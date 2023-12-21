Protocols
Cloudflare Workers support the following protocols and interfaces:
|Protocol
|Inbound
|Outbound
|HTTP / HTTPS
|Handle incoming HTTP requests using the
fetch() handler
|Make HTTP subrequests using the
fetch() API
|Direct TCP sockets
|Support for handling inbound TCP connections is coming soon
|Create outbound TCP connections using the
connect() API
|WebSockets
|Accept incoming WebSocket connections using the
WebSocket API, or with MQTT over WebSockets (Pub/Sub)
|MQTT over WebSockets (Pub/Sub)
|MQTT
|Handle incoming messages to an MQTT broker with Pub Sub
|Support for publishing MQTT messages to an MQTT topic is coming soon
|HTTP/3 (QUIC)
|Accept inbound requests over HTTP/3 by enabling it on your zone in Speed > Optimization > Protocol Optimization area of the Cloudflare dashboard.
|SMTP
|Use Email Workers to process and forward email, without having to manage TCP connections to SMTP email servers
|Email Workers