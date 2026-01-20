Non-JavaScript modules

In addition to TypeScript and JavaScript, the following module types are automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code.

Module extension Imported type .txt string .html string .sql string .bin ArrayBuffer .wasm , .wasm?module WebAssembly.Module

For example, with the following import, text will be a string containing the contents of example.txt :

JavaScript import text from "./example.txt" ;

This is also the basis for importing Wasm, as in the following example:

TypeScript import wasm from "./example.wasm" ; // Instantiate Wasm modules in the module scope const instance = await WebAssembly . instantiate ( wasm ) ; export default { fetch () { const result = instance . exports . exported_func () ; return new Response ( result ) ; }, };