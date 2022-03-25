Cloudflare Docs
Quickstarts

Quickstarts are GitHub repos that are designed to be a starting point for building a new Cloudflare Workers project. For the projects below, you simply run:

$ wrangler generate <new-project-name> <github-repo-url>

  • new-project-name

    • A folder with this name will be created with your new project inside, pre-configured to your Workers account .

  • github-repo-url

    • This is the URL of the GitHub repo starter, as below.

Templates

JavaScript Starter

A bare-bones Workers starter project, in JavaScript.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template

TypeScript Starter

A bare-bones Workers starter project, in TypeScript.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-typescript-template

Worker Sites

Easily deploy a static site or static assets to Cloudflare’s edge network.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-sites-template

Router

Run different logic based on the URL and request method. Use this starter to Build REST APIs or apps that require routing logic.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template-router

Miniflare Example Project

An example Cloudflare Workers project that uses Miniflare for local development, TypeScript, esbuild for bundling, and Jest for testing, with Miniflare's custom Jest environment.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/mrbbot/miniflare-typescript-esbuild-jest

Sunder Starter (Typescript)

A complete starter template using Sunder, TypeScript, Miniflare, esbuild, Jest, and Sass. Uses Worker Sites for static assets.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/sunderjs/sunder-worker-template

Hono Starter

Hono is an ultrafast web framework built for Cloudflare Workers. This is a minimal project using Hono, TypeScript, esbuild, and Miniflare.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/yusukebe/hono-minimal

Frameworks

Apollo GraphQL Server

Lightning-fast, globally distributed Apollo GraphQL server, deployed at the edge using Cloudflare Workers.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/signalnerve/workers-graphql-server

Flareact

Flareact is an edge-rendered React framework built for Cloudflare Workers. It features file-based page routing with dynamic page paths and edge-side data fetching APIs.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/flareact/flareact

Example Projects

Speedtest

Measure download / upload connection speed from the client side, using the Performance Timing API.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-speedtest-template

Sentry

Log exceptions and errors in your Workers application to Sentry.io - an error tracking tool
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/bustle/cf-sentry

Image Color

Retrieve the dominant color of a PNG or JPEG image
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/xtuc/img-color-worker

Cloud Storage

Serve private AWS bucket files from a Worker script
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/conzorkingkong/cloud-storage

BinAST

Serve a JavaScript Binary AST via a Cloudflare Worker.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/xtuc/binast-cf-worker-template

AWS DynamoDB SQS

Use AWS services such as DynamoDB and SQS from a Cloudflare Worker
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-aws-template

Edge-side rendering - Vitedge

Use Vite to render pages at the edge with great DX. Includes i18n, markdown support and more.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/frandiox/vitessedge-template

REST API with Fauna

Build a fast, globally distributed REST API using Cloudflare Workers and Fauna, the data API for modern applications.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/fauna-labs/fauna-workers

Other languages

Other languages may require you to install additional tools beyond wrangler. See the README.md file in the project.

Hello World (Rust)

A bare-bones starter in Rust.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template

Hello World (Python)

A bare-bones starter in Python.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/python-worker-hello-world

Hello World (Scala)

A bare-bones starter in Scala.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/scala-worker-hello-world

KV example (Scala)

Example usage of Workers KV in Scala.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/scala-worker-kv

Hello World (Reason)

A bare-bones starter in Reason.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/reason-worker-hello-world

Hello World (FSharp)

A bare-bones starter in FSharp/Fable.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/fable-compiler/cfworker-hello-world

Hello World (Dart)

A bare-bones starter in Dart.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/dart-worker-hello-world

Hello World (Kotlin)

A bare-bones starter in Kotlin.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/kotlin-worker-hello-world

Hello World (COBOL)

A bare-bones starter in COBOL.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/cobol-worker-template

Hello World (Perl)

A bare-bones starter in Perl.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/perl-worker-hello-world

Hello World (PHP)

A bare-bones starter in PHP.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/php-worker-hello-world

Emscripten + Wasm Image Resizer

An image resizer in C compiled to Wasm with Emscripten.
wrangler generate my-app https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-emscripten-template

Built with Workers

