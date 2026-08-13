Preview URLs

Overview Types of Preview URLs Versioned Preview URLs Aliased preview URLs Manage access to Preview URLs Toggle Preview URLs (Enable or Disable) From the Dashboard From the Wrangler configuration file Limitations

Preview URLs allow you to preview new versions of your Worker without deploying it to production.

There are two types of preview URLs:

Versioned Preview URLs : A unique URL generated automatically for each new version of your Worker.

: A unique URL generated automatically for each new version of your Worker. Aliased Preview URLs: A static, human-readable alias that you can manually assign to a Worker version.

Both preview URL types follow the format: <VERSION_PREFIX OR ALIAS>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

Preview URLs can be:

Integrated into CI/CD pipelines, allowing automatic generation of preview environments for every pull request.

Used for collaboration between teams to test code changes in a live environment and verify updates.

Used to test new API endpoints, validate data formats, and ensure backward compatibility with existing services.

When testing zone level performance or security features for a version, we recommend using version overrides so that your zone's performance and security settings apply.

Note Preview URLs are only available for Worker versions uploaded after 2024-09-25.

Types of Preview URLs

Versioned Preview URLs

Every time you create a new version of your Worker, a unique static version preview URL is generated automatically. These URLs use a version prefix and follow the format <VERSION_PREFIX>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

New versions of a Worker are created when you run:

wrangler deploy

wrangler versions upload

Or when you make edits via the Cloudflare dashboard

If Preview URLs have been enabled, they are public and available immediately after version creation.

Note Minimum required Wrangler version: 3.74.0. Check your version by running wrangler --version . To update Wrangler, refer to Install/Update Wrangler.

View versioned preview URLs using Wrangler

The wrangler versions upload command uploads a new version of your Worker and returns a preview URL for each version uploaded.

View versioned preview URLs on the Workers dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select your Worker. Go to the Deployments tab, and find the version you would like to view.

Aliased preview URLs

Aliased preview URLs let you assign a persistent, readable alias to a specific Worker version. These are useful for linking to stable previews across many versions (e.g. to share an upcoming but still actively being developed new feature). A common workflow would be to assign an alias for the branch that you're working on. These types of preview URLs follow the same pattern as other preview URLs: <ALIAS>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev

Note Minimum required Wrangler version: 4.21.0 . Check your version by running wrangler --version . To update Wrangler, refer to Install/Update Wrangler.

Create an Alias

Aliases may be created during versions upload , by providing the --preview-alias flag with a valid alias name:

wrangler versions upload --preview-alias staging

The resulting alias would be associated with this version, and immediately available at: staging-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev

Rules and limitations

Aliases may only be created during version upload.

Aliases must use only lowercase letters, numbers, and dashes.

Aliases must begin with a lowercase letter.

The alias and Worker name combined (with a dash) must not exceed 63 characters due to DNS label limits.

Only the 1000 most recently deployed aliases are retained. When a new alias is created beyond this limit, the least recently deployed alias is deleted.

Manage access to Preview URLs

When enabled, all preview URLs are available publicly. You can use Cloudflare Access to require visitors to authenticate before accessing preview URLs. You can limit access to yourself, your teammates, your organization, or anyone else you specify in your access policy.

To limit your preview URLs to authorized emails only:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ In Overview, select your Worker. Go to Settings > Domains & Routes. For Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access. Optionally, to configure the Access application, click Manage Cloudflare Access. There, you can change the email addresses you want to authorize. View Access policies to learn about configuring alternate rules. Validate the Access JWT ↗ in your Worker script using the audience ( aud ) tag and JWKs URL provided.

Toggle Preview URLs (Enable or Disable)

Note:

Preview URLs are enabled by default when workers_dev is enabled.

is enabled. Preview URLs are disabled by default when workers_dev is disabled.

is disabled. Disabling Preview URLs will disable routing to both versioned and aliased preview URLs.

From the Dashboard

To toggle Preview URLs for a Worker:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ In Overview, select your Worker. Go to Settings > Domains & Routes. For Preview URLs, click Enable or Disable. Confirm your action.

Note Wrangler 3.91.0 or higher is required to use this feature.

Note Older Wrangler versions will default to Preview URLs being enabled.

To toggle Preview URLs for a Worker, include any of the following in your Worker's Wrangler file:

{ "preview_urls" : true } preview_urls = true

{ "preview_urls" : false } preview_urls = false

If not given, preview_urls = workers_dev is the default.

Caution If you enable or disable Preview URLs in the Cloudflare dashboard, but do not update your Worker's Wrangler file accordingly, the Preview URLs status will change the next time you deploy your Worker with Wrangler.

Limitations