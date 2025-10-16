Note To enable built-in Node.js APIs and polyfills, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file. This also enables nodejs_compat_v2 as long as your compatibility date is 2024-09-23 or later. Learn more about the Node.js compatibility flag and v2.

You can use node:fs ↗ to access a virtual file system in Workers.

The node:fs module is available in Workers runtimes that support Node.js compatibility using the nodejs_compat compatibility flag. Any Worker running with nodejs_compat enabled and with a compatibility date of 2025-09-01 or later will have access to node:fs by default. It is also possible to enable node:fs on Workers with an earlier compatibility date using a combination of the nodejs_compat and enable_nodejs_fs_module flags. To disable node:fs you can set the disable_nodejs_fs_module flag.

JavaScript import { readFileSync , writeFileSync } from "node:fs" ; const config = readFileSync ( "/bundle/config.txt" , "utf8" ) ; writeFileSync ( "/tmp/abc.txt" , "Hello, world!" ) ;

The Workers Virtual File System (VFS) is a memory-based file system that allows you to read modules included in your Worker bundle as read-only files, access a directory for writing temporary files, or access common character devices ↗ like /dev/null , /dev/random , /dev/full , and /dev/zero .

The directory structure initially looks like:

/bundle └── (one file for each module in your Worker bundle) /tmp └── (empty, but you can write files, create directories, symlinks, etc) /dev ├── null ├── random ├── full └── zero

The /bundle directory contains the files for all modules included in your Worker bundle, which you can read using APIs like readFileSync or read(...) , etc. These are always read-only. Reading from the bundle can be useful when you need to read a config file or a template.

JavaScript import { readFileSync } from "node:fs" ; // The config.txt file would be included in your Worker bundle. // Refer to the Wrangler documentation for details on how to // include additional files. const config = readFileSync ( "/bundle/config.txt" , "utf8" ) ; export default { async fetch ( request ) { return new Response ( `Config contents: ${ config } ` ) ; }, };

The /tmp directory is writable, and you can use it to create temporary files or directories. You can also create symlinks in this directory. However, the contents of /tmp are not persistent and are unique to each request. This means that files created in /tmp within the context of one request will not be available in other concurrent or subsequent requests.

JavaScript import { writeFileSync , readFileSync } from "node:fs" ; export default { fetch ( request ) { // The file `/tmp/hello.txt` will only exist for the duration // of this request. writeFileSync ( "/tmp/hello.txt" , "Hello, world!" ) ; const contents = readFileSync ( "/tmp/hello.txt" , "utf8" ) ; return new Response ( `File contents: ${ contents } ` ) ; }, };

The /dev directory contains common character devices:

/dev/null : A null device that discards all data written to it and returns EOF on read.

: A null device that discards all data written to it and returns EOF on read. /dev/random : A device that provides random bytes on reads and discards all data written to it. Reading from /dev/random is only permitted when within the context of a request.

: A device that provides random bytes on reads and discards all data written to it. Reading from is only permitted when within the context of a request. /dev/full : A device that always returns EOF on reads and discards all data written to it.

: A device that always returns EOF on reads and discards all data written to it. /dev/zero : A device that provides an infinite stream of zero bytes on reads and discards all data written to it.

All operations on the VFS are synchronous. You can use the synchronous, asynchronous callback, or promise-based APIs provided by the node:fs module but all operations will be performed synchronously.

Timestamps for files in the VFS are currently always set to the Unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ). This means that operations that rely on timestamps, like fs.stat , will always return the same timestamp for all files in the VFS. This is a temporary limitation that will be addressed in a future release.

Since all temporary files are held in memory, the total size of all temporary files and directories created count towards your Worker’s memory limit. If you exceed this limit, the Worker instance will be terminated and restarted.

The file system implementation has the following limits:

The maximum total length of a file path is 4096 characters, including path separators. Because paths are handled as file URLs internally, the limit accounts for percent-encoding of special characters, decoding characters that do not need encoding before the limit is checked. For example, the path /tmp/abcde%66/ghi%zz' is 18 characters long because the %66 does not need to be percent-encoded and is therefore counted as one character, while the %zz` is an invalid percent-encoding that is counted as 3 characters.

%66 %zz` is an invalid percent-encoding that is counted as 3 characters. The maximum number of path segments is 48. For example, the path /a/b/c is 3 segments.

is 3 segments. The maximum size of an individual file is 128 MB total.

The following node:fs APIs are not supported in Workers, or are only partially supported:

fs.watch and fs.watchFile operations for watching for file changes.

and operations for watching for file changes. The fs.globSync() and other glob APIs have not yet been implemented.

and other glob APIs have not yet been implemented. The force option in the fs.rm API has not yet bee implemented.

option in the API has not yet bee implemented. Timestamps for files are always set to the Unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ).

). File permissions and ownership are not supported.