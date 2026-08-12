Authentication profiles

Overview When to use profiles How profiles work Resolution order Account selection Create a profile Activate a profile in a directory Work across multiple client accounts Separate staging and production accounts Switch profiles for a single command List profiles Remove a binding or a profile Profiles and environment variables

Wrangler authenticates as one user at a time. A profile is a named OAuth login that you scope to a chosen set of accounts and can bind to a directory.

Use profiles to switch between accounts for different projects without re-running wrangler login . Profiles live under wrangler auth .

Note Authentication profiles are in beta. The commands and their behavior may change.

When to use profiles

Use profiles when you work across more than one Cloudflare account on the same machine:

Agency and client work — keep a separate login for each client account and bind it to that client's project directory. Commands run in each directory use the matching profile automatically.

— keep a separate login for each client account and bind it to that client's project directory. Commands run in each directory use the matching profile automatically. Account-separated environments — keep staging and production in different accounts, then bind a profile to each. Pair a profile with an account_id in your Wrangler configuration file so a command cannot reach the wrong account.

How profiles work

A profile combines two things:

A login, created through OAuth. During the OAuth flow you choose which accounts the profile may reach. One profile can hold access to several accounts that your user holds.

A directory binding. When you activate a profile in a directory, that directory and its subdirectories use the profile.

Resolution order

For each command, Wrangler selects a profile in this order, highest priority first:

The CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environment variable. When set, it overrides all profiles. The --profile flag, which applies to a single command run. The nearest activated ancestor directory. Wrangler resolves from the directory containing the configuration file when you pass --config , otherwise from the working directory. The default profile, managed by wrangler login and wrangler logout .

Account selection

Within the resolved profile, Wrangler selects the target account in this order:

The account_id in your Wrangler configuration file, or the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable. Otherwise, the account selected for the profile during login.

If a command targets an account that the active profile cannot reach, Wrangler fails with an error that names the account and profile. Wrangler does not fall back to another account.

Create a profile

Run wrangler auth create with a name. Wrangler starts the OAuth flow, where you choose which accounts the profile may reach.

wrangler auth create work

Run the command again with the same name to re-authenticate an existing profile, for example after its token expires.

Activate a profile in a directory

Run wrangler auth activate to bind a profile to a directory. The binding applies to that directory and its subdirectories. The directory defaults to the current working directory.

wrangler auth activate work ~/projects/work

A subdirectory can override the profile bound above it by activating a different profile.

Work across multiple client accounts

This example sets up one profile per client for agency work.

Create a profile for the first client. During the OAuth flow, choose the accounts this profile may reach. wrangler auth create client-a Bind the profile to the client's project directory. wrangler auth activate client-a ~/clients/client-a Repeat for the second client. wrangler auth create client-b wrangler auth activate client-b ~/clients/client-b

Commands run in ~/clients/client-a now use the client-a profile, and commands in ~/clients/client-b use the client-b profile. You do not need to log in again to switch between them.

Separate staging and production accounts

When staging and production live in different accounts, bind a profile to each environment's directory and pin the account in each project's configuration. The account_id acts as a failsafe, so a command cannot deploy to the wrong account even if the profile can reach both.

Create and activate a profile for each environment. wrangler auth create staging wrangler auth activate staging ~/projects/staging wrangler auth create production wrangler auth activate production ~/projects/production Set the matching account_id in each project's Wrangler configuration file. { "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "my-worker" , "account_id" : "<PRODUCTION_ACCOUNT_ID>" } name = "my-worker" account_id = "<PRODUCTION_ACCOUNT_ID>"

Switch profiles for a single command

Use the --profile flag to run one command with a specific profile, without changing any directory binding.

wrangler deploy --profile staging

The --profile flag is not supported by the auth , login , logout , and whoami commands.

List profiles

Run wrangler auth list to see every profile and the directories bound to it.

wrangler auth list

Remove a binding or a profile

To stop a directory from using a profile, run wrangler auth deactivate in that directory. The directory returns to the profile bound above it, or to the default profile.

wrangler auth deactivate ~/projects/staging

To remove a profile and all of its directory bindings, run wrangler auth delete .

wrangler auth delete staging

Profiles and environment variables

Profiles are a local-machine convenience. They do not apply in CI, containers, or other automated environments, which authenticate per environment with CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN . For more information, refer to Running Wrangler in CI/CD.

Two rules apply when environment variables are present: