General commands

Learn about general Wrangler commands for developing, deploying, and managing Workers and other pieces of the Cloudflare developer platform.

docs

Open the Cloudflare developer documentation in your default browser.

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler docs [SEARCH] Terminal window pnpm wrangler docs [SEARCH] Terminal window yarn wrangler docs [SEARCH]

[SEARCH] string Enter search terms (e.g. the wrangler command) you want to know more about

--yes boolean alias: --y Takes you to the docs, even if search fails

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

init

Create a new project via the create-cloudflare-cli (C3) tool. A variety of web frameworks are available to choose from as well as templates. Dependencies are installed by default, with the option to deploy your project immediately.

wrangler init [<NAME>] [OPTIONS]

NAME string optional (default: name of working directory) The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and name property in the generated Wrangler configuration.

--yes boolean optional Answer yes to any prompts for new projects.

--from-dash string optional Fetch a Worker initialized from the dashboard. This is done by passing the flag and the Worker name. wrangler init --from-dash <WORKER_NAME> . The --from-dash command will not automatically sync changes made to the dashboard after the command is used. Therefore, it is recommended that you continue using the CLI.



dev

Start a local server for developing your Worker.

wrangler dev [<SCRIPT>] [OPTIONS]

Note None of the options for this command are required. Many of these options can be set in your Wrangler file. Refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--config , -c string[] optional Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If not provided, Wrangler will use the nearest config file based on your current working directory. You can provide multiple configuration files to run multiple Workers in one dev session like this: wrangler dev -c ./wrangler.toml -c ../other-worker/wrangler.toml . The first config will be treated as the primary Worker, which will be exposed over HTTP. The remaining config files will only be accessible via a service binding from the primary Worker.

, --no-bundle boolean (default: false) optional Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling ↗ for more information.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment.

--compatibility-date string optional A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag string[] optional Flags to use for compatibility checks.

, --latest boolean (default: true) optional Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--ip string optional IP address to listen on, defaults to localhost .

--port number optional Port to listen on.

--inspector-port number optional Port for devtools to connect to.

--routes , --route string[] optional Routes to upload. For example: --route example.com/* .

, --host string optional Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project.

--local-protocol 'http'|'https' (default: http) optional Protocol to listen to requests on.

--https-key-path string optional Path to a custom certificate key.

--https-cert-path string optional Path to a custom certificate.

--local-upstream string optional Host to act as origin in local mode, defaults to dev.host or route.

--assets string optional beta Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.

--site string optional deprecated, use `--assets` Folder of static assets for Workers Sites. Warning Workers Sites is deprecated. Please use Workers Assets or Pages.

--site-include string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--upstream-protocol 'http'|'https' (default: https) optional Protocol to forward requests to host on.

--var key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker. For example, --var "git_hash:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'" "test:123" makes the git_hash and test variables available in your Worker's env . This flag is an alternative to defining vars in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--define key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to replace global identifiers in your code. For example, --define "GIT_HASH:'$(git rev-parse HEAD)'" will replace all uses of GIT_HASH with the actual value at build time. This flag is an alternative to defining define in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--tsconfig string optional Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--minify boolean optional Minify the Worker.

--persist-to string optional Specify directory to use for local persistence.

--remote boolean (default: false) optional Develop against remote resources and data stored on Cloudflare's network.

--test-scheduled boolean (default: false) optional Exposes a /__scheduled fetch route which will trigger a scheduled event (Cron Trigger) for testing during development. To simulate different cron patterns, a cron query parameter can be passed in: /__scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+* or /cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+* .

--log-level 'debug'|'info'|'log'|'warn'|'error|'none' (default: log) optional Specify Wrangler's logging level.

--show-interactive-dev-session boolean (default: true if the terminal supports interactivity) optional Show the interactive dev session.

--alias Array<string> Specify modules to alias using module aliasing.

--types boolean (default: false) optional Generate types from your Worker configuration.



wrangler dev is a way to locally test your Worker while developing. With wrangler dev running, send HTTP requests to localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal.

deploy

Deploy your Worker to Cloudflare.

When you run wrangler deploy in a project directory without a Wrangler configuration file, Wrangler will automatically detect your framework and configure your project for Cloudflare Workers. This command will prompt you to confirm the detected settings before applying changes. Confirm that you would like to proceed, and your project will be configured and deployed.

To configure your project without deploying, use wrangler setup instead.

wrangler deploy [<PATH>] [OPTIONS]

Note None of the options for this command are required. Also, many can be set in your Wrangler file. Refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.

