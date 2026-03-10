Manage Hyperdrive database configurations using Wrangler.

To manage mTLS client certificates and CA chain certificates used by Hyperdrive, refer to Certificate commands.

Create a Hyperdrive config

[NAME] string required The name of the Hyperdrive config

--connection-string string The connection string for the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to - ex: protocol://user:password@host:port/database

--origin-host string alias: --host The host of the origin database

--origin-port number alias: --port The port number of the origin database

--origin-scheme string alias: --scheme default: postgresql The scheme used to connect to the origin database

--database string The name of the database within the origin database

--origin-user string alias: --user The username used to connect to the origin database

--origin-password string alias: --password The password used to connect to the origin database

--access-client-id string The Client ID of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

--access-client-secret string The Client Secret of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

--caching-disabled boolean Disables the caching of SQL responses

--max-age number Specifies max duration for which items should persist in the cache, cannot be set when caching is disabled

--swr number Indicates the number of seconds cache may serve the response after it becomes stale, cannot be set when caching is disabled

--ca-certificate-id string alias: --ca-certificate-uuid Sets custom CA certificate when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded CA certificate.

--mtls-certificate-id string alias: --mtls-certificate-uuid Sets custom mTLS client certificates when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded public/private key certificates.

--sslmode string Sets CA sslmode for connecting to database.

--origin-connection-limit number The (soft) maximum number of connections that Hyperdrive may establish to the origin database

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config