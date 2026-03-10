Workflows
Manage and configure Workflows using Wrangler.
List Workflows associated to account
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"
-
--per-pagenumber
Configure the maximum number of workflows to show per page
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Describe Workflow resource
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
Delete workflow - when deleting a workflow, it will also delete it's own instances
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
Trigger a workflow, creating a new instance. Can optionally take a JSON string to pass a parameter into the workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[PARAMS]string default:
Params for the workflow instance, encoded as a JSON string
-
--idstring
Custom instance ID, if not provided it will default to a random UUIDv4
Instance related commands (list, describe, terminate, pause, resume)
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
--reverseboolean default: false
Reverse order of the instances table
-
--statusstring
Filters list by instance status (can be one of: queued, running, paused, errored, terminated, complete)
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"
-
--per-pagenumber
Configure the maximum number of instances to show per page
Describe a workflow instance - see its logs, retries and errors
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string default: latest
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it
-
--step-outputboolean default: true
Don't output the step output since it might clutter the terminal
-
--truncate-output-limitnumber default: 5000
Truncate step output after x characters
Send an event to a workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string required
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and send an event to it
-
--typestring required
Type of the workflow event
-
--payloadstring default: {}
JSON string for the workflow event (e.g., '{"key": "value"}')
Terminate a workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string required
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it
Restart a workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string required
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it
Pause a workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string required
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and pause it
Resume a workflow instance
-
[NAME]string required
Name of the workflow
-
[ID]string required
ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and resume it
