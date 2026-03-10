 Skip to content
Pipelines

Manage your Pipelines using Wrangler.

pipelines setup

Interactive setup for a complete pipeline

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines setup
  • --name string

    Pipeline name

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pipelines create

Create a new pipeline

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines create [PIPELINE]
  • [PIPELINE] string required

    The name of the pipeline to create

  • --sql string

    Inline SQL query for the pipeline

  • --sql-file string

    Path to file containing SQL query for the pipeline

pipelines list

List all pipelines

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines list
  • --page number default: 1

    Page number for pagination

  • --per-page number default: 20

    Number of pipelines per page

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines get

Get details about a specific pipeline

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines get [PIPELINE]
  • [PIPELINE] string required

    The ID of the pipeline to retrieve

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines update

Update a pipeline configuration (legacy pipelines only)

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines update [PIPELINE]
  • [PIPELINE] string required

    The name of the legacy pipeline to update

  • --source array

    Space separated list of allowed sources. Options are 'http' or 'worker'

  • --require-http-auth boolean

    Require Cloudflare API Token for HTTPS endpoint authentication

  • --cors-origins array

    CORS origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint (use * for any origin). Defaults to an empty array

  • --batch-max-mb number

    Maximum batch size in megabytes before flushing. Defaults to 100 MB if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 100

  • --batch-max-rows number

    Maximum number of rows per batch before flushing. Defaults to 10,000,000 if unset. Minimum: 100, Maximum: 10,000,000

  • --batch-max-seconds number

    Maximum age of batch in seconds before flushing. Defaults to 300 if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 300

  • --r2-bucket string

    Destination R2 bucket name

  • --r2-access-key-id string

    R2 service Access Key ID for authentication. Leave empty for OAuth confirmation.

  • --r2-secret-access-key string

    R2 service Secret Access Key for authentication. Leave empty for OAuth confirmation.

  • --r2-prefix string

    Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket. Default is no prefix

  • --compression string

    Compression format for output files

  • --shard-count number

    Number of shards for the pipeline. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2 if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 15

pipelines delete

Delete a pipeline

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines delete [PIPELINE]
  • [PIPELINE] string required

    The ID or name of the pipeline to delete

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

pipelines streams create

Create a new stream

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines streams create [STREAM]
  • [STREAM] string required

    The name of the stream to create

  • --schema-file string

    Path to JSON file containing stream schema

  • --http-enabled boolean default: true

    Enable HTTP endpoint

  • --http-auth boolean default: true

    Require authentication for HTTP endpoint

  • --cors-origin string

    CORS origin

pipelines streams list

List all streams

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines streams list
  • --page number default: 1

    Page number for pagination

  • --per-page number default: 20

    Number of streams per page

  • --pipeline-id string

    Filter streams by pipeline ID

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines streams get

Get details about a specific stream

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines streams get [STREAM]
  • [STREAM] string required

    The ID of the stream to retrieve

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines streams delete

Delete a stream

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines streams delete [STREAM]
  • [STREAM] string required

    The ID of the stream to delete

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

pipelines sinks create

Create a new sink

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines sinks create [SINK]
  • [SINK] string required

    The name of the sink to create

  • --type string required

    The type of sink to create

  • --bucket string required

    R2 bucket name

  • --format string default: parquet

    Output format

  • --compression string default: zstd

    Compression method (parquet only)

  • --target-row-group-size string

    Target row group size for parquet format

  • --path string

    The base prefix in your bucket where data will be written

  • --partitioning string

    Time partition pattern (r2 sinks only)

  • --roll-size number

    Roll file size in MB

  • --roll-interval number default: 300

    Roll file interval in seconds

  • --access-key-id string

    R2 access key ID (leave empty for R2 credentials to be automatically created)

  • --secret-access-key string

    R2 secret access key (leave empty for R2 credentials to be automatically created)

  • --namespace string

    Data catalog namespace (required for r2-data-catalog)

  • --table string

    Table name within namespace (required for r2-data-catalog)

  • --catalog-token string

    Authentication token for data catalog (required for r2-data-catalog)

pipelines sinks list

List all sinks

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines sinks list
  • --page number default: 1

    Page number for pagination

  • --per-page number default: 20

    Number of sinks per page

  • --pipeline-id string

    Filter sinks by pipeline ID

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines sinks get

Get details about a specific sink

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines sinks get [SINK]
  • [SINK] string required

    The ID of the sink to retrieve

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

pipelines sinks delete

Delete a sink

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines sinks delete [SINK]
  • [SINK] string required

    The ID of the sink to delete

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

