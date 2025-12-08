Programmatic configuration
The Wrangler configuration file is optional when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Without one, the plugin uses default values. You can customize Worker configuration programmatically with the
config option. This is useful when the Cloudflare plugin runs inside another plugin or framework.
Without a configuration file, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only Worker. The
name comes from
package.json or the project directory name. The
compatibility_date uses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.
The
config option offers three ways to programmatically configure your Worker. You can set any property from the Wrangler configuration file, though some options are ignored or replaced by Vite equivalents.
Set
config to an object to provide values that merge with defaults and Wrangler config file settings:
These values merge with Wrangler config file values, with the
config values taking precedence.
Use a function when configuration depends on existing config values or external data, or if you need to compute or conditionally set values:
The function receives the current configuration (defaults or loaded config file). Return an object with values to merge.
A
config function can mutate the config object directly instead of returning overrides. This is useful for deleting properties or removing array items:
Auxiliary Workers also support the
config option, enabling multi-Worker architectures without config files.
Define auxiliary Workers without config files using
config inside the
auxiliaryWorkers array:
Combine a config file with
config to override specific values:
The
config option uses defu ↗ for merging configuration objects.
- Object properties are recursively merged
- Arrays are concatenated (
configvalues first, then existing values)
- Primitive values from
configoverride existing values
undefinedvalues in
configdo not override existing values
