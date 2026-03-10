 Skip to content
Workflows

Manage and configure Workflows using Wrangler.

workflows list

List Workflows associated to account

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows list
  • --page number default: 1

    Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"

  • --per-page number

    Configure the maximum number of workflows to show per page

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows describe

Describe Workflow resource

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows describe [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

workflows delete

Delete workflow - when deleting a workflow, it will also delete it's own instances

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows delete [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

workflows trigger

Trigger a workflow, creating a new instance. Can optionally take a JSON string to pass a parameter into the workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows trigger [NAME] [PARAMS]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [PARAMS] string default:

    Params for the workflow instance, encoded as a JSON string

  • --id string

    Custom instance ID, if not provided it will default to a random UUIDv4

workflows instances list

Instance related commands (list, describe, terminate, pause, resume)

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances list [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • --reverse boolean default: false

    Reverse order of the instances table

  • --status string

    Filters list by instance status (can be one of: queued, running, paused, errored, terminated, complete)

  • --page number default: 1

    Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"

  • --per-page number

    Configure the maximum number of instances to show per page

workflows instances describe

Describe a workflow instance - see its logs, retries and errors

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances describe [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string default: latest

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

  • --step-output boolean default: true

    Don't output the step output since it might clutter the terminal

  • --truncate-output-limit number default: 5000

    Truncate step output after x characters

workflows instances send-event

Send an event to a workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances send-event [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string required

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and send an event to it

  • --type string required

    Type of the workflow event

  • --payload string default: {}

    JSON string for the workflow event (e.g., '{"key": "value"}')

workflows instances terminate

Terminate a workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances terminate [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string required

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

workflows instances restart

Restart a workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances restart [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string required

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

workflows instances pause

Pause a workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances pause [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string required

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and pause it

workflows instances resume

Resume a workflow instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler workflows instances resume [NAME] [ID]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the workflow

  • [ID] string required

    ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and resume it

