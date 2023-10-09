Alarms

Durable Objects alarms allow you to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future. When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the alarm() handler method will be called.

Alarms are modified using the Transactional Storage API. Alarm operations follow the same rules as other storage operations. Each Durable Object instance is able to schedule a single alarm at a time by calling setAlarm() .

Alarms have guaranteed at-least-once execution and are retried automatically when the alarm() handler throws. Retries are performed using exponential backoff starting at a two second delay from the first failure with up to six retries allowed. How are alarms different from Cron Triggers? Alarms are more fine grained than Cron Triggers. A Worker can have up to three Cron Triggers configured at once, but it can have an unlimited amount of Durable Objects, each of which can have an alarm set. Alarms are directly scheduled from within your Durable Object. Cron Triggers, on the other hand, are not programmatic. Cron Triggers execute based on their schedules, which have to be configured through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Alarms can be used to build distributed primitives, like queues or batching of work atop Durable Objects. Alarms also provide a mechanism to guarantee that operations within a Durable Object will complete without relying on incoming requests to keep the Durable Object alive. For a complete example, see Using the Alarms API.

​​ Transactional Storage methods

getAlarm() : number | null If there is an alarm set, then return the currently set alarm time in number of milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch. Otherwise, return null .



setAlarm(scheduledTimeMsnumber) : void Set the time for the alarm to run at in number of milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch.



deleteAlarm() : void Unset the alarm if there is a currently set alarm. Calling deleteAlarm() inside the alarm() handler may prevent retries on a best-effort basis, but is not guaranteed.



​​ Handler methods

alarm() : void Called by the system when when a scheduled alarm time is reached. The alarm() handler has guaranteed at-least-once execution and will be retried upon failure using exponential backoff, starting at two second delays for up to six retries. Retries will be performed if the method fails with an uncaught exception. This method can be async .

