Note For most users, Cloudflare recommends using the Workers Vitest integration. If you have been using unstable_dev() , refer to the Migrate from unstable_dev() guide.

Warning unstable_startWorker() is an experimental API subject to breaking changes.

If you do not want to use Vitest, consider using Wrangler's unstable_startWorker() API. This API exposes the internals of Wrangler's dev server, and allows you to customise how it runs. Compared to using Miniflare directly for testing, you can pass in a Wrangler configuration file, and it will automatically load the configuration for you.

This example uses node:test , but should apply to any testing framework: