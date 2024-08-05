Multipart upload metadata
If you’re using the Workers Script Upload API or Version Upload API directly,
multipart/form-data uploads require you to specify a
metadata part. This metadata defines the Worker’s configuration in JSON format, analogue to the wrangler.toml file.
Sample
metadata
metadata
{ "main_module": "main.js", "bindings": [ { "type": "plain_text", "name": "MESSAGE", "text": "Hello, world!" } ], "compatibility_date": "2021-09-14"
}
Attributes
The following attributes are configurable at the top-level.
main_module
string
- The part name that contains the module entry point of the Worker that will be executed. For example,
main.js.
bindings
array[objec]
- Bindings to expose in the Worker.
placement
object
- Smart placement object for the Worker.
modefield only supports
smartfor automatic placement.
compatibility_date
string
- Compatibility Date indicating targeted support in the Workers runtime. Backwards incompatible fixes to the runtime following this date will not affect this Worker. Highly recommended to set a
compatibility_date, otherwise if on upload via the API, it defaults to the oldest compatibility date before any flags took effect (2021-11-02).
compatibility_flags
array[string]
- Compatibility Flags that enable or disable certain features in the Workers runtime. Used to enable upcoming features or opt in or out of specific changes not included in a
compatibility_date.
usage_model
string
- Usage model to apply to invocations, only allowed value is
standard.
Additional attributes: Workers Script Upload API
For immediately deployed uploads, the following additional attributes are configurable at the top-level.
migrations
array[object]
- Durable Objects migrations to apply.
logpush
boolean
- Whether Logpush is turned on for the Worker.
tail_consumers
array[object]
- Tail Workers that will consume logs from the attached Worker.
tags
array[string]
- List of strings to use as tags for this Worker.
Additional attributes: Version Upload API
For version uploads, the following additional attributes are configurable at the top-level.
annotations
object
- Annotations object specific to the Worker version.
workers/messagespecifies a custom message for the version.
workers/tagspecifies a custom identifier for the version.
Bindings
Workers can interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform using bindings. Refer to the JSON example below that shows how to add bindings in the
metadata part.
metadata
{ "bindings": [ { "type": "ai", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>" }, { "type": "analytics_engine", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "dataset": "<DATASET>" }, { "type": "browser_rendering", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>" }, { "type": "d1", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "id": "<D1_ID>" }, { "type": "durable_object_namespace", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "class_name": "<DO_CLASS_NAME>" }, { "type": "hyperdrive", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "id": "<HYPERDRIVE_ID>" }, { "type": "kv_namespace", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "namespace_id": "<KV_ID>" }, { "type": "mtls_certificate", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "certificate_id": "<MTLS_CERTIFICATE_ID>" }, { "type": "plain_text", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "text": "<VARIABLE_VALUE>" }, { "type": "queue", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "queue_name": "<QUEUE_NAME>" }, { "type": "r2_bucket", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "bucket_name": "<R2_BUCKET_NAME>" }, { "type": "secret_text", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "text": "<SECRET_VALUE>" }, { "type": "service", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "service": "<SERVICE_NAME>", "environment": "production" }, { "type": "tail_consumer", "service": "<WORKER_NAME>" }, { "type": "vectorize", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>", "index_name": "<INDEX_NAME>" }, { "type": "version_metadata", "name": "<VARIABLE_NAME>" } ]
}