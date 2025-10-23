TanStack Start
In this guide, you will create a new TanStack Start ↗ application and deploy it to Cloudflare Workers.
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate TanStack Start's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new TanStack Start project with Workers Assets, run the following command:
After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:
After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local development server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your Deploy command configuration appropriately.
Your TanStack Start application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, in both local development and in production, by using bindings.
You can use bindings simply by importing the
env object ↗ and accessing it in your server
side code.
For example in the following way:
With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.
