Cloudflare Docs

Hyperdrive

Manage Hyperdrive database configurations using Wrangler.

To manage mTLS client certificates and CA chain certificates used by Hyperdrive, refer to Certificate commands.

hyperdrive create

Create a Hyperdrive config

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the Hyperdrive config

  • --connection-string string

    The connection string for the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to - ex: protocol://user:password@host:port/database

  • --origin-host string alias: --host

    The host of the origin database

  • --origin-port number alias: --port

    The port number of the origin database

  • --origin-scheme string alias: --scheme default: postgresql

    The scheme used to connect to the origin database

  • --database string

    The name of the database within the origin database

  • --origin-user string alias: --user

    The username used to connect to the origin database

  • --origin-password string alias: --password

    The password used to connect to the origin database

  • --access-client-id string

    The Client ID of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

  • --access-client-secret string

    The Client Secret of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

  • --caching-disabled boolean

    Disables the caching of SQL responses

  • --max-age number

    Specifies max duration for which items should persist in the cache, cannot be set when caching is disabled

  • --swr number

    Indicates the number of seconds cache may serve the response after it becomes stale, cannot be set when caching is disabled

  • --ca-certificate-id string alias: --ca-certificate-uuid

    Sets custom CA certificate when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded CA certificate.

  • --mtls-certificate-id string alias: --mtls-certificate-uuid

    Sets custom mTLS client certificates when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded public/private key certificates.

  • --sslmode string

    Sets CA sslmode for connecting to database.

  • --origin-connection-limit number

    The (soft) maximum number of connections that Hyperdrive may establish to the origin database

  • --binding string

    The binding name of this resource in your Worker

  • --use-remote boolean

    Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

  • --update-config boolean

    Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

hyperdrive delete

Delete a Hyperdrive config

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive delete [ID]
  • [ID] string required

    The ID of the Hyperdrive config

hyperdrive get

Get a Hyperdrive config

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive get [ID]
  • [ID] string required

    The ID of the Hyperdrive config

hyperdrive list

List Hyperdrive configs

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive list

hyperdrive update

Update a Hyperdrive config

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive update [ID]
  • [ID] string required

    The ID of the Hyperdrive config

  • --name string

    Give your config a new name

  • --connection-string string

    The connection string for the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to - ex: protocol://user:password@host:port/database

  • --origin-host string alias: --host

    The host of the origin database

  • --origin-port number alias: --port

    The port number of the origin database

  • --origin-scheme string alias: --scheme

    The scheme used to connect to the origin database

  • --database string

    The name of the database within the origin database

  • --origin-user string alias: --user

    The username used to connect to the origin database

  • --origin-password string alias: --password

    The password used to connect to the origin database

  • --access-client-id string

    The Client ID of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

  • --access-client-secret string

    The Client Secret of the Access token to use when connecting to the origin database

  • --caching-disabled boolean

    Disables the caching of SQL responses

  • --max-age number

    Specifies max duration for which items should persist in the cache, cannot be set when caching is disabled

  • --swr number

    Indicates the number of seconds cache may serve the response after it becomes stale, cannot be set when caching is disabled

  • --ca-certificate-id string alias: --ca-certificate-uuid

    Sets custom CA certificate when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded CA certificate.

  • --mtls-certificate-id string alias: --mtls-certificate-uuid

    Sets custom mTLS client certificates when connecting to origin database. Must be valid UUID of already uploaded public/private key certificates.

  • --sslmode string

    Sets CA sslmode for connecting to database.

  • --origin-connection-limit number

    The (soft) maximum number of connections that Hyperdrive may establish to the origin database

