the socket.
- Upgrades an insecure socket to a secure one that uses TLS, returning a new Socket. Note that in order to call
Opportunistic TLS (StartTLS)
Many TCP-based systems, including databases and email servers, require that clients use opportunistic TLS (otherwise known as StartTLS) when connecting. In this pattern, the client first creates an insecure TCP socket, without TLS, and then upgrades it to a secure TCP socket, that uses TLS. The
connect() API simplifies this by providing a method,
startTls(), which returns a new
Socket instance that uses TLS:
import { connect } from "cloudflare:sockets"
const address = { hostname: "example-postgres-db.com", port: 5432
};
const socket = connect(address, { secureTransport: "starttls" });
const secureSocket = socket.startTls();
startTls()can only be called if
secureTransportis set to
starttlswhen creating the initial TCP socket.
- Once
startTls()is called, the initial socket is closed and can no longer be read from or written to. In the example above, anytime after
startTls()is called, you would use the newly created
secureSocket. Any existing readers and writers based off the original socket will no longer work. You must create new readers and writers from the newly created
secureSocket.
startTls()should only be called once on an existing socket.
Handle errors
To handle errors when creating a new TCP socket, reading from a socket, or writing to a socket, wrap these calls inside
try..catch blocks. The following example opens a connection to Google.com, initiates a HTTP request, and returns the response. If any of this fails and throws an exception, it returns a
500 response:
import { connect } from 'cloudflare:sockets';
const connectionUrl = { hostname: "google.com", port: 80 };
export interface Env { }
export default { async fetch(req: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> { try { const socket = connect(connectionUrl); const writer = socket.writable.getWriter(); const encoder = new TextEncoder(); const encoded = encoder.encode("GET / HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n"); await writer.write(encoded); return new Response(socket.readable, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" } }); } catch (error) { return new Response(`Socket connection failed: ${error}`, { status: 500 }); } }
};
Close TCP connections
You can close a TCP connection by calling
close() on the socket. This will close both the readable and writeable sides of the socket.
import { connect } from "cloudflare:sockets"
const socket = connect({ hostname: "my-url.com", port: 70 });
const reader = socket.readable.getReader();socket.close();
// After close() is called, you can no longer read from the readable side of the socket
const reader = socket.readable.getReader(); // This fails
Considerations
- When developing locally with Wrangler, you must pass the
--experimental-localflag, instead of the
--localflag, to use
connect().
- TCP sockets must be created within the
fetch()handler of a Worker. TCP sockets cannot be created in global scope and shared across requests.
- Each open TCP socket counts towards the maximum number of open connections that can be simultaneously open.
- By default, Workers cannot create outbound TCP connections on port
25to send email to SMTP mail servers. Cloudflare Email Workers provides APIs to process and forward email.