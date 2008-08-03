Local data
Whether you are using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin ↗, your workflow for accessing data during local development remains the same. However, you can only populate local resources with data via the Wrangler CLI.
When you run either
wrangler dev or
vite ↗, Miniflare automatically creates local versions of your resources (like KV, D1, or R2). This means you don’t need to manually set up separate local instances for each service. However, newly created local resources won’t contain any data — you'll need to use Wrangler commands with the
--local flag to populate them. Changes made to local resources won’t affect production data.
When you first start developing, your local resources will be empty. You'll need to populate them with data using the Wrangler CLI.
You may also include other metadata.
For Durable Objects, unlike KV, D1, and R2, there are no CLI commands to populate them with local data. To add data to Durable Objects during local development, you must write application code that creates Durable Object instances and calls methods on them that store state. This typically involves creating development endpoints or test routes that initialize your Durable Objects with the desired data.
By default, both Wrangler and the Vite plugin store local binding data in the same location: the
.wrangler/state folder in your project directory. This folder stores data in subdirectories for all local bindings: KV namespaces, R2 buckets, D1 databases, Durable Objects, etc.
You can delete the
.wrangler/state folder at any time to reset your local environment, and Miniflare will recreate it the next time you run your
dev command. You can also delete specific sub-folders within
.wrangler/state for more targeted clean-up.
If you prefer to specify a different directory for local storage, you can do so through the Wranlger CLI or in the Vite plugin's configuration.
Use the
--persist-to flag with
wrangler dev. You need to specify this flag every time you run the
dev command:
Using
--local with
--persist-to
--local with
--persist-to
If you run
wrangler dev --persist-to <DIRECTORY> to specify a custom location for local data, you must also include the same
--persist-to <DIRECTORY> when running other Wrangler commands that modify local data (and be sure to include the
--local flag).
For example, to create a KV key named
test with a value of
12345 in a local KV namespace, run:
This command:
- Sets the KV key
testto
12345in the binding
MY_KV_NAMESPACE(defined in your Wrangler configuration file).
- Uses
--persist-to worker-localto ensure the data is created in the worker-local directory instead of the default
.wrangler/state.
- Adds the
--localflag, indicating you want to modify local data.
If
--persist-to is not specified, Wrangler defaults to using
.wrangler/state for local data.
To customize where the Vite plugin stores local data, configure the
persistState option in your Vite config file:
If you want Wrangler and the Vite plugin to share the same state, configure them to use the same persistence path.
