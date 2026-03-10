Hyperdrive
Manage Hyperdrive database configurations using Wrangler.
To manage mTLS client certificates and CA chain certificates used by Hyperdrive, refer to Certificate commands.
Create a Hyperdrive config
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the Hyperdrive config
-
--connection-stringstring
The connection string for the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to - ex: protocol://user:password@host:port/database
-
--origin-hoststring alias: --host
The host of the origin database
-
--origin-portnumber alias: --port
The port number of the origin database
-
--origin-schemestring alias: --scheme default: postgresql
The scheme used to connect to the origin database
-
--databasestring
The name of the database within the origin database
-
--origin-userstring alias: --user
The username used to connect to the origin database
-
--origin-passwordstring alias: --password
The password used to connect to the origin database
-
--access-client-idstring
The Client ID of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database
-
--access-client-secretstring
The Client Secret of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database
-
--caching-disabledboolean
Disables the caching of SQL responses
-
--max-agenumber
Specifies max duration for which items should persist in the cache, cannot be set when caching is disabled
-
--swrnumber
Indicates the number of seconds cache may serve the response after it becomes stale, cannot be set when caching is disabled
-
--ca-certificate-idstring alias: --ca-certificate-uuid
Sets custom CA certificate when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded CA certificate.
-
--mtls-certificate-idstring alias: --mtls-certificate-uuid
Sets custom mTLS client certificates when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded public/private key certificates.
-
--sslmodestring
Sets CA sslmode for connecting to database.
-
--origin-connection-limitnumber
The (soft) maximum number of connections that Hyperdrive may establish to the origin database
-
--bindingstring
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
-
--use-remoteboolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
-
--update-configboolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete a Hyperdrive config
-
[ID]string required
The ID of the Hyperdrive config
Get a Hyperdrive config
-
[ID]string required
The ID of the Hyperdrive config
List Hyperdrive configs
Update a Hyperdrive config
-
[ID]string required
The ID of the Hyperdrive config
-
--namestring
Give your config a new name
-
--connection-stringstring
The connection string for the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to - ex: protocol://user:password@host:port/database
-
--origin-hoststring alias: --host
The host of the origin database
-
--origin-portnumber alias: --port
The port number of the origin database
-
--origin-schemestring alias: --scheme
The scheme used to connect to the origin database
-
--databasestring
The name of the database within the origin database
-
--origin-userstring alias: --user
The username used to connect to the origin database
-
--origin-passwordstring alias: --password
The password used to connect to the origin database
-
--access-client-idstring
The Client ID of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database
-
--access-client-secretstring
The Client Secret of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database
-
--caching-disabledboolean
Disables the caching of SQL responses
-
--max-agenumber
Specifies max duration for which items should persist in the cache, cannot be set when caching is disabled
-
--swrnumber
Indicates the number of seconds cache may serve the response after it becomes stale, cannot be set when caching is disabled
-
--ca-certificate-idstring alias: --ca-certificate-uuid
Sets custom CA certificate when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded CA certificate.
-
--mtls-certificate-idstring alias: --mtls-certificate-uuid
Sets custom mTLS client certificates when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded public/private key certificates.
-
--sslmodestring
Sets CA sslmode for connecting to database.
-
--origin-connection-limitnumber
The (soft) maximum number of connections that Hyperdrive may establish to the origin database
