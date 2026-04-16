Workers API

Process incoming emails using the email() handler in your Cloudflare Workers. This allows you to programmatically handle email routing with custom logic.

Email handler syntax

Add the email handler function to your Worker's exported handlers:

TypeScript interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; } export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Process incoming email await message . forward ( "destination@example.com" ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code

Parameters

Parameter Type Description message ForwardableEmailMessage The incoming email message env object Worker environment bindings (KV, EMAIL, etc.) ctx object Execution context with waitUntil function

ForwardableEmailMessage interface

The message parameter provides access to the incoming email:

TypeScript interface ForwardableEmailMessage { readonly from : string ; // Sender email address (envelope MAIL FROM) readonly to : string ; // Recipient email address (envelope RCPT TO) readonly headers : Headers ; // Email headers (Subject, Message-ID, etc.) readonly raw : ReadableStream ; // Raw MIME email content stream readonly rawSize : number ; // Size of raw email in bytes readonly canBeForwarded : boolean ; // Whether the message can be forwarded // Actions setReject ( reason : string ) : void ; forward ( rcptTo : string , headers ?: Headers ) : Promise < void >; reply ( message : EmailMessage ) : Promise < void >; } Explain Code

Properties

Basic properties

Reading content

Parse email content TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Access email metadata console . log ( `From: ${ message . from } ` ) ; console . log ( `To: ${ message . to } ` ) ; console . log ( `Size: ${ message . rawSize } bytes` ) ; // Access headers const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) ; const date = message . headers . get ( "date" ) ; const messageId = message . headers . get ( "message-id" ) ; console . log ( `Subject: ${ subject } ` ) ; console . log ( `Date: ${ date } ` ) ; console . log ( `Message-ID: ${ messageId } ` ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Read raw email content const reader = message . raw . getReader () ; const chunks = [] ; try { while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; chunks . push ( value ) ; } // Convert to string const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const rawContent = decoder . decode ( new Uint8Array ( chunks . reduce ( ( acc , chunk ) => [ ... acc , ... chunk ] , [])) , ) ; console . log ( "Raw email content:" , rawContent ) ; } finally { reader . releaseLock () ; } }, }; Explain Code TypeScript // Helper function to parse email content async function parseEmailContent ( message , ) : Promise <{ subject : string ; textBody : string ; htmlBody : string }> { const reader = message . raw . getReader () ; const chunks = [] ; try { while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; chunks . push ( value ) ; } const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const rawContent = decoder . decode ( new Uint8Array ( chunks . reduce ( ( acc , chunk ) => [ ... acc , ... chunk ] , [])) , ) ; // Parse MIME content (simplified) const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; const textMatch = rawContent . match ( / Content-Type: text\/plain [ \s\S ] *?



([ \s\S ] *? )(?=

-- |

Content-Type |

$ ) / , ) ; const htmlMatch = rawContent . match ( / Content-Type: text\/html [ \s\S ] *?



([ \s\S ] *? )(?=

-- |

Content-Type |

$ ) / , ) ; return { subject , textBody : textMatch ? textMatch [ 1 ] . trim () : "" , htmlBody : htmlMatch ? htmlMatch [ 1 ] . trim () : "" , }; } finally { reader . releaseLock () ; } } export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const { subject , textBody , htmlBody } = await parseEmailContent ( message ) ; console . log ( `Subject: ${ subject } ` ) ; console . log ( `Text: ${ textBody } ` ) ; console . log ( `HTML: ${ htmlBody } ` ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Email actions

Forward emails

Forward incoming emails to verified destination addresses:

Simple forwarding

Conditional forwarding

Multiple forwarding TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Forward to a single address await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const recipient = message . to ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Route based on recipient if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { await message . forward ( "support-team@company.com" ) ; } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { await message . forward ( "sales-team@company.com" ) ; } else if ( subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "urgent" )) { await message . forward ( "urgent@company.com" ) ; } else { // Default routing await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ; } }, }; Explain Code TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; if ( subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "security" )) { // Forward to multiple addresses for security issues await Promise . all ([ message . forward ( "security@company.com" ) , message . forward ( "admin@company.com" ) , message . forward ( "ciso@company.com" ) , ]) ; } else { await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ; } }, }; Explain Code

