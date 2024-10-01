Specify Durable Objects to add to your environment as follows:
Persistence
By default, Durable Object data is stored in memory. It will persist between
reloads, but not different Miniflare instances. To enable persistence to the
file system, specify the Durable Object persistence option:
Manipulating Outside Workers
For testing, it can be useful to make requests to your Durable Objects from
outside a worker. You can do this with the getDurableObjectNamespace method.
Using a Class Exported by Another Script
Miniflare supports the script_name option for accessing Durable Objects
exported by other scripts. This requires mounting the other worker as described
in 🔌 Multiple Workers.
