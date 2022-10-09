System Environment Variables
System Environment Variables are local environment variables that can change Wrangler’s behavior. To set System Environment Variables:
Create an
.envfile in your project directory. Set the values of your environment variables in your
.envfile. This is the recommended way to set these variables, as it persists the values between Wrangler sessions.
Inline the values in your Wrangler command. For example,
WRANGLER_LOG="debug" wrangler publishwill set the value of
WRANGLER_LOGto
"debug"for this execution of the command.
Set the values in your shell environment. For example, if you are using Z shell, adding
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=...to your
~/.zshrcfile will set this token as part of your shell configuration.
Supported environment variables
Wrangler supports the following environment variables:
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID
string
- The account ID for the Workers related account, can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard, can usually be inferred by Wrangler.
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN
string
- The API token for your Cloudflare account, can be used for authentication for situations like CI/CD, and other automation.
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY
string
- The API key for your Cloudflare account, usually used for older authentication method with
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL=.
- The API key for your Cloudflare account, usually used for older authentication method with
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL
string
- The email address associated with your Cloudflare account, usually used for older authentication method with
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY=.
- The email address associated with your Cloudflare account, usually used for older authentication method with
WRANGLER_SEND_METRICS
string
- Options for this are
trueand
false, the default behavior is
false.
- Options for this are
CLOUDFLARE_API_BASE_URL
string
- The default value is https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4.
WRANGLER_LOG
string
- Options for Logging levels are
"none",
"error",
"warn",
"info",
"log"and
"debug".
- Options for Logging levels are
Example
.env file
The following is an example
.env file:
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID=<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID_VALUE>
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=<YOUR_API_TOKEN_VALUE>
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL=<YOUR_EMAIL>
WRANGLER_SEND_METRICS=trueCLOUDFLARE_API_BASE_URL=https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4WRANGLER_LOG=debug
Deprecated global variables
The following variables are deprecated. Use the new variables listed above to prevent any issues or unwanted messaging.
CF_ACCOUNT_ID
CF_API_TOKEN
CF_API_KEY
CF_EMAIL
CF_API_BASE_URL