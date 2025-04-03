Cloudflare Environments
A Worker config file may contain configuration for multiple Cloudflare environments.
With the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you select a Cloudflare environment at dev or build time by providing the
CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable.
Consider the following example Worker config file:
If you run
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=production vite build then the output
wrangler.json file generated by the build will be a flattened configuration for the 'production' Cloudflare environment, as shown in the following example:
Notice that the value of
MY_VAR is
Production var.
This flattened configuration combines top-level only, inheritable, and non-inheritable keys.
Cloudflare environments can also be used in development.
For example, you could run
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=development vite dev.
It is common to use the default top-level environment as the development environment and then add additional environments as necessary.
You may wish to combine the concepts of Cloudflare environments and Vite modes ↗. With this approach, the Vite mode can be used to select the Cloudflare environment and a single method can be used to determine environment specific configuration and code. Consider again the previous example:
Next, provide
.env.staging and
.env.production files:
By default,
vite build uses the 'production' Vite mode.
Vite will therefore load the
.env.production file to get the environment variables that are used in the build.
Since the
.env.production file contains
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=production, the Cloudflare Vite plugin will select the 'production' Cloudflare environment.
The value of
MY_VAR will therefore be
'Production var'.
If you run
vite build --mode staging then the 'staging' Vite mode will be used and the 'staging' Cloudflare environment will be selected.
The value of
MY_VAR will therefore be
'Staging var'.
For more information about using
.env files with Vite, see the relevant documentation ↗.
