Multipart upload metadata

If you’re using the Workers Script Upload API API link label Open API docs link or Version Upload API API link label Open API docs link directly, multipart/form-data uploads require you to specify a metadata part. This metadata defines the Worker’s configuration in JSON format, analogue to the wrangler.toml file.

​​ Sample metadata

metadata { "main_module" : "main.js" , "bindings" : [ { "type" : "plain_text" , "name" : "MESSAGE" , "text" : "Hello, world!" } ] , "compatibility_date" : "2021-09-14" }

The following attributes are configurable at the top-level. At a minimum, the main_module key is required to upload a Worker.

main_module string The part name that contains the module entry point of the Worker that will be executed. For example, main.js .

bindings array[objec] Bindings to expose in the Worker.

placement object Smart placement object for the Worker. mode field only supports smart for automatic placement.

compatibility_date string Compatibility Date indicating targeted support in the Workers runtime. Backwards incompatible fixes to the runtime following this date will not affect this Worker. Highly recommended to set a compatibility_date , otherwise if on upload via the API, it defaults to the oldest compatibility date before any flags took effect (2021-11-02).

compatibility_flags array[string] Compatibility Flags that enable or disable certain features in the Workers runtime. Used to enable upcoming features or opt in or out of specific changes not included in a compatibility_date .

usage_model string Usage model to apply to invocations, only allowed value is standard .



For immediately deployed uploads, the following additional attributes are configurable at the top-level. These attributes are not available for version uploads.

migrations array[object] Durable Objects migrations to apply.

logpush boolean Whether Logpush is turned on for the Worker.

tail_consumers array[object] Tail Workers that will consume logs from the attached Worker.

tags array[string] List of strings to use as tags for this Worker.



For version uploads, the following additional attributes are configurable at the top-level. These attributes are not available for immediately deployed uploads.

annotations object Annotations object specific to the Worker version. workers/message specifies a custom message for the version. workers/tag specifies a custom identifier for the version.



Workers can interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform using bindings. Refer to the JSON example below that shows how to add bindings in the metadata part.