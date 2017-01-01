Logs are an important component of a developer’s toolkit to troubleshoot and diagnose application issues and maintaining system health. The Cloudflare Developer Platform offers many tools to help developers manage their application’s logs.

Automatically ingest, filter, and analyze logs emitted from Cloudflare Workers in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Access log events in near real-time. Real-time logs provide immediate feedback and visiblity into the health of your Cloudflare Worker.

Tail Workers allow developers to apply custom filtering, sampling, and transformation logic to telemetry data.