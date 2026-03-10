Manage Workers KV using Wrangler.

kv namespace

Manage Workers KV namespaces.

Note The kv ... commands allow you to manage your Workers KV resources in the Cloudflare network. Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide.

Warning Since version 3.60.0, Wrangler supports the kv ... syntax. If you are using versions below 3.60.0, the command follows the kv:... syntax. Learn more about the deprecation of the kv:... syntax in the Wrangler commands for KV page.

kv namespace create

Create a new namespace

npm

pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace create [NAMESPACE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv namespace create [NAMESPACE] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv namespace create [NAMESPACE]

[NAMESPACE] string required The name of the new namespace

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv namespace list

Output a list of all KV namespaces associated with your account id

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace list Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv namespace list Terminal window yarn wrangler kv namespace list

kv namespace delete

Delete a given namespace.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace delete Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv namespace delete Terminal window yarn wrangler kv namespace delete

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to delete from

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to delete

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--skip-confirmation boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

kv namespace rename

Rename a KV namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace rename [OLD-NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv namespace rename [OLD-NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv namespace rename [OLD-NAME]

[OLD-NAME] string The current name (title) of the namespace to rename

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to rename

--new-name string required The new name for the namespace

kv key

Manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.

Note The kv ... commands allow you to manage your Workers KV resources in the Cloudflare network. Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide.

Warning Since version 3.60.0, Wrangler supports the kv ... syntax. If you are using versions below 3.60.0, the command follows the kv:... syntax. Learn more about the deprecation of the kv:... syntax in the Wrangler commands for KV page.

kv key put

Write a single key/value pair to the given namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv key put [KEY] [ VALUE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv key put [KEY] [ VALUE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv key put [KEY] [ VALUE ]

[KEY] string required The key to write to

[VALUE] string The value to write

--path string Read value from the file at a given path

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to write to

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to write to

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--ttl number Time for which the entries should be visible

--expiration number Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires

--metadata string Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv key list

Output a list of all keys in a given namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv key list Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv key list Terminal window yarn wrangler kv key list

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to list

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to list

--preview boolean default: false Interact with a preview namespace

--prefix string A prefix to filter listed keys

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv key get

Read a single value by key from the given namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv key get [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv key get [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv key get [KEY]

[KEY] string required The key value to get.

--text boolean default: false Decode the returned value as a utf8 string

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to get from

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to get from

--preview boolean default: false Interact with a preview namespace

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv key delete

Remove a single key value pair from the given namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv key delete [KEY] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv key delete [KEY] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv key delete [KEY]

[KEY] string required The key value to delete.

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to delete from

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to delete from

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv bulk

Manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.

Note The kv ... commands allow you to manage your Workers KV resources in the Cloudflare network. Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide.

Warning Since version 3.60.0, Wrangler supports the kv ... syntax. If you are using versions below 3.60.0, the command follows the kv:... syntax. Learn more about the deprecation of the kv:... syntax in the Wrangler commands for KV page.

kv bulk get

Gets multiple key-value pairs from a namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv bulk get [FILENAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv bulk get [FILENAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv bulk get [FILENAME]

[FILENAME] string required The file containing the keys to get

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to get from

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to get from

--preview boolean default: false Interact with a preview namespace

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv bulk put

Upload multiple key-value pairs to a namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv bulk put [FILENAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv bulk put [FILENAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv bulk put [FILENAME]

[FILENAME] string required The file containing the key/value pairs to write

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to write to

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to write to

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--ttl number Time for which the entries should be visible

--expiration number Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires

--metadata string Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

kv bulk delete

Delete multiple key-value pairs from a namespace

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler kv bulk delete [FILENAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler kv bulk delete [FILENAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler kv bulk delete [FILENAME]

[FILENAME] string required The file containing the keys to delete

--force boolean alias: --f Do not ask for confirmation before deleting

--binding string The binding name to the namespace to delete from

--namespace-id string The id of the namespace to delete from

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence