Workers Best Practices

Best practices for Workers based on production patterns, Cloudflare's own internal usage, and common issues seen across the developer community.
Configuration
Keep your compatibility date current
The compatibility_date controls which runtime features and bug fixes are available to your Worker. Setting it to today's date on new projects ensures you get the latest behavior. Periodically updating it on existing projects gives you access to new APIs and fixes without changing your code.
The nodejs_compat compatibility flag gives your Worker access to Node.js built-in modules like node:crypto, node:buffer, node:stream, and others. Many libraries depend on these modules, and enabling this flag avoids cryptic import errors at runtime.
Do not hand-write your Env interface. Run wrangler types to generate a type definition file that matches your actual Wrangler configuration. This catches mismatches between your config and code at compile time instead of at deploy time.
Re-run wrangler types whenever you add or rename a binding.
Secrets (API keys, tokens, database credentials) must never appear in your Wrangler configuration or source code. Use wrangler secret put to store them securely, and access them through env at runtime. For local development, use a .env file (and make sure it is in your .gitignore). For more information, refer to Environment variables.
Wrangler environments let you deploy the same code to separate Workers for production, staging, and development. Each environment creates a distinct Worker named {name}-{env} (for example, my-api-production and my-api-staging).
Treat the root configuration as your base (shared settings), and override per environment. The root Worker (without an environment suffix) is a separate deployment. If you do not intend to use it, do not deploy without specifying an environment.
Workers support two routing mechanisms, and they serve different purposes:
Custom domains: The Worker is the origin. Cloudflare creates DNS records and SSL certificates automatically. Use this when your Worker handles all traffic for a hostname.
Routes: The Worker runs in front of an existing origin server. You must have a proxied (orange-clouded) DNS record for the hostname before adding a route.
The most common mistake with routes is missing the DNS record. Without a proxied DNS record, requests to the hostname return ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED and never reach your Worker. If you do not have a real origin, add a proxied AAAA record pointing to 100:: as a placeholder.
Regardless of memory limits, streaming large requests and responses is a best practice in any language. It reduces peak memory usage and improves time-to-first-byte. Workers have a 128 MB memory limit, so buffering an entire body with await response.text() or await request.arrayBuffer() will crash your Worker on large payloads.
For request bodies you do consume entirely (JSON payloads, file uploads), enforce a maximum size before reading. This prevents clients from sending data you do not want to process.
Stream data through your Worker using TransformStream to pipe from a source to a destination without holding it all in memory.
When you need to concatenate multiple responses (for example, fetching data from several upstream APIs), pipe each body sequentially into a single writable stream. This avoids buffering any of the responses in memory.
ctx.waitUntil() lets you perform work after the response is sent to the client, such as analytics, cache writes, non-critical logging, or webhook notifications. This keeps your response fast while still completing background tasks.
There are two common pitfalls: destructuring ctx (which loses the this binding and throws "Illegal invocation"), and exceeding the 30-second time limit after the response is sent.
Use bindings for Cloudflare services, not REST APIs
Some Cloudflare services like R2, KV, D1, Queues, and Workflows are available as bindings. Bindings are direct, in-process references that require no network hop, no authentication, and no extra latency. Using the REST API from within a Worker wastes time and adds unnecessary complexity.
Use Queues and Workflows for async and background work
Long-running, retriable, or non-urgent tasks should not block a request. Use Queues and Workflows to move work out of the critical path. They serve different purposes:
Use Queues when you need to decouple a producer from a consumer. Queues are a message broker: one Worker sends a message, another Worker processes it later. They are the right choice for fan-out (one event triggers many consumers), buffering and batching (aggregate messages before writing to a downstream service), and simple single-step background jobs (send an email, fire a webhook, write a log). Queues provide at-least-once delivery with configurable retries per message.
Use Workflows when the background work has multiple steps that depend on each other. Workflows are a durable execution engine: each step's return value is persisted, and if a step fails, only that step is retried — not the entire job. They are the right choice for multi-step processes (charge a card, then create a shipment, then send a confirmation), long-running tasks that need to pause and resume (wait hours or days for an external event or human approval via step.waitForEvent()), and complex conditional logic where later steps depend on earlier results. Workflows can run for hours, days, or weeks.
Use both together when a high-throughput entry point feeds into complex processing. For example, a Queue can buffer incoming orders, and the consumer can create a Workflow instance for each order that requires multi-step fulfillment.
Always use Hyperdrive when connecting to a remote PostgreSQL or MySQL database from a Worker. Hyperdrive maintains a regional connection pool close to your database, eliminating the per-request cost of TCP handshake, TLS negotiation, and connection setup. It also caches query results where possible.
Create a new Client on each request. Hyperdrive manages the underlying pool, so client creation is fast. Requires nodejs_compat for database driver support.
Plain Workers can upgrade HTTP connections to WebSockets, but they lack persistent state and hibernation. If the isolate is evicted, the connection is lost because there is no persistent actor to hold it. For reliable, long-lived WebSocket connections, use Durable Objects with the Hibernation API. Durable Objects keep WebSocket connections open even while the object is evicted from memory, and automatically wake up when a message arrives.
Use this.ctx.acceptWebSocket() instead of ws.accept() to enable hibernation. Use setWebSocketAutoResponse for ping/pong heartbeats that do not wake the object.
Workers Static Assets is the recommended way to deploy static sites, single-page applications, and full-stack apps on Cloudflare. If you are starting a new project, use Workers instead of Pages. Pages continues to work, but new features and optimizations are focused on Workers.
For a purely static site, point assets.directory at your build output. No Worker script is needed. For a full-stack app, add a main entry point and an ASSETS binding to serve static files alongside your API.
Production Workers without observability are a black box. Enable logs and traces before you deploy to production. When an intermittent error appears, you need data already being collected to diagnose it.
Enable them in your Wrangler configuration and use head_sampling_rate to control volume and manage costs. A sampling rate of 1 captures everything; lower it for high-traffic Workers.
Use structured JSON logging with console.log so logs are searchable and filterable. Use console.error for errors and console.warn for warnings. These appear at the correct severity level in the Workers Observability dashboard.
Workers reuse isolates across requests. A variable set during one request is still present during the next. This causes cross-request data leaks, stale state, and "Cannot perform I/O on behalf of a different request" errors.
Pass state through function arguments or store it on env bindings. Never in module-level variables.
A Promise that is not awaited, returned, or passed to ctx.waitUntil() is a floating promise. Floating promises cause silent bugs: dropped results, swallowed errors, and unfinished work. The Workers runtime may terminate your isolate before a floating promise completes.
The Workers runtime provides the Web Crypto API for cryptographic operations. Use crypto.randomUUID() for unique identifiers and crypto.getRandomValues() for random bytes. Never use Math.random() for anything security-sensitive. It is not cryptographically secure.
Node.js node:crypto is also fully supported when nodejs_compat is enabled, so you can use whichever API you or your libraries prefer.
When comparing secret values (API keys, tokens, HMAC signatures), use crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual() to prevent timing side-channel attacks. Do not short-circuit on length mismatch. Encode both values to a fixed-size hash first.
Do not use passThroughOnException as error handling
passThroughOnException() is a fail-open mechanism that sends requests to your origin when your Worker throws an unhandled exception. While it can be useful during migration from an origin server, it hides bugs and makes debugging difficult. Use explicit try/catch blocks with structured error responses instead.
The @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package runs your tests inside the Workers runtime, giving you access to real bindings (KV, R2, D1, Durable Objects) during tests. This catches issues that Node.js-based tests miss, like unsupported APIs or missing compatibility flags.
One known pitfall: the Vitest pool automatically injects nodejs_compat, so tests pass even if your Wrangler configuration does not have the flag. Always confirm your wrangler.jsonc includes nodejs_compat if your code depends on Node.js built-in modules.