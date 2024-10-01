Miniflare allows you to run multiple workers in the same instance. All Workers can be defined at the same level, using the workers option.

Here's an example that uses a service binding to increment a value in a shared KV namespace:

import { Miniflare , Response } from "miniflare" ; const message = "The count is " ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { // Options shared between workers such as HTTP and persistence configuration // should always be defined at the top level. host : "0.0.0.0" , port : 8787 , kvPersist : true , workers : [ { name : "worker" , kvNamespaces : { COUNTS : "counts" }, serviceBindings : { INCREMENTER : "incrementer" , // Service bindings can also be defined as custom functions, with access // to anything defined outside Miniflare. async CUSTOM ( request ) { // `request` is the incoming `Request` object. return new Response ( message ) ; }, }, modules : true , script : `export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { // Get the message defined outside const response = await env.CUSTOM.fetch("http://host/"); const message = await response.text(); // Increment the count 3 times await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); const count = await env.COUNTS.get("count"); return new Response(message + count); } }` , }, { name : "incrementer" , // Note we're using the same `COUNTS` namespace as before, but binding it // to `NUMBERS` instead. kvNamespaces : { NUMBERS : "counts" }, // Worker formats can be mixed-and-matched script : `addEventListener("fetch", (event) => { event.respondWith(handleRequest()); }) async function handleRequest() { const count = parseInt((await NUMBERS.get("count")) ?? "0") + 1; await NUMBERS.put("count", count.toString()); return new Response(count.toString()); }` , }, ] , } ) ; const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://localhost" ) ; console . log ( await res . text ()) ; // "The count is 3" await mf . dispose () ;

Routing

You can enable routing by specifying routes via the API, using the standard route syntax. Note port numbers are ignored:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { workers : [ { scriptPath : "./api/worker.js" , routes : [ "http://127.0.0.1/api*" , "api.mf/*" ] , }, ] , } ) ;

When using hostnames that aren't localhost or 127.0.0.1 , you may need to edit your computer's hosts file, so those hostnames resolve to localhost . On Linux and macOS, this is usually at /etc/hosts . On Windows, it's at C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts . For the routes above, we would need to append the following entries to the file:

127.0.0.1 miniflare.test 127.0.0.1 api.mf

Alternatively, you can customise the Host header when sending the request:

Terminal window # Dispatches to the "api" worker $ curl "http://localhost:8787/todos/update/1" -H "Host: api.mf"

When using the API, Miniflare will use the request's URL to determine which Worker to dispatch to.

// Dispatches to the "api" worker const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://api.mf/todos/update/1" , { ... } ) ;

Durable Objects

Miniflare supports the script_name option for accessing Durable Objects exported by other scripts. See 📌 Durable Objects for more details.