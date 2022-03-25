WritableStream
Background
A
WritableStream is the
writable property of a
TransformStream
. On the Workers platform,
WritableStream cannot be directly created using the
WritableStream constructor.
A typical way to write to a
WritableStream is to simply pipe a
ReadableStream to it.
readableStream .pipeTo(writableStream) .then(() => console.log('All data successfully written!')) .catch(e => console.error('Something went wrong!', e));
To write to a
WritableStream directly, you must use its writer.
const writer = writableStream.getWriter();writer.write(data);
Refer to the WritableStreamDefaultWriter documentation for further detail.
Properties
locked
boolean
- A Boolean value to indicate if the writable stream is locked to a writer.
Methods
abort(reasonstring)
Promise<void>
* Aborts the stream. This method returns a promise that fulfills with a response `undefined`. `reason` is an optional human-readable string indicating the reason for cancellation. `reason` will be passed to the underlying sink’s abort algorithm. If this writable stream is one side of a [TransformStream](/workers/runtime-apis/streams/transformstream/), then its abort algorithm causes the transform’s readable side to become errored with `reason`. <aside class="DocsMarkdown--aside" role="note" data-type="warning">WarningAny data not yet written is lost upon abort.
getWriter()
WritableStreamDefaultWriter
- Gets an instance of
WritableStreamDefaultWriterand locks the
WritableStreamto that writer instance.
