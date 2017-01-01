 Skip to content
Logs

Logs are an important component of a developer’s toolkit to troubleshoot and diagnose application issues and maintaining system health. The Cloudflare Developer Platform offers many tools to help developers manage their application’s logs.

Workers Logs New

Automatically ingest, filter, and analyze logs emitted from Cloudflare Workers in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Real-time logs

Access log events in near real-time. Real-time logs provide immediate feedback and visiblity into the health of your Cloudflare Worker.

Tail Workers Beta

Tail Workers allow developers to apply custom filtering, sampling, and transformation logic to telemetry data.

Workers Logpush

Send Workers Trace Event Logs to a supported destination. Workers Logpush includes metadata about requests and responses, unstructured console.log() messages and any uncaught exceptions.

