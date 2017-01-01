Logs
Logs are an important component of a developer’s toolkit to troubleshoot and diagnose application issues and maintaining system health. The Cloudflare Developer Platform offers many tools to help developers manage their application’s logs.
Workers Logs New
Automatically ingest, filter, and analyze logs emitted from Cloudflare Workers in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Access log events in near real-time. Real-time logs provide immediate feedback and visiblity into the health of your Cloudflare Worker.
Tail Workers Beta
Tail Workers allow developers to apply custom filtering, sampling, and transformation logic to telemetry data.
Send Workers Trace Event Logs to a supported destination. Workers Logpush includes metadata about requests and responses, unstructured
console.log() messages and any uncaught exceptions.