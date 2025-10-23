In this guide, you will create a new TanStack Start ↗ application and deploy it to Cloudflare Workers.

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate TanStack Start's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new TanStack Start project with Workers Assets, run the following command:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-tanstack-start-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local development server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your Deploy command configuration appropriately.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Note Before deploying your application, you can also run the preview script to preview the built output locally before deploying it. This can help you making sure that your application will work as intended once it's been deployed to the Cloudflare network: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run preview Terminal window yarn run preview Terminal window pnpm run preview

Bindings

Your TanStack Start application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, in both local development and in production, by using bindings.

You can use bindings simply by importing the env object ↗ and accessing it in your server side code.

For example in the following way:

import { createFileRoute } from "@tanstack/react-router" ; import { createServerFn } from "@tanstack/react-start" ; import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export const Route = createFileRoute ( "/" )( { loader : () => getData () , component : RouteComponent , } ) ; const getData = createServerFn () . handler ( () => { // Use env here } ) ; function RouteComponent () { // ... }

Note Running the cf-typegen script: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run cf-typegen Terminal window yarn run cf-typegen Terminal window pnpm run cf-typegen Will populate the env object with the various bindings based on your configuration.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.