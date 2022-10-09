System Environment Variables are local environment variables that can change Wrangler’s behavior. To set System Environment Variables:

Create an .env file in your project directory. Set the values of your environment variables in your .env file. This is the recommended way to set these variables, as it persists the values between Wrangler sessions.

Inline the values in your Wrangler command. For example, WRANGLER_LOG="debug" wrangler publish will set the value of WRANGLER_LOG to "debug" for this execution of the command.