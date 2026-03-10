Manage and configure Workflows using Wrangler.

Note The wrangler workflows command requires Wrangler version 3.83.0 or greater. Use npx wrangler@latest to always use the latest Wrangler version when invoking commands.

workflows list

List Workflows associated to account

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows list Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows list Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows list

--page number default: 1 Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"

--per-page number Configure the maximum number of workflows to show per page

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows describe

Describe Workflow resource

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows describe [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows describe [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows describe [NAME]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows delete

Delete workflow - when deleting a workflow, it will also delete it's own instances

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows delete [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows delete [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows delete [NAME]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows trigger

Trigger a workflow, creating a new instance. Can optionally take a JSON string to pass a parameter into the workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows trigger [NAME] [ PARAMS ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows trigger [NAME] [ PARAMS ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows trigger [NAME] [ PARAMS ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[PARAMS] string default: Params for the workflow instance, encoded as a JSON string

--id string Custom instance ID, if not provided it will default to a random UUIDv4

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances list

Instance related commands (list, describe, terminate, pause, resume)

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances list [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances list [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances list [NAME]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

--reverse boolean default: false Reverse order of the instances table

--status string Filters list by instance status (can be one of: queued, running, paused, errored, terminated, complete)

--page number default: 1 Show a sepecific page from the listing, can configure page size using "per-page"

--per-page number Configure the maximum number of instances to show per page

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances describe

Describe a workflow instance - see its logs, retries and errors

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances describe [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances describe [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances describe [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string default: latest ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

--step-output boolean default: true Don't output the step output since it might clutter the terminal

--truncate-output-limit number default: 5000 Truncate step output after x characters

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances send-event

Send an event to a workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances send-event [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances send-event [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances send-event [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string required ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and send an event to it

--type string required Type of the workflow event

--payload string default: {} JSON string for the workflow event (e.g., '{"key": "value"}')

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances terminate

Terminate a workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances terminate [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances terminate [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances terminate [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string required ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances restart

Restart a workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances restart [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances restart [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances restart [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string required ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and describe it

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances pause

Pause a workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances pause [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances pause [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances pause [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string required ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and pause it

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

workflows instances resume

Resume a workflow instance

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances resume [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler workflows instances resume [NAME] [ ID ] Terminal window yarn wrangler workflows instances resume [NAME] [ ID ]

[NAME] string required Name of the workflow

[ID] string required ID of the instance - instead of an UUID you can type 'latest' to get the latest instance and resume it