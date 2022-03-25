Cloudflare Docs
Workers
WritableStream

Background

A WritableStream is the writable property of a TransformStream . On the Workers platform, WritableStream cannot be directly created using the WritableStream constructor.

A typical way to write to a WritableStream is to simply pipe a ReadableStream to it.

readableStream
  .pipeTo(writableStream)
  .then(() => console.log('All data successfully written!'))
  .catch(e => console.error('Something went wrong!', e));

To write to a WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.

const writer = writableStream.getWriter();
writer.write(data);

Refer to the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.

Properties

  • locked boolean

    • A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.

Methods

  • abort(reasonstringoptional) Promise<void>

    *   Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response `undefined`. `reason` is an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation. `reason` will be passed to the underlying sink’s abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a [TransformStream](/workers/runtime-apis/streams/transformstream/), then its abort algorithm causes the transform’s readable side to become errored with `reason`.

Warning
    Warning
    Any data not yet written is lost upon abort.

  • getWriter() WritableStreamDefaultWriter

    • Gets an instance of WritableStreamDefaultWriter and locks the WritableStream to that writer instance.