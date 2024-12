Bindings

Variable and secrets are bound as follows:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { bindings : { KEY1 : "value1" , KEY2 : "value2" , }, } ) ;

Text and Data Blobs

Text and data blobs can be loaded from files. File contents will be read and bound as string s and ArrayBuffer s respectively.

const mf = new Miniflare ( { textBlobBindings : { TEXT : "text.txt" }, dataBlobBindings : { DATA : "data.bin" }, } ) ;

Globals

Injecting arbitrary globals is not supported by workerd โ†—. If you're using a service Worker, bindings will be injected as globals, but these must be JSON-serialisable.