D1
Interact with D1 databases service using Wrangler.
Creates a new D1 database, and provides the binding and UUID that you will put in your config file
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
[NAME]string required
The name of the new D1 database
--locationstring
A hint for the primary location of the new DB. Options: weur: Western Europe eeur: Eastern Europe apac: Asia Pacific oc: Oceania wnam: Western North America enam: Eastern North America
--jurisdictionstring
The location to restrict the D1 database to run and store data within to comply with local regulations. Note that if jurisdictions are set, the location hint is ignored. Options: eu: The European Union fedramp: FedRAMP-compliant data centers
--use-remoteboolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
--update-configboolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
--bindingstring
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get information about a D1 database, including the current database size and state
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
[NAME]string required
The name of the DB
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
List all D1 databases in your account
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
Delete a D1 database
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
[NAME]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--skip-confirmationboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Execute a command or SQL file
You must provide either --command or --file for this command to run successfully.
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--commandstring
The SQL query you wish to execute, or multiple queries separated by ';'
--filestring
A .sql file to ingest
--yesboolean alias: --y
Answer "yes" to any prompts
--localboolean
Execute commands/files against a local DB for use with wrangler dev
--remoteboolean
Execute commands/files against a remote D1 database for use with remote bindings or your deployed Worker
--persist-tostring
Specify directory to use for local persistence (for use with --local)
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
--previewboolean default: false
Execute commands/files against a preview D1 database
Export the contents or schema of your database as a .sql file
[NAME]string required
The name of the D1 database to export
--localboolean
Export from your local DB you use with wrangler dev
--remoteboolean
Export from a remote D1 database
--outputstring required
Path to the SQL file for your export
--tablestring
Specify which tables to include in export
--no-schemaboolean
Only output table contents, not the DB schema
--no-databoolean
Only output table schema, not the contents of the DBs themselves
Retrieve information about a database at a specific point-in-time using Time Travel
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
For more information about Time Travel, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/d1/reference/time-travel/
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--timestampstring
Accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
Restore a database back to a specific point-in-time
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
For more information about Time Travel, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/d1/reference/time-travel/
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--bookmarkstring
Bookmark to use for time travel
--timestampstring
Accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for (within the last 30 days)
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
Create a new migration
This will generate a new versioned file inside the 'migrations' folder. Name your migration file as a description of your change. This will make it easier for you to find your migration in the 'migrations' folder. An example filename looks like:
0000_create_user_table.sql
The filename will include a version number and the migration name you specify.
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
[MESSAGE]string required
The Migration message
View a list of unapplied migration files
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--localboolean
Check migrations against a local DB for use with wrangler dev
--remoteboolean
Check migrations against a remote DB for use with wrangler dev --remote
--previewboolean default: false
Check migrations against a preview D1 DB
--persist-tostring
Specify directory to use for local persistence (you must use --local with this flag)
Apply any unapplied D1 migrations
This command will prompt you to confirm the migrations you are about to apply. Confirm that you would like to proceed. After applying, a backup will be captured.
The progress of each migration will be printed in the console.
When running the apply command in a CI/CD environment or another non-interactive command line, the confirmation step will be skipped, but the backup will still be captured.
If applying a migration results in an error, this migration will be rolled back, and the previous successful migration will remain applied.
[DATABASE]string required
The name or binding of the DB
--localboolean
Execute commands/files against a local DB for use with wrangler dev
--remoteboolean
Execute commands/files against a remote DB for use with wrangler dev --remote
--previewboolean default: false
Execute commands/files against a preview D1 DB
--persist-tostring
Specify directory to use for local persistence (you must use --local with this flag)
Experimental
Get information about the queries run on a D1 database
This command acts on remote D1 Databases.
[NAME]string required
The name of the DB
--timePeriodstring default: 1d
Fetch data from now to the provided time period
--sort-typestring default: sum
Choose the operation you want to sort insights by
--sort-bystring default: time
Choose the field you want to sort insights by
--sort-directionstring default: DESC
Choose a sort direction
--limitnumber default: 5
fetch insights about the first X queries
--jsonboolean default: false
return output as clean JSON
