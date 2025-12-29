Dynamic dispatch Worker
A dynamic dispatch Worker is a specialized routing Worker that directs incoming requests to the appropriate user Workers in your dispatch namespace. Instead of using Workers Routes, dispatch Workers let you programmatically control request routing through code.
- Scale: Route requests to millions of hostnames to different Workers, without defining Workers Routes configuration for each one
- Custom routing logic: Write code to determine exactly how requests should be routed. For example:
- Store hostname-to-Worker mappings in Workers KV and look them up dynamically
- Route requests based on subdomain, path, headers, or other request properties
- Use custom metadata attached to custom hostnames for routing decisions
- Add platform functionality: Build additional features at the routing layer:
- Run authentication checks before requests reach user Workers
- Remove or add headers or metadata from incoming requests
- Attach useful context like user IDs or account information
- Transform requests or responses as needed
To allow your dynamic dispatch Worker to dynamically route requests to Workers in a namespace, you need to configure a dispatch namespace binding. This binding enables your dynamic dispatch Worker to call any user Worker within that namespace using
env.dispatcher.get().
Once the binding is configured, your dynamic dispatch Worker can route requests to any Worker in the namespace. Below are common routing patterns you can implement in your dispatcher.
Store the routing mappings in Workers KV. This allows you to modify your routing logic without requiring you to change or redeploy the dynamic dispatch Worker.
Route subdomains to the corresponding Worker. For example,
my-customer.example.com will route to the Worker named
my-customer in the dispatch namespace.
Route URL paths to the corresponding Worker. For example,
example.com/customer-1 will route to the Worker named
customer-1 in the dispatch namespace.
Use custom limits to control how much CPU time a given user Worker can use, or how many subrequests it can make. You can set different limits based on customer plan type or other criteria.
For more details on available limits, refer to Custom limits.
To track limit violations and other metrics across user Workers, use Workers Analytics Engine. For detailed logging and debugging, configure a Tail Worker to capture events from your dispatch Worker.
