Wrangler's unstable_startWorker()
If you do not want to use Vitest, consider using Wrangler's
unstable_startWorker() API. This API exposes the internals of Wrangler's dev server, and allows you to customise how it runs. Compared to using Miniflare directly for testing, you can pass in a Wrangler configuration file, and it will automatically load the configuration for you.
This example uses
node:test, but should apply to any testing framework:
