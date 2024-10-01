✉️ WebSockets

Server

Miniflare will always upgrade Web Socket connections. The Worker must respond with a status 101 Switching Protocols response including a webSocket . For example, the Worker below implements an echo WebSocket server:

export default { fetch ( request ) { const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( new WebSocketPair ()) ; server . accept () ; server . addEventListener ( "message" , ( event ) => { server . send ( event . data ) ; } ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; }, };

When using dispatchFetch , you are responsible for handling WebSockets by using the webSocket property on Response . As an example, if the above worker script was stored in echo.mjs :

import { Miniflare } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , scriptPath : "echo.mjs" , } ) ; const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "https://example.com" , { headers : { Upgrade : "websocket" , }, } ) ; const webSocket = res . webSocket ; webSocket . accept () ; webSocket . addEventListener ( "message" , ( event ) => { console . log ( event . data ) ; } ) ; webSocket . send ( "Hello!" ) ; // Above listener logs "Hello!"