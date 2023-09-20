Cloudflare Docs
Workers
  Scheduled Handler

scheduled()

​​ Background

When a Worker is invoked via a Cron Trigger, the scheduled() handler handles the invocation.

​​ Syntax


export default {
  async scheduled(event, env, ctx) {
    ctx.waitUntil(doSomeTaskOnASchedule());
  },

};

​​ Properties

  • event.cron string

    • The value of the Cron Trigger that started the ScheduledEvent.

  • event.type string

    • The type of event. This will always return "scheduled".

  • event.scheduledTime number

    • The time the ScheduledEvent was scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as new Date(event.scheduledTime).

  • env object

    • An object containing the bindings associated with your Worker using ES modules format, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.

  • ctx object

    • An object containing the context associated with your Worker using ES modules format. Currently, this object just contains the waitUntil function.

​​ Methods

When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger, the Workers runtime starts a ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the scheduled function in your Workers Module class. The ctx argument represents the context your function runs in, and contains the following methods to control what happens next:

  • ctx.waitUntil(promisePromise) : void

    • Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for asynchronous tasks (for example, logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching). The first ctx.waitUntil to fail will be observed and recorded as the status in the Cron Trigger Past Events table. Otherwise, it will be reported as a success.