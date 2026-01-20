 Skip to content
Non-JavaScript modules

In addition to TypeScript and JavaScript, the following module types are automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code.

Module extensionImported type
.txtstring
.htmlstring
.sqlstring
.binArrayBuffer
.wasm, .wasm?moduleWebAssembly.Module

For example, with the following import, text will be a string containing the contents of example.txt:

JavaScript
import text from "./example.txt";

This is also the basis for importing Wasm, as in the following example:

TypeScript
import wasm from "./example.wasm";


// Instantiate Wasm modules in the module scope
const instance = await WebAssembly.instantiate(wasm);


export default {
  fetch() {
    const result = instance.exports.exported_func();


    return new Response(result);
  },
};