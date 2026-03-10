 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

KV

Manage Workers KV using Wrangler.

kv namespace

Manage Workers KV namespaces.

kv namespace create

Create a new namespace

npx wrangler kv namespace create [NAMESPACE]
  • [NAMESPACE] string required

    The name of the new namespace

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --use-remote boolean

    Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

  • --update-config boolean

    Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

  • --binding string

    The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv namespace list

Output a list of all KV namespaces associated with your account id

npx wrangler kv namespace list

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv namespace delete

Delete a given namespace.

npx wrangler kv namespace delete
  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to delete from

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to delete

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --skip-confirmation boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv namespace rename

Rename a KV namespace

npx wrangler kv namespace rename [OLD-NAME]
  • [OLD-NAME] string

    The current name (title) of the namespace to rename

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to rename

  • --new-name string required

    The new name for the namespace

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv key

Manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.

kv key put

Write a single key/value pair to the given namespace

npx wrangler kv key put [KEY] [VALUE]
  • [KEY] string required

    The key to write to

  • [VALUE] string

    The value to write

  • --path string

    Read value from the file at a given path

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to write to

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to write to

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --ttl number

    Time for which the entries should be visible

  • --expiration number

    Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires

  • --metadata string

    Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv key list

Output a list of all keys in a given namespace

npx wrangler kv key list
  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to list

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to list

  • --preview boolean default: false

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --prefix string

    A prefix to filter listed keys

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv key get

Read a single value by key from the given namespace

npx wrangler kv key get [KEY]
  • [KEY] string required

    The key value to get.

  • --text boolean default: false

    Decode the returned value as a utf8 string

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to get from

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to get from

  • --preview boolean default: false

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv key delete

Remove a single key value pair from the given namespace

npx wrangler kv key delete [KEY]
  • [KEY] string required

    The key value to delete.

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to delete from

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to delete from

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv bulk

Manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.

kv bulk get

Gets multiple key-value pairs from a namespace

npx wrangler kv bulk get [FILENAME]
  • [FILENAME] string required

    The file containing the keys to get

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to get from

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to get from

  • --preview boolean default: false

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv bulk put

Upload multiple key-value pairs to a namespace

npx wrangler kv bulk put [FILENAME]
  • [FILENAME] string required

    The file containing the key/value pairs to write

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to write to

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to write to

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --ttl number

    Time for which the entries should be visible

  • --expiration number

    Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires

  • --metadata string

    Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

kv bulk delete

Delete multiple key-value pairs from a namespace

npx wrangler kv bulk delete [FILENAME]
  • [FILENAME] string required

    The file containing the keys to delete

  • --force boolean alias: --f

    Do not ask for confirmation before deleting

  • --binding string

    The binding name to the namespace to delete from

  • --namespace-id string

    The id of the namespace to delete from

  • --preview boolean

    Interact with a preview namespace

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources