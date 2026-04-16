Workers API

Process incoming emails using the
email() handler in your Cloudflare Workers. This allows you to programmatically handle email routing with custom logic.
Add the
email handler function to your Worker's exported handlers:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Process incoming email await message . forward ( "destination@example.com" ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Parameter Type Description
message
ForwardableEmailMessage
The incoming email message
env
object
Worker environment bindings (KV, EMAIL, etc.)
ctx
object
Execution context with
waitUntil function
ForwardableEmailMessage interface
The
message parameter provides access to the incoming email:
interface ForwardableEmailMessage { readonly from : string ; // Sender email address (envelope MAIL FROM) readonly to : string ; // Recipient email address (envelope RCPT TO) readonly headers : Headers ; // Email headers (Subject, Message-ID, etc.) readonly raw : ReadableStream ; // Raw MIME email content stream readonly rawSize : number ; // Size of raw email in bytes readonly canBeForwarded : boolean ; // Whether the message can be forwarded setReject ( reason : string ) : void ; forward ( rcptTo : string , headers ?: Headers ) : Promise < void >; reply ( message : EmailMessage ) : Promise < void >;
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { console . log ( `From: ${ message . from } ` ) ; console . log ( `To: ${ message . to } ` ) ; console . log ( `Size: ${ message . rawSize } bytes` ) ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) ; const date = message . headers . get ( "date" ) ; const messageId = message . headers . get ( "message-id" ) ; console . log ( `Subject: ${ subject } ` ) ; console . log ( `Date: ${ date } ` ) ; console . log ( `Message-ID: ${ messageId } ` ) ; async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Read raw email content const reader = message . raw . getReader () ; const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const rawContent = decoder . decode ( new Uint8Array ( chunks . reduce ( ( acc , chunk ) => [ ... acc , ... chunk ] , [])) , console . log ( "Raw email content:" , rawContent ) ; // Helper function to parse email content async function parseEmailContent ( ) : Promise <{ subject : string ; textBody : string ; htmlBody : string }> { const reader = message . raw . getReader () ; const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const rawContent = decoder . decode ( new Uint8Array ( chunks . reduce ( ( acc , chunk ) => [ ... acc , ... chunk ] , [])) , // Parse MIME content (simplified) const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; const textMatch = rawContent . match ( / Content-Type: text\/plain [ \s\S ] *? \n\n ([ \s\S ] *? )(?= \n-- | \nContent-Type | \n $ ) / , const htmlMatch = rawContent . match ( / Content-Type: text\/html [ \s\S ] *? \n\n ([ \s\S ] *? )(?= \n-- | \nContent-Type | \n $ ) / , textBody : textMatch ? textMatch [ 1 ] . trim () : "" , htmlBody : htmlMatch ? htmlMatch [ 1 ] . trim () : "" , async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const { subject , textBody , htmlBody } = await parseEmailContent ( message ) ; console . log ( `Subject: ${ subject } ` ) ; console . log ( `Text: ${ textBody } ` ) ; console . log ( `HTML: ${ htmlBody } ` ) ;
Forward incoming emails to verified destination addresses:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Forward to a single address await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const recipient = message . to ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Route based on recipient if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { await message . forward ( "support-team@company.com" ) ; } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { await message . forward ( "sales-team@company.com" ) ; } else if ( subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "urgent" )) { await message . forward ( "urgent@company.com" ) ; await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ; async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; if ( subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "security" )) { // Forward to multiple addresses for security issues message . forward ( "security@company.com" ) , message . forward ( "admin@company.com" ) , message . forward ( "ciso@company.com" ) , await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ;
Add custom headers when forwarding:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const customHeaders = new Headers () ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Processed-By" , "Email-Worker" ) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Processing-Time" , new Date () . toISOString ()) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Original-Recipient" , message . to ) ; customHeaders . set ( "X-Spam-Score" , "0.1" ) ; // Example spam score // Forward with custom headers await message . forward ( "processed@company.com" , customHeaders ) ;
Send automatic replies using the Email Service binding:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; from : message . to , // Reply from the original recipient address subject : `Re: ${ subject } ` , <h1>Thank you for your message</h1> <p>We have received your email and will respond shortly.</p> <p>Original message received at: ${ new Date () . toISOString () } </p> text : "Thank you for your message. We have received your email and will respond shortly." , // Also forward to human team await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const sender = message . from ; const recipient = message . to ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Don't reply to automated emails sender . includes ( "noreply" ) || sender . includes ( "no-reply" ) || subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "automated" ) await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ; // Customized auto-reply based on recipient let replySubject = `Re: ${ subject } ` ; if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { <h1>Support Request Received</h1> <p>Thank you for contacting support. Your request has been assigned ticket # ${ Date . now () } .</p> <p>Expected response time: 2-4 hours during business hours.</p> } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { <h1>Sales Inquiry Received</h1> <p>Thank you for your interest in our products.</p> <p>A sales representative will contact you within 24 hours.</p> <h1>Message Received</h1> <p>Thank you for your message. We will respond within 2 business days.</p> text : replyMessage . replace ( / < [ ^ > ] * > / g , "" ) , // Strip HTML for text version // Forward to appropriate team await message . forward ( "team@company.com" ) ;
Reject emails with a permanent SMTP error:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const sender = message . from ; // Block specific senders const blockedDomains = [ "spam.com" , "unwanted.net" ] ; const senderDomain = sender . split ( "@" )[ 1 ] ; if ( blockedDomains . includes ( senderDomain )) { message . setReject ( "Sender domain not allowed" ) ; await message . forward ( "inbox@company.com" ) ; async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; // Reject based on subject content const spamKeywords = [ "buy now" , "limited time" , "act fast" , "urgent" ] ; const containsSpam = spamKeywords . some ( ( keyword ) => subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( keyword ) , message . setReject ( "Message appears to be spam" ) ; if ( message . rawSize > 25 * 1024 * 1024 ) { message . setReject ( "Message too large" ) ; await message . forward ( "inbox@company.com" ) ;
Handle errors gracefully in email processing:
async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Main email processing logic await processEmail ( message , env ) ; console . error ( "Email processing failed:" , error ) ; // Log error for monitoring await env . ERROR_LOGS . put ( timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , // Fallback: forward to admin await message . forward ( "admin@company.com" ) ; } catch ( fallbackError ) { console . error ( "Fallback forwarding failed:" , fallbackError ) ; // Last resort: reject the email message . setReject ( "Internal processing error" ) ; async function processEmail ( message , env ) { // Your main email processing logic here const recipient = message . to ; if ( recipient . includes ( "support@" )) { await message . forward ( "support@company.com" ) ; } else if ( recipient . includes ( "sales@" )) { await message . forward ( "sales@company.com" ) ; await message . forward ( "general@company.com" ) ;
Next steps: