fs
You can use
node:fs ↗ to access a virtual file
system in Workers.
The
node:fs module is available in Workers runtimes that support Node.js
compatibility using the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag. Any Worker
running with
nodejs_compat enabled and with a compatibility date of
2025-09-01 or later will have access to
node:fs by default. It is
also possible to enable
node:fs on Workers with an earlier compatibility
date using a combination of the
nodejs_compat and
enable_nodejs_fs_module
flags. To disable
node:fs you can set the
disable_nodejs_fs_module flag.
The Workers Virtual File System (VFS) is a memory-based file system that allows
you to read modules included in your Worker bundle as read-only files, access a
directory for writing temporary files, or access common
character devices ↗ like
/dev/null,
/dev/random,
/dev/full, and
/dev/zero.
The directory structure initially looks like:
The
/bundle directory contains the files for all modules included in your
Worker bundle, which you can read using APIs like
readFileSync or
read(...), etc. These are always read-only. Reading from the bundle
can be useful when you need to read a config file or a template.
The
/tmp directory is writable, and you can use it to create temporary files
or directories. You can also create symlinks in this directory. However, the
contents of
/tmp are not persistent and are unique to each request. This means
that files created in
/tmp within the context of one request will not be
available in other concurrent or subsequent requests.
The
/dev directory contains common character devices:
/dev/null: A null device that discards all data written to it and returns EOF on read.
/dev/random: A device that provides random bytes on reads and discards all data written to it. Reading from
/dev/randomis only permitted when within the context of a request.
/dev/full: A device that always returns EOF on reads and discards all data written to it.
/dev/zero: A device that provides an infinite stream of zero bytes on reads and discards all data written to it.
All operations on the VFS are synchronous. You can use the synchronous,
asynchronous callback, or promise-based APIs provided by the
node:fs module
but all operations will be performed synchronously.
Timestamps for files in the VFS are currently always set to the Unix epoch
(
1970-01-01T00:00:00Z). This means that operations that rely on timestamps,
like
fs.stat, will always return the same timestamp for all files in the VFS.
This is a temporary limitation that will be addressed in a future release.
Since all temporary files are held in memory, the total size of all temporary files and directories created count towards your Worker’s memory limit. If you exceed this limit, the Worker instance will be terminated and restarted.
The file system implementation has the following limits:
- The maximum total length of a file path is 4096 characters, including path
separators. Because paths are handled as file URLs internally, the limit
accounts for percent-encoding of special characters, decoding characters
that do not need encoding before the limit is checked. For example, the
path
/tmp/abcde%66/ghi%zz' is 18 characters long because the%66
does not need to be percent-encoded and is therefore counted as one character, while the%zz` is an invalid percent-encoding that is counted as 3 characters.
- The maximum number of path segments is 48. For example, the path
/a/b/cis 3 segments.
- The maximum size of an individual file is 128 MB total.
The following
node:fs APIs are not supported in Workers, or are only partially
supported:
fs.watchand
fs.watchFileoperations for watching for file changes.
- The
fs.globSync()and other glob APIs have not yet been implemented.
- The
forceoption in the
fs.rmAPI has not yet bee implemented.
- Timestamps for files are always set to the Unix epoch (
1970-01-01T00:00:00Z).
- File permissions and ownership are not supported.
The full
node:fs API is documented in the Node.js documentation for
node:fs ↗.