PATH string A path specific what needs to be deployed, this can either be: The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ). Or the path to an assets directory for the deployment of a static site. Visit assets for more information. This overrides the eventual assets configuration in your Wrangler configuration file. This is equivalent to the --assets option listed below. Note: this option currently only works only in interactive mode (so not in CI systems).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--no-bundle boolean (default: false) optional Skip Wrangler's build steps. Particularly useful when using custom builds. Refer to Bundling ↗ for more information.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment. Note If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you select the environment at dev or build time via the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable rather than the --env flag. Otherwise, environments are defined in your Worker config file as usual. For more detail on using environments with the Cloudflare Vite plugin, refer to the plugin documentation.

--outdir string optional Path to directory where Wrangler will write the bundled Worker files.

--compatibility-date string optional A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag string[] optional Flags to use for compatibility checks.

--latest boolean (default: true) optional Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--assets string optional beta Folder of static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites. Visit assets for more information.

--site string optional deprecated, use `--assets` Folder of static assets for Workers Sites. Warning Workers Sites is deprecated. Please use Workers Assets or Pages.

--site-include string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] optional deprecated Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--var key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to inject as variables into your code. The value will always be passed as a string to your Worker. For example, --var git_hash:$(git rev-parse HEAD) test:123 makes the git_hash and test variables available in your Worker's env . This flag is an alternative to defining vars in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--define key:value\[] optional Array of key:value pairs to replace global identifiers in your code. For example, --define GIT_HASH:$(git rev-parse HEAD) will replace all uses of GIT_HASH with the actual value at build time. This flag is an alternative to defining define in your Wrangler configuration file. If defined in both places, this flag's values will be used.

--triggers , --schedule , --schedules string[] optional Cron schedules to attach to the deployed Worker. Refer to Cron Trigger Examples.

--routes , --route string[] optional Routes where this Worker will be deployed. For example: --route example.com/* .

--tsconfig string optional Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--minify boolean optional Minify the bundled Worker before deploying.

--dry-run boolean (default: false) optional Compile a project without actually deploying to live servers. Combined with --outdir , this is also useful for testing the output of npx wrangler deploy . It also gives developers a chance to upload our generated sourcemap to a service like Sentry, so that errors from the Worker can be mapped against source code, but before the service goes live.

--keep-vars boolean (default: false) optional It is recommended best practice to treat your Wrangler developer environment as a source of truth for your Worker configuration, and avoid making changes via the Cloudflare dashboard. If you change your environment variables in the Cloudflare dashboard, Wrangler will override them the next time you deploy. If you want to disable this behaviour set keep-vars to true . Secrets are never deleted by a deployment whether this flag is true or false.

--dispatch-namespace string optional Specify the Workers for Platforms dispatch namespace to upload this Worker to.

--metafile string optional Specify a file to write the build metadata from esbuild to. If flag is used without a path string, this defaults to bundle-meta.json inside the directory specified by --outdir . This can be useful for understanding the bundle size.

--containers-rollout immediate | gradual optional Specify the rollout strategy for Containers associated with the Worker. If set to immediate , 100% of container instances will be updated in one rollout step, overriding any configuration in rollout_step_percentage . Note that rollout_active_grace_period , if configured, still applies. Defaults to gradual , where the default rollout is 10% then 100% of instances.

--strict boolean (default: false) optional Turns on strict mode for the deployment command, meaning that the command will be more defensive and prevent deployments which could introduce potential issues. In particular, this mode prevents deployments if the deployment would potentially override remote settings in non-interactive environments.

--tag string optional A tag for this Worker version. Matches the behavior of wrangler versions upload --tag .

--message string optional A descriptive message for this Worker version and deployment. Matches the behavior of wrangler versions upload --message . The message is also applied to the deployment.

--yes boolean (default: false) optional Skip confirmation prompts and run automatic project configuration non-interactively using detected settings. Only applicable when no Wrangler configuration file exists in your project.



delete

Delete your Worker and all associated Cloudflare developer platform resources.

wrangler delete [<SCRIPT>] [OPTIONS]

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker. Only required if your Wrangler configuration file does not include a main key (for example, main = "index.js" ).

--name string optional Name of the Worker.

--env string optional Perform on a specific environment.

--dry-run boolean (default: false) optional Do not actually delete the Worker. This is useful for testing the output of wrangler delete .



setup

Experimental

🪄 Setup a project to work on Cloudflare

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler setup Terminal window pnpm wrangler setup Terminal window yarn wrangler setup

--yes boolean alias: --y default: false Answer "yes" to any prompts for configuring your project

--build boolean default: false Run your project's build command once it has been configured

--dry-run boolean Runs the command without applying any filesystem modifications

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

This command configures your project for Cloudflare Workers without deploying. It performs the same automatic project configuration as wrangler deploy , but does not deploy. This is useful when you want to review the generated configuration before deploying.

secret

Manage the secret variables for a Worker.

This action creates a new version of the Worker and deploys it immediately. To only create a new version of the Worker, use the wrangler versions secret commands.

secret put

Create or update a secret for a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secret put [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secret put [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler secret put [KEY]

[KEY] string required The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

When running this command, you will be prompted to input the secret's value:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put FOO

? Enter a secret value: > *** 🌀 Creating the secret for script worker-app ✨ Success! Uploaded secret FOO

The put command can also receive piped input. For example:

Terminal window echo "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

M...==

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----

" | wrangler secret put PRIVATE_KEY

secret delete

Delete a secret from a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secret delete [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secret delete [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler secret delete [KEY]

[KEY] string required The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

secret list

List all secrets for a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secret list Terminal window pnpm wrangler secret list Terminal window yarn wrangler secret list

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

--format "json" | "pretty" default: json The format to print the secrets in

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of listing the secrets for the current Worker.

Terminal window npx wrangler secret list

[ { "name" : "FOO" , "type" : "secret_text" } ]

secret bulk

Upload multiple secrets for a Worker at once

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler secret bulk [FILE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler secret bulk [FILE] Terminal window yarn wrangler secret bulk [FILE]

[FILE] string The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .env file in the form KEY=VALUE. If omitted, Wrangler expects to receive input from stdin rather than a file.

--name string Name of the Worker. If this is not specified, it will default to the name specified in your Wrangler config file.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of uploading secrets from a JSON file redirected to stdin . When complete, the output summary will show the number of secrets uploaded and the number of secrets that failed to upload.

{ " secret-name-1 " : "secret-value-1" , " secret-name-2 " : "secret-value-2" }

Terminal window npx wrangler secret bulk < secrets.json

🌀 Creating the secrets for the Worker "script-name" ✨ Successfully created secret for key: secret-name-1 ... 🚨 Error uploading secret for key: secret-name-1 ✨ Successfully created secret for key: secret-name-2 Finished processing secrets JSON file: ✨ 1 secrets successfully uploaded 🚨 1 secrets failed to upload

tail

🦚 Start a log tailing session for a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler tail [WORKER] Terminal window pnpm wrangler tail [WORKER] Terminal window yarn wrangler tail [WORKER]

[WORKER] string Name or route of the worker to tail

--format "json" | "pretty" The format of log entries

--status "ok" | "error" | "canceled" Filter by invocation status

--header string Filter by HTTP header

--method string Filter by HTTP method

--sampling-rate number Adds a percentage of requests to log sampling rate

--search string Filter by a text match in console.log messages

--ip string Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to filter for your own IP

--version-id string Filter by Worker version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

After starting wrangler tail , you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.

If your Worker has a high volume of traffic, the tail might enter sampling mode. This will cause some of your messages to be dropped and a warning to appear in your tail logs. To prevent messages from being dropped, add the options listed above to filter the volume of tail messages.

Note It may take up to 1 minute (60 seconds) for a tail to exit sampling mode after adding an option to filter tail messages.

If sampling persists after using options to filter messages, consider using instant logs ↗.

login

Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth. Wrangler will attempt to automatically open your web browser to login with your Cloudflare account.

If you prefer to use API tokens for authentication, such as in headless or continuous integration environments, refer to Running Wrangler in CI/CD.

wrangler login [OPTIONS]

--scopes-list string optional List all the available OAuth scopes with descriptions.

--scopes string optional Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list, for example, npx wrangler login --scopes account:read user:read .

--callback-host string optional Defaults to localhost . Sets the IP or hostname where Wrangler should listen for the OAuth callback.

--callback-port string optional Defaults to 8976 . Sets the port where Wrangler should listen for the OAuth callback.



Note wrangler login uses all the available scopes by default if no flags are provided.

If Wrangler fails to open a browser, you can copy and paste the URL generated by wrangler login in your terminal into a browser and log in.

Use wrangler login on a remote machine

If you are using Wrangler from a remote machine, but run the login flow from your local browser, you will receive the following error message after logging in: This site can't be reached .

To finish the login flow, run wrangler login and go through the login flow in the browser:

Terminal window npx wrangler login

⛅️ wrangler 2.1.6 ------------------- Attempting to login via OAuth... Opening a link in your default browser: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/auth?xyz...

The browser login flow will redirect you to a localhost URL on your machine.

Leave the login flow active. Open a second terminal session. In that second terminal session, use curl or an equivalent request library on the remote machine to fetch this localhost URL. Copy and paste the localhost URL that was generated during the wrangler login flow and run:

Terminal window curl <LOCALHOST_URL>

Use wrangler login in a container

The Cloudflare OAuth provider will always redirect to a callback server at localhost:8976 . If you are running Wrangler inside a container, this server might not be accessible from your host machine's browser - even after authorizing the connection, your login command will hang.

You must configure your container to map port 8976 on your host machine to the Wrangler OAuth callback server's port ( 8976 by default).

For example, if you are running Wrangler in a Docker container:

Terminal window docker run -p 8976:8976 <your-image>

And when you run npx wrangler login inside your container, set the callback host to listen on all network interfaces:

Terminal window npx wrangler login --callback-host=0.0.0.0

Now when the browser redirects to localhost:8976 , the request will be forwarded to Wrangler running inside the container on 0.0.0.0:8976 .

If you need to use a different port inside the container, use --callback-port as well and adjust your port mapping accordingly, for example:

Terminal window # When starting your container docker run -p 8976:9000 <your-image> # Inside the container npx wrangler login --callback-host=0.0.0.0 --callback-port=9000

logout

Remove Wrangler's authorization for accessing your account. This command will invalidate your current OAuth token.

wrangler logout

If you are using CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN instead of OAuth, and you can logout by deleting your API token in the Cloudflare dashboard:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Account API tokens page. Go to Account API tokens Select the three-dot menu on your Wrangler token. Select Delete.

auth

auth token

Retrieve your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.

wrangler auth token [OPTIONS]

--json boolean optional Return output as JSON with token type information. This also enables retrieving API key/email credentials.



The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in the following order of precedence:

API token from CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable

environment variable API key/email from CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY and CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL environment variables (requires --json flag, since this method uses two values instead of a single token)

and environment variables (requires flag, since this method uses two values instead of a single token) OAuth token from wrangler login (automatically refreshed if expired)

When using --json , the output includes the token type:

// API token { " type " : "api_token" , " token " : "..." } // OAuth token { " type " : "oauth" , " token " : "..." } // API key/email (only available with --json) { " type " : "api_key" , " key " : "..." , " email " : "..." }

An error is returned if no authentication method is available, or if API key/email is configured without --json .

whoami

🕵️ Retrieve your user information

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler whoami Terminal window pnpm wrangler whoami Terminal window yarn wrangler whoami

--account string Show membership information for the given account (id or name).

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

versions upload

Upload a new version of your Worker that is not deployed immediately.

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions upload [SCRIPT] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions upload [SCRIPT] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions upload [SCRIPT]

[SCRIPT] string The path to an entry point for your Worker

--name string Name of the Worker

--tag string A tag for this Worker Gradual Rollouts Version

--message string A descriptive message for this Worker Gradual Rollouts Version

--preview-alias string Name of an alias for this Worker version

--no-bundle boolean default: false Skip internal build steps and directly upload Worker

--outdir string Output directory for the bundled Worker

--outfile string Output file for the bundled worker

--compatibility-date string Date to use for compatibility checks

--compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag Flags to use for compatibility checks

--latest boolean default: false Use the latest version of the Worker runtime

--assets string Static assets to be served. Replaces Workers Sites.

--var string A key-value pair to be injected into the script as a variable

--define string A key-value pair to be substituted in the script

--alias string A module pair to be substituted in the script

--jsx-factory string The function that is called for each JSX element

--jsx-fragment string The function that is called for each JSX fragment

--tsconfig string Path to a custom tsconfig.json file

--minify boolean Minify the Worker

--upload-source-maps boolean Include source maps when uploading this Worker Gradual Rollouts Version.

--dry-run boolean Compile a project without actually uploading the version.

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions deploy

Deploy a previously created version of your Worker all at once or create a gradual deployment to incrementally shift traffic to a new version by following an interactive prompt.

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions deploy [VERSION-SPECS]

--name string Name of the worker

--version-id string Worker Version ID(s) to deploy

--percentage number Percentage of traffic to split between Worker Version(s) (0-100)

[VERSION-SPECS] string Shorthand notation to deploy Worker Version(s) [<version-id>@<percentage>..]

--message string Description of this deployment (optional)

--yes boolean alias: --y default: false Automatically accept defaults to prompts

--dry-run boolean default: false Don't actually deploy

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Note The non-interactive version of this prompt is: wrangler versions deploy version-id-1@percentage-1% version-id-2@percentage-2 -y For example: wrangler versions deploy 095f00a7-23a7-43b7-a227-e4c97cab5f22@10% 1a88955c-2fbd-4a72-9d9b-3ba1e59842f2@90% -y

versions list

Retrieve details for the 10 most recent versions. Details include Version ID , Created on , Author , Source , and optionally, Tag or Message .

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions list Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions list Terminal window yarn wrangler versions list

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions view

View the details of a specific version of your Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions view [VERSION-ID]

[VERSION-ID] string required The Worker Version ID to view

--name string Name of the worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions secret put

Create or update a secret variable for a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions secret put [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions secret put [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions secret put [KEY]

[KEY] string The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions secret delete

Delete a secret variable from a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions secret delete [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions secret delete [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions secret delete [KEY]

[KEY] string The variable name to be accessible in the Worker

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

versions secret bulk

Create or update a secret variable for a Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE] Terminal window yarn wrangler versions secret bulk [FILE]

[FILE] string The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .dev.vars file in the form KEY=VALUE

--name string Name of the Worker

--message string Description of this deployment

--tag string A tag for this version

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

triggers

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

triggers deploy

Experimental

Apply changes to triggers (Routes or domains and Cron Triggers) when using wrangler versions upload

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler triggers deploy Terminal window pnpm wrangler triggers deploy Terminal window yarn wrangler triggers deploy

--name string Name of the worker

--triggers string aliases: --schedule, --schedules cron schedules to attach

--routes string alias: --route Routes to upload

--dry-run boolean Don't actually deploy

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

deployments

Deployments track the version(s) of your Worker that are actively serving traffic.

Note The minimum required wrangler version to use these commands is 3.40.0. For versions before 3.73.0, you will need to add the --x-versions flag.

deployments list

Displays the 10 most recent deployments of your Worker

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler deployments list Terminal window pnpm wrangler deployments list Terminal window yarn wrangler deployments list

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

deployments status

View the current state of your production

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler deployments status Terminal window pnpm wrangler deployments status Terminal window yarn wrangler deployments status

--name string Name of the Worker

--json boolean default: false Display output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

rollback

Warning A rollback will immediately create a new deployment with the specified version of your Worker and become the active deployment across all your deployed routes and domains. This change will not affect work in your local development environment.

wrangler rollback [<VERSION_ID>] [OPTIONS]

VERSION_ID string optional The ID of the version you wish to roll back to. If not supplied, the rollback command defaults to the version uploaded before the latest version.

--name string optional Perform on a specific Worker rather than inheriting from the Wrangler configuration file.

--message string optional Add message for rollback. Accepts empty string. When specified, interactive prompts for rollback confirmation and message are skipped.



types

Generate types based on your Worker configuration, including Env types based on your bindings, module rules, and runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.

wrangler types [<PATH>] [OPTIONS]

Note If you are running a version of Wrangler that is greater than 3.66.0 but below 4.0.0 , you will need to include the --experimental-include-runtime flag. During its experimental release, runtime types were output to a separate file ( .wrangler/types/runtime.d.ts by default). If you have an older version of Wrangler, you can access runtime types through the @cloudflare/workers-types package.

Multi-environment support

By default, wrangler types generates types for bindings from all environments defined in your configuration file. This ensures your generated Env type includes all bindings that might be used across different deployment environments (such as staging and production), preventing TypeScript errors when accessing environment-specific bindings.

For example, if you have a KV namespace binding only in production and an R2 bucket binding only in staging, both will be included in the generated types as optional properties.

To generate types for only a specific environment, use the --env flag.

Options

PATH string (default: `./worker-configuration.d.ts`) The path to where types for your Worker will be written. The path must have a d.ts extension.

--env string optional Generate types for bindings in a specific environment only, rather than aggregating bindings from all environments.

