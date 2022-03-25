Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Query Postgres from Workers using a database connector
📝 Tutorial
Create a serverless, globally distributed REST API with Fauna
📝 Tutorial
Use Workers KV directly from Rust
📝 Tutorial
Handle form submissions with Airtable
📝 Tutorial
Build data-driven applications with Workers and PostgreSQL
📝 Tutorial

Build a Serverless API with Cloudflare Workers

🎥 Video

Introduction to Cloudflare Workers

🎥 Video
GitHub SMS notifications using Twilio
📝 Tutorial
Managing multiple Workers projects with Lerna
📝 Tutorial
Localize a website with HTMLRewriter
📝 Tutorial
Deploy a static WordPress site
📝 Tutorial
Authorize users with Auth0
📝 Tutorial
Hello World in Rust
📝 Tutorial
Deploy a React app with create‑react‑app
📝 Tutorial
Configure your CDN
📝 Tutorial
Build a Slackbot
📝 Tutorial
Build a todo list JAMstack application
📝 Tutorial
Build a QR code generator
📝 Tutorial