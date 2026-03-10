Interact with D1 databases service using Wrangler.

d1 create

Creates a new D1 database, and provides the binding and UUID that you will put in your config file

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 create [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 create [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 create [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the new D1 database

--location string A hint for the primary location of the new DB. Options: weur: Western Europe eeur: Eastern Europe apac: Asia Pacific oc: Oceania wnam: Western North America enam: Eastern North America

--jurisdiction string The location to restrict the D1 database to run and store data within to comply with local regulations. Note that if jurisdictions are set, the location hint is ignored. Options: eu: The European Union fedramp: FedRAMP-compliant data centers

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 info

Get information about a D1 database, including the current database size and state

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 info [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 info [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 info [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the DB

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 list

List all D1 databases in your account

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 list Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 list Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 list

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 delete

Delete a D1 database

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 delete [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 delete [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 delete [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name or binding of the DB

--skip-confirmation boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 execute

Execute a command or SQL file

You must provide either --command or --file for this command to run successfully.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

--command string The SQL query you wish to execute, or multiple queries separated by ';'

--file string A .sql file to ingest

--yes boolean alias: --y Answer "yes" to any prompts

--local boolean Execute commands/files against a local DB for use with wrangler dev

--remote boolean Execute commands/files against a remote D1 database for use with remote bindings or your deployed Worker

--persist-to string Specify directory to use for local persistence (for use with --local)

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

--preview boolean default: false Execute commands/files against a preview D1 database

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 export

Export the contents or schema of your database as a .sql file

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 export [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 export [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 export [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the D1 database to export

--local boolean Export from your local DB you use with wrangler dev

--remote boolean Export from a remote D1 database

--output string required Path to the SQL file for your export

--table string Specify which tables to include in export

--no-schema boolean Only output table contents, not the DB schema

--no-data boolean Only output table schema, not the contents of the DBs themselves

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 time-travel info

Retrieve information about a database at a specific point-in-time using Time Travel

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

For more information about Time Travel, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/d1/reference/time-travel/

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 time-travel info [DATABASE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 time-travel info [DATABASE] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 time-travel info [DATABASE]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

--timestamp string Accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 time-travel restore

Restore a database back to a specific point-in-time

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

For more information about Time Travel, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/d1/reference/time-travel/

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 time-travel restore [DATABASE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 time-travel restore [DATABASE] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 time-travel restore [DATABASE]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

--bookmark string Bookmark to use for time travel

--timestamp string Accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for (within the last 30 days)

--json boolean default: false Return output as clean JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 migrations create

Create a new migration

This will generate a new versioned file inside the 'migrations' folder. Name your migration file as a description of your change. This will make it easier for you to find your migration in the 'migrations' folder. An example filename looks like:

0000_create_user_table.sql

The filename will include a version number and the migration name you specify.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 migrations create [DATABASE] [ MESSAGE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 migrations create [DATABASE] [ MESSAGE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 migrations create [DATABASE] [ MESSAGE ]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

[MESSAGE] string required The Migration message

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 migrations list

View a list of unapplied migration files

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 migrations list [DATABASE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 migrations list [DATABASE] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 migrations list [DATABASE]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

--local boolean Check migrations against a local DB for use with wrangler dev

--remote boolean Check migrations against a remote DB for use with wrangler dev --remote

--preview boolean default: false Check migrations against a preview D1 DB

--persist-to string Specify directory to use for local persistence (you must use --local with this flag)

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 migrations apply

Apply any unapplied D1 migrations

This command will prompt you to confirm the migrations you are about to apply. Confirm that you would like to proceed. After applying, a backup will be captured.

The progress of each migration will be printed in the console.

When running the apply command in a CI/CD environment or another non-interactive command line, the confirmation step will be skipped, but the backup will still be captured.

If applying a migration results in an error, this migration will be rolled back, and the previous successful migration will remain applied.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 migrations apply [DATABASE] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 migrations apply [DATABASE] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 migrations apply [DATABASE]

[DATABASE] string required The name or binding of the DB

--local boolean Execute commands/files against a local DB for use with wrangler dev

--remote boolean Execute commands/files against a remote DB for use with wrangler dev --remote

--preview boolean default: false Execute commands/files against a preview D1 DB

--persist-to string Specify directory to use for local persistence (you must use --local with this flag)

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

d1 insights

Experimental

Get information about the queries run on a D1 database

This command acts on remote D1 Databases.

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler d1 insights [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler d1 insights [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler d1 insights [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the DB

--timePeriod string default: 1d Fetch data from now to the provided time period

--sort-type string default: sum Choose the operation you want to sort insights by

--sort-by string default: time Choose the field you want to sort insights by

--sort-direction string default: DESC Choose a sort direction

--limit number default: 5 fetch insights about the first X queries

--json boolean default: false return output as clean JSON