--env-interface string (default: `Env`) The name of the interface to generate for the environment object. Not valid if the Worker uses the Service Worker syntax.

--include-runtime boolean (default: true) Whether to generate runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.

--include-env boolean (default: true) Whether to generate Env types based on your Worker bindings.

--strict-vars boolean optional (default: true) Control the types that Wrangler generates for vars bindings. If true , (the default) Wrangler generates literal and union types for bindings (e.g. myVar: 'my dev variable' | 'my prod variable' ). If false , Wrangler generates generic types (e.g. myVar: string ). This is useful when variables change frequently, especially when working across multiple environments.

--check boolean optional Check if the generated types at the specified path are up-to-date without regenerating them. Exits with code 0 if types are up-to-date, or code 1 if types are out-of-date. Useful for CI/CD pipelines and pre-commit hooks to ensure types have been regenerated after configuration changes.

--config , -c string[] optional Path(s) to Wrangler configuration file. If the Worker you are generating types for has service bindings or bindings to Durable Objects, you can also provide the paths to those configuration files so that the generated Env type will include RPC types. For example, given a Worker with a service binding, wrangler types -c wrangler.toml -c ../bound-worker/wrangler.toml will generate an Env type like this: TypeScript interface Env { SERVICE_BINDING : Service < import ( "../bound-worker/src/index" ). Entrypoint >; }

,

telemetry

Cloudflare collects anonymous usage data to improve Wrangler. You can learn more about this in our data policy ↗.

You can manage sharing of usage data at any time using these commands.

disable

Disable telemetry collection for Wrangler.

wrangler telemetry disable

enable

Enable telemetry collection for Wrangler.

wrangler telemetry enable

status

Check whether telemetry collection is currently enabled. The return result is specific to the directory where you have run the command.

This will resolve the global status set by wrangler telemetry disable / enable , the environment variable WRANGLER_SEND_METRICS , and the send_metrics key in the Wrangler configuration file.

wrangler telemetry status

check

startup

Generate a CPU profile of your Worker's startup phase.

After you run wrangler check startup , you can import the profile into Chrome DevTools or open it directly in VSCode to view a flamegraph of your Worker's startup phase. Additionally, when a Worker deployment fails with a startup time error Wrangler will automatically generate a CPU profile for easy investigation.

Note This command measures performance of your Worker locally, on your own machine — which has a different CPU than when your Worker runs on Cloudflare. This means results can vary widely. You should use the CPU profile that wrangler check startup generates in order to understand where time is spent at startup, but you should not expect the overall startup time in the profile to match exactly what your Worker's startup time will be when deploying to Cloudflare.

Terminal window wrangler check startup

--args string optional To customise the way wrangler check startup builds your Worker for analysis, provide the exact arguments you use when deploying your Worker with wrangler deploy , or your Pages project with wrangler pages functions build . For instance, if you deploy your Worker with wrangler deploy --no-bundle , you should use wrangler check startup --args="--no-bundle" to profile the startup phase.

--worker string optional If you don't use Wrangler to deploy your Worker, you can use this argument to provide a Worker bundle to analyse. This should be a file path to a serialized multipart upload, with the exact same format as the API expects.

--pages boolean optional If you don't use a Wrangler config file with your Pages project (i.e. a Wrangler config file containing pages_build_output_dir ), use this flag to force wrangler check startup to treat your project as a Pages project.



complete

Generate shell completion scripts for Wrangler commands. Shell completions allow you to autocomplete commands, subcommands, and flags by pressing Tab as you type.

wrangler complete <SHELL>

SHELL string required The shell to generate completions for. Supported values: bash , zsh , fish , powershell .



Setup

Generate and add the completion script to your shell configuration file:

Bash

Zsh

Fish

PowerShell Terminal window wrangler complete bash >> ~/.bashrc Then restart your terminal or run source ~/.bashrc . Terminal window wrangler complete zsh >> ~/.zshrc Then restart your terminal or run source ~/.zshrc . Terminal window wrangler complete fish >> ~/.config/fish/config.fish Then restart your terminal or run source ~/.config/fish/config.fish . PowerShell wrangler complete powershell >> $ PROFILE Then restart PowerShell or run . $PROFILE .

Usage

After setup, press Tab to autocomplete commands, subcommands, and flags:

Terminal window wrangler d<TAB> # completes to 'deploy', 'dev', 'd1', etc. wrangler kv <TAB> # shows subcommands: namespace, key, bulk

The following global flags work on every command: