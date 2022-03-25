Quickstarts

Quickstarts are GitHub repos that are designed to be a starting point for building a new Cloudflare Workers project. For the projects below, you simply run: $ wrangler generate <new-project-name> <github-repo-url> new-project-name A folder with this name will be created with your new project inside, pre-configured to your Workers account .

github-repo-url This is the URL of the GitHub repo starter, as below.



JavaScript Starter External link icon Open external link A bare-bones Workers starter project, in JavaScript. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template

TypeScript Starter External link icon Open external link A bare-bones Workers starter project, in TypeScript. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-typescript-template

Worker Sites External link icon Open external link Easily deploy a static site or static assets to Cloudflare’s edge network. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-sites-template

Router External link icon Open external link Run different logic based on the URL and request method. Use this starter to Build REST APIs or apps that require routing logic. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template-router

Miniflare Example Project External link icon Open external link An example Cloudflare Workers project that uses Miniflare for local development, TypeScript, esbuild for bundling, and Jest for testing, with Miniflare's custom Jest environment. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/mrbbot/miniflare-typescript-esbuild-jest

Sunder Starter (Typescript) External link icon Open external link A complete starter template using Sunder, TypeScript, Miniflare, esbuild, Jest, and Sass. Uses Worker Sites for static assets. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/sunderjs/sunder-worker-template

Hono Starter External link icon Open external link Hono is an ultrafast web framework built for Cloudflare Workers. This is a minimal project using Hono, TypeScript, esbuild, and Miniflare. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/yusukebe/hono-minimal

Apollo GraphQL Server External link icon Open external link Lightning-fast, globally distributed Apollo GraphQL server, deployed at the edge using Cloudflare Workers. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/signalnerve/workers-graphql-server

Flareact External link icon Open external link Flareact is an edge-rendered React framework built for Cloudflare Workers. It features file-based page routing with dynamic page paths and edge-side data fetching APIs. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/flareact/flareact

​​ Example Projects

Speedtest External link icon Open external link Measure download / upload connection speed from the client side, using the Performance Timing API. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-speedtest-template

Sentry External link icon Open external link Log exceptions and errors in your Workers application to Sentry.io - an error tracking tool Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/bustle/cf-sentry

Image Color External link icon Open external link Retrieve the dominant color of a PNG or JPEG image Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/xtuc/img-color-worker

Cloud Storage External link icon Open external link Serve private AWS bucket files from a Worker script Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/conzorkingkong/cloud-storage

BinAST External link icon Open external link Serve a JavaScript Binary AST via a Cloudflare Worker. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/xtuc/binast-cf-worker-template

AWS DynamoDB SQS External link icon Open external link Use AWS services such as DynamoDB and SQS from a Cloudflare Worker Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-aws-template

Edge-side rendering - Vitedge External link icon Open external link Use Vite to render pages at the edge with great DX. Includes i18n, markdown support and more. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/frandiox/vitessedge-template

REST API with Fauna External link icon Open external link Build a fast, globally distributed REST API using Cloudflare Workers and Fauna, the data API for modern applications. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/fauna-labs/fauna-workers

​​ Other languages

Other languages may require you to install additional tools beyond wrangler. See the README.md file in the project.

Hello World (Rust) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Rust. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template

Hello World (Python) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Python. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/python-worker-hello-world

Hello World (Scala) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Scala. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/scala-worker-hello-world

KV example (Scala) External link icon Open external link Example usage of Workers KV in Scala. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/scala-worker-kv

Hello World (Reason) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Reason. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/reason-worker-hello-world

Hello World (FSharp) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in FSharp/Fable. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/fable-compiler/cfworker-hello-world

Hello World (Dart) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Dart. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/dart-worker-hello-world

Hello World (Kotlin) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Kotlin. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/kotlin-worker-hello-world

Hello World (COBOL) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in COBOL. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/cobol-worker-template

Hello World (Perl) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in Perl. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/perl-worker-hello-world

Hello World (PHP) External link icon Open external link A bare-bones starter in PHP. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/php-worker-hello-world

Emscripten + Wasm Image Resizer External link icon Open external link An image resizer in C compiled to Wasm with Emscripten. Copy wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-emscripten-template

​​ Built with Workers

Get inspiration from other sites and projects out there that were built with Cloudflare Workers.

