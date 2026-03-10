KV
Manage Workers KV using Wrangler.
Manage Workers KV namespaces.
Create a new namespace
-
[NAMESPACE]string required
The name of the new namespace
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--use-remoteboolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
-
--update-configboolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
-
--bindingstring
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Output a list of all KV namespaces associated with your account id
Delete a given namespace.
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to delete from
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to delete
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--skip-confirmationboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Rename a KV namespace
-
[OLD-NAME]string
The current name (title) of the namespace to rename
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to rename
-
--new-namestring required
The new name for the namespace
Manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.
Write a single key/value pair to the given namespace
-
[KEY]string required
The key to write to
-
[VALUE]string
The value to write
-
--pathstring
Read value from the file at a given path
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to write to
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to write to
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--ttlnumber
Time for which the entries should be visible
-
--expirationnumber
Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires
-
--metadatastring
Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Output a list of all keys in a given namespace
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to list
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to list
-
--previewboolean default: false
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--prefixstring
A prefix to filter listed keys
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Read a single value by key from the given namespace
-
[KEY]string required
The key value to get.
-
--textboolean default: false
Decode the returned value as a utf8 string
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to get from
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to get from
-
--previewboolean default: false
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Remove a single key value pair from the given namespace
-
[KEY]string required
The key value to delete.
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to delete from
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to delete from
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.
Gets multiple key-value pairs from a namespace
-
[FILENAME]string required
The file containing the keys to get
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to get from
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to get from
-
--previewboolean default: false
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Upload multiple key-value pairs to a namespace
-
[FILENAME]string required
The file containing the key/value pairs to write
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to write to
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to write to
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--ttlnumber
Time for which the entries should be visible
-
--expirationnumber
Time since the UNIX epoch after which the entry expires
-
--metadatastring
Arbitrary JSON that is associated with a key
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
Delete multiple key-value pairs from a namespace
-
[FILENAME]string required
The file containing the keys to delete
-
--forceboolean alias: --f
Do not ask for confirmation before deleting
-
--bindingstring
The binding name to the namespace to delete from
-
--namespace-idstring
The id of the namespace to delete from
-
--previewboolean
Interact with a preview namespace
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