Forward with custom headers

Add custom headers when forwarding:

TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Create custom headers const customHeaders = new Headers () ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Processed-By" , "Email-Worker" ) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Processing-Time" , new Date () . toISOString ()) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Original-Recipient" , message . to ) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Spam-Score" , "0.1" ) ; // Example spam score // Forward with custom headers await message . forward ( "processed@company.com" , customHeaders ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Reply to emails

Send automatic replies using the Email Service binding:

Simple auto-reply

Smart auto-reply TypeScript interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; } export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Send auto-reply await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : message . from , from : message . to , // Reply from the original recipient address subject : `Re: ${ subject } ` , html : ` <h1>Thank you for your message</h1> <p>We have received your email and will respond shortly.</p> <p>Original message received at: ${ new Date () . toISOString () } </p> ` , text : "Thank you for your message. We have received your email and will respond shortly." , } ) ; // Also forward to human team await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const sender = message . from ; const recipient = message . to ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Don't reply to automated emails if ( sender . includes ( "noreply" ) || sender . includes ( "no-reply" ) || subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "automated" ) ) { await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; return ; } // Customized auto-reply based on recipient let replyMessage = "" ; let replySubject = `Re: ${ subject } ` ; if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { replyMessage = ` <h1>Support Request Received</h1> <p>Thank you for contacting support. Your request has been assigned ticket # ${ Date . now () } .</p> <p>Expected response time: 2-4 hours during business hours.</p> ` ; } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { replyMessage = ` <h1>Sales Inquiry Received</h1> <p>Thank you for your interest in our products.</p> <p>A sales representative will contact you within 24 hours.</p> ` ; } else { replyMessage = ` <h1>Message Received</h1> <p>Thank you for your message. We will respond within 2 business days.</p> ` ; } await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : sender , from : recipient , subject : replySubject , html : replyMessage , text : replyMessage . replace ( / < [ ^ > ] * > / g , "" ) , // Strip HTML for text version } ) ; // Forward to appropriate team await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Reject emails

Reject emails with a permanent SMTP error:

Simple rejection

Content-based rejection TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const sender = message . from ; // Block specific senders const blockedDomains = [ "spam.com" , "unwanted.net" ] ; const senderDomain = sender . split ( "@" )[ 1 ] ; if ( blockedDomains . includes ( senderDomain )) { message . setReject ( "Sender domain not allowed" ) ; return ; } // Continue processing await message . forward ( "inbox@company.com" ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Reject based on subject content const spamKeywords = [ "buy now" , "limited time" , "act fast" , "urgent" ] ; const containsSpam = spamKeywords . some ( ( keyword ) => subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( keyword ) , ) ; if ( containsSpam ) { message . setReject ( "Message appears to be spam" ) ; return ; } // Check message size if ( message . rawSize > 25 * 1024 * 1024 ) { // 25MB limit message . setReject ( "Message too large" ) ; return ; } // Continue processing await message . forward ( "inbox@company.com" ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Error handling

Handle errors gracefully in email processing:

TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { try { // Main email processing logic await processEmail ( message , env ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Email processing failed:" , error ) ; // Log error for monitoring if ( env . ERROR_LOGS ) { await env . ERROR_LOGS . put ( `error- ${ Date . now () } ` , JSON . stringify ( { error : error . message , stack : error . stack , from : message . from , to : message . to , timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) , ) ; } // Fallback: forward to admin try { await message . forward ( "admin@company.com" ) ; } catch ( fallbackError ) { console . error ( "Fallback forwarding failed:" , fallbackError ) ; // Last resort: reject the email message . setReject ( "Internal processing error" ) ; } } }, }; async function processEmail ( message , env ) { // Your main email processing logic here const recipient = message . to ; if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { await message . forward ( "support@company.com" ) ; } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { await message . forward ( "sales@company.com" ) ; } else { await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ; } } Explain Code

Next steps: