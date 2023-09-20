scheduled()
Background
When a Worker is invoked via a Cron Trigger, the
scheduled() handler handles the invocation.
Syntax
export default {async scheduled(event, env, ctx) {ctx.waitUntil(doSomeTaskOnASchedule());},};
Properties
event.cron
string
- The value of the Cron Trigger that started the
ScheduledEvent.
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"scheduled".
event.scheduledTime
number
- The time the
ScheduledEventwas scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as
new Date(event.scheduledTime).
env
object
- An object containing the bindings associated with your Worker using ES modules format, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.
ctx
object
- An object containing the context associated with your Worker using ES modules format. Currently, this object just contains the
waitUntilfunction.
Methods
When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger, the Workers runtime starts a
ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the
scheduled function in your Workers Module class. The
ctx argument represents the context your function runs in, and contains the following methods to control what happens next:
ctx.waitUntil(promisePromise):
void
- Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for asynchronous tasks (for example, logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching). The first
ctx.waitUntilto fail will be observed and recorded as the status in the Cron Trigger Past Events table. Otherwise, it will be reported as a success.
