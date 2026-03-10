--v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning