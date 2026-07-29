Cloudflare Workers automatically instruments platform operations like fetch calls, KV reads, and D1 queries. Custom spans let you extend this visibility into your own application logic, so you can trace custom code paths alongside the built-in instrumentation.
The custom spans API is available in two ways — both provide the same methods and behave identically:
import { tracing } from "cloudflare:workers"— works anywhere in your codebase, including utility functions, libraries, and modules that do not have access to the handler context.
ctx.tracing— available on the
ExecutionContextpassed to your handler, convenient when you are already working within a handler.
There are two span creation methods:
enterSpan()— creates a span that automatically ends when the callback returns or its returned promise settles. Use this for most instrumentation.
startActiveSpan()— creates a span that you end manually by calling
span.end(). Use this when the span must outlive the callback, such as when instrumenting streams or other long-lived operations.
Custom spans require tracing to be enabled on your Worker. If you have not already done so, set
observability.traces.enabled to
true in your Wrangler configuration file:
Use
tracing.enterSpan() to wrap a section of code in a named span. The span automatically becomes a child of whichever span is currently active, and ends when the callback returns or its returned promise settles.
The following example uses both access methods — the
cloudflare:workers import and
ctx.tracing — to show that they are interchangeable:
Creates a new span and runs
callback inside it. The span is automatically ended when the callback returns (synchronous or asynchronous) or throws.
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
name
|
string
|The name of the span. This appears in trace visualizations.
|
callback
|
(span: Span, ...args: A) => T
|The function to execute within the span. Receives the
Span object as its first argument, followed by any additional arguments passed to
enterSpan.
|
...args
|
A
|Optional additional arguments forwarded to the callback after the
span parameter.
Returns: The return value of
callback.
Behavior:
- The new span is a child of whichever span is currently active on the async context. If no span is active, it becomes a child of the request's root span.
- Nested
enterSpancalls and runtime-created spans (such as
fetchor KV operations) that run inside the callback automatically become children of this span.
- The span ends when the callback returns synchronously, throws synchronously, or when its returned promise fulfills or rejects.
Creates a new span, makes it the active span while
callback runs, and returns the callback result without automatically ending the span. You must call
span.end() explicitly when the operation is complete.
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
name
|
string
|The name of the span. This appears in trace visualizations.
|
callback
|
(span: Span, ...args: A) => T
|The function to execute while the span is active. Receives the
Span object as its first argument, followed by any additional arguments.
|
...args
|
A
|Optional additional arguments forwarded to the callback after the
span parameter.
Returns: The return value of
callback.
Behavior:
- Unlike
enterSpan, the span is not automatically ended when the callback returns or throws. You are responsible for calling
span.end().
- If you forget to call
span.end(), the span is still submitted when the request-owned span object is destroyed, as a backstop. Do not rely on this behavior — always call
span.end()explicitly.
Use
startActiveSpan when you need a span to cover an operation that extends beyond a single callback — for example, instrumenting a stream pipeline where the span should remain open until the stream is fully consumed:
You can also capture the span reference for later use without streams:
The
Span object is passed into the
enterSpan and
startActiveSpan callbacks. It provides methods to annotate the span with metadata and control its lifecycle.
Sets an attribute on the span.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
key
|
string
|The attribute name.
|
value
|
string | number | boolean | undefined
|The attribute value. Passing
undefined is a no-op.
Attributes appear alongside the span in your traces and OpenTelemetry exports.
A
readonly boolean indicating whether this invocation is being traced. When the request is not sampled (based on your
head_sampling_rate),
isTraced is
false and
enterSpan still runs the callback but does not record any telemetry.
You can use this to skip expensive attribute computation when the request is not being traced:
Ends the span and submits its attributes to the tracing system. This method is idempotent — calling it multiple times has no effect after the first call. After
end() is called,
span.isTraced returns
false and any further
setAttribute calls are silently ignored, including calls from in-flight async work that has not yet completed.
- For spans created with
enterSpan, you do not need to call
end()— the runtime calls it automatically. Calling
end()yourself is safe but has no effect since the runtime has already ended the span.
- For spans created with
startActiveSpan, you must call
end()to submit the span.
Spans nest automatically based on the JavaScript async context. Any
enterSpan call or platform operation (such as
fetch and
env.MY_KV.get()) that runs inside a callback becomes a child of the enclosing span.
console.log() and other console methods emit log events that are automatically attributed to the currently active span. This means log output from inside an
enterSpan or
startActiveSpan callback is associated with that span in your traces and OpenTelemetry exports.
The full type declarations for the custom spans API:
The same API is available on the handler context as
ctx.tracing, with the same types.
|
enterSpan
|
startActiveSpan
|Span ends
|Automatically, when the callback returns, throws, or its returned promise settles
|Manually, when you call
span.end()
|Active context scope
|During the callback
|During the callback
|Use case
|Most instrumentation — sync and async work that fits within a single callback
|Operations that outlive the callback, such as stream pipelines
|Error handling
|Span auto-ends on throw
|Span stays open on throw — call
span.end() or rely on the runtime backstop
Both methods set the span as the active context parent only during the callback. After the callback returns, the span is no longer the active parent. With
enterSpan, this distinction does not matter because the span is also ended. With
startActiveSpan, the span remains open but is no longer the context parent — new spans created after the callback returns are not children of this span.
- No manual parent-child wiring. Parent-child relationships are determined by the JavaScript async context automatically.
- No
setAttributes(bulk set) yet. Use individual
setAttributecalls. Bulk setting is planned for a future release.
- No
spanContext()(trace/span IDs) yet. Access to trace and span identifiers for manual propagation across boundaries is planned for a future release.
- No
setOutcomeyet. Setting span outcome status is planned for a future release.
For other tracing limitations, refer to the known limitations page.