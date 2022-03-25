WritableStream

A WritableStream is the writable property of a TransformStream . On the Workers platform, WritableStream cannot be directly created using the WritableStream constructor.

A typical way to write to a WritableStream is to simply pipe a ReadableStream to it.

readableStream . pipeTo ( writableStream ) . then ( ( ) => console . log ( 'All data successfully written!' ) ) . catch ( e => console . error ( 'Something went wrong!' , e ) ) ;

To write to a WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.

const writer = writableStream . getWriter ( ) ; writer . write ( data ) ;

Refer to the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.

locked boolean A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.



abort(reasonstring ) Promise<void> Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response undefined. reason is an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation. reason will be passed to the underlying sink's abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a TransformStream, then its abort algorithm causes the transform's readable side to become errored with reason. Warning: Any data not yet written is lost upon abort.

Any data not yet written is lost upon abort. getWriter() WritableStreamDefaultWriter Gets an instance of WritableStreamDefaultWriter and locks the WritableStream to that writer instance.

