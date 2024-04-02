workers-rs supported Rust crates

Learn about popular Rust crates which have been confirmed to work on Workers when using workers-rs External link icon Open external link (or in some cases just wasm-bindgen ), to write Workers in WebAssembly. Each Rust crate example includes any custom configuration that is required.

This is not an exhaustive list, many Rust crates can be compiled to the wasm32-unknown-unknown External link icon Open external link target that is supported by Workers. In some cases, this may require disabling default features or enabling a Wasm-specific feature. It is important to consider the addition of new dependencies, as this can significantly increase the size of your Worker.

Many crates which have been made Wasm-friendly, will use the time crate instead of std::time . For the time crate to work in Wasm, the wasm-bindgen feature must be enabled to obtain timing information from JavaScript.

Tracing can be enabled by using the tracing-web crate and the time feature for tracing-subscriber . Due to timing limitations on Workers, spans will have identical start and end times unless they encompass I/O.

Refer to the tracing example External link icon Open external link for more information.

The reqwest library External link icon Open external link can be compiled to Wasm, and hooks into the JavaScript fetch API automatically using wasm-bindgen .

tokio-postgres can be compiled to Wasm. It must be configured to use a Socket from workers-rs :

Refer to the tokio-postgres example External link icon Open external link for more information.

The hyper crate contains two HTTP clients, the lower-level conn module and the higher-level Client . The conn module can be used with Workers Socket , however Client requires timing dependencies which are not yet Wasm friendly.