Alarms
Background
Durable Objects alarms allow you to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future. When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the
alarm() handler method will be called.
Alarms are modified using the Transactional Storage API. Alarm operations follow the same rules as other storage operations. Each Durable Object instance is able to schedule a single alarm at a time by calling
setAlarm().
Alarms have guaranteed at-least-once execution and are retried automatically when the
alarm() handler throws. Retries are performed using exponential backoff starting at a two second delay from the first failure with up to six retries allowed.
Alarms can be used to build distributed primitives, like queues or batching of work atop Durable Objects. Alarms also provide a mechanism to guarantee that operations within a Durable Object will complete without relying on incoming requests to keep the Durable Object alive. For a complete example, see Using the Alarms API.
Transactional Storage methods
getAlarm
getAlarm():
number|
null
- If there is an alarm set, then return the currently set alarm time in number of milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch. Otherwise, return
null.
setAlarm
setAlarm(scheduledTimeMsnumber):
void
- Set the time for the alarm to run at in number of milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch.
deleteAlarm
deleteAlarm():
void
Unset the alarm if there is a currently set alarm.
Calling
deleteAlarm()inside the
alarm()handler may prevent retries on a best-effort basis, but is not guaranteed.
Handler methods
alarm
alarm():
void
Called by the system when when a scheduled alarm time is reached.
The
alarm()handler has guaranteed at-least-once execution and will be retried upon failure using exponential backoff, starting at two second delays for up to six retries. Retries will be performed if the method fails with an uncaught exception.
This method can be
async.