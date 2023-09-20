scheduled()

When a Worker is invoked via a Cron Trigger, the scheduled() handler handles the invocation. Testing scheduled() handlers in local development You can test the behavior of your scheduled() handler in local development using Wrangler. Cron Triggers can be tested using Wrangler by passing in the --test-scheduled flag to wrangler dev . This will expose a /__scheduled route which can be used to test using a http request. To simulate different cron patterns, a cron query parameter can be passed in.

$ wrangler dev --test-scheduled $ curl "http://localhost:8787/__scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*"



export default { async scheduled ( event , env , ctx ) { ctx . waitUntil ( doSomeTaskOnASchedule ( ) ) ; } , } ;

event.cron string The value of the Cron Trigger that started the ScheduledEvent .

event.type string The type of event. This will always return "scheduled" .

event.scheduledTime number The time the ScheduledEvent was scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as new Date(event.scheduledTime) .

env object An object containing the bindings associated with your Worker using ES modules format, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.

ctx object An object containing the context associated with your Worker using ES modules format. Currently, this object just contains the waitUntil function.



When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger, the Workers runtime starts a ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the scheduled function in your Workers Module class. The ctx argument represents the context your function runs in, and contains the following methods to control what happens next: