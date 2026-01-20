Non-JavaScript modules
In addition to TypeScript and JavaScript, the following module types are automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code.
|Module extension
|Imported type
.txt
string
.html
string
.sql
string
.bin
ArrayBuffer
.wasm,
.wasm?module
WebAssembly.Module
For example, with the following import,
text will be a string containing the contents of
example.txt:
This is also the basis for importing Wasm, as in the following example:
