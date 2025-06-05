 Skip to content
RedwoodSDK

In this guide, you will create a new RedwoodSDK application and deploy it to Cloudflare Workers.

RedwoodSDK is a composable framework for building server-side web apps on Cloudflare. It starts as a Vite plugin that unlocks SSR, React Server Components, Server Functions, and realtime capabilities.

Deploy a new RedwoodSDK application on Workers

  1. Create a new project.

    Run the following command, replacing <project-name> with your desired project name:

    Terminal window
    npx degit redwoodjs/sdk/starters/standard#main <project-name>

  2. Change the directory.

    Terminal window
    cd <project-name>

  3. Install dependencies.

    Terminal window
    npm install

  4. Develop locally.

    Run the following command in the project directory to start a local development server. RedwoodSDK is just a plugin for Vite, so you can use the same dev workflow as any other Vite project:

    Terminal window
    npm run dev

  5. Deploy your project.

    You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, either from your local machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare Workers CI/CD.

    Use the following command to build and deploy. If you are using CI, make sure to update your deploy command configuration accordingly.

    Terminal window
    npm run release