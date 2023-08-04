Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Durable Objects
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Durable Objects
Dropdown icon
Durable Objects menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Get started
Expand: Learning
Learning
In-memory state in a Durable Object
Durable Objects migrations
WebSockets in Durable Objects
Expand: Platform
Platform
Limits
Data location
Environments
GraphQL analytics
Troubleshooting
Known issues
Pricing
Expand: API
API
Alarms
Hibernatable WebSockets API
Transactional Storage API
Expand: Examples
Examples
Build a counter
Durable Object example
Durable Objects Rollup ES modules template
Durable Objects TypeScript Rollup ES modules template
Durable Objects Webpack CommonJS template
Expand: How to
How to
Access a Durable Object from a Worker
Create Durable Object stubs
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Durable Objects on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Products
Durable Objects
API
API
Alarms
Hibernatable WebSockets API
Transactional Storage